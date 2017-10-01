₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Wobegist: 7:47am
"The smallest coffins are the heaviest": Tears roll as 4-year-old girl brutally raped and murdered in South Africa, is laid to rest (photos)
The Talla family mourned the passing of four-year-old Shaynice as they laid her to rest Wednesday, at the Klipspuit Cemetery after a funeral service at 3106 6 Belaleberg St Extension 2‚ Eldorado Park.
Little Shanice was found brutally raped and murdered hours after she went missing on Wednesday afternoon, September 28.
The tragic death had family members and mourners filled with tears and sorrow.
"God picked a beautiful rose from His garden, but she will always remain with us. It’s so sad but we know that you’re safe in God’s hands,” said a grieving family friend.
The Eldorado Park community wore green ribbons and scarves in support of the bereaved family and as a sign of remembrance for baby Talla.
“We’re so broken, it hurts knowing that someone can hurt such an innocent young girl,” said family friend, Sonja Bosch.
"When an innocent life of a little girl is taken in this manner we need to ask ourselves what is wrong with our community. There is a sickness in our community and we have accommodated it for far too long‚" said Johannesburg MMC for Health and Social Development Dr Mpho Phalatse.
"Its time for all of us to regroup and take a stand against social ills. It can't be business as usual. Things need to change in Eldorado Park‚" she added.
Phalatse added that the city will soon introduce programs meant to improve conditions in Eldorado Park. Some of the challenges faced by this community include substance abuse‚ crime and unemployment.
SOURCE: http://www.wobegist.com/2017/10/wg-excusive-tears-roll-as-4-year-old.html?m=1
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Wobegist: 7:48am
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by delugajackson(m): 7:53am
I wonder why such a little girl would be subjected to such torture. Its a crazy thing to do, which is why I strongly advocate for castration of anyone with rape tendencies.
The deepest parts of hell are reserved for rapists, looters and APC apologists.
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by lekjons(m): 11:34am
R.I.P girl..
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by madridguy(m): 11:34am
Some people are wicked more than evil itself.
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by justi4jesu(f): 11:34am
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by slimshadyl(m): 11:35am
this one really weak me i swear.
it's only God that can console the family. and I hope those responsible for the child's death are watching this.
don't worry karma doesn't forgive.
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by free2ryhme: 11:35am
May your killers never no peace
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by silas24(m): 11:35am
Once upon a time, I worried about the earth, the survival of the human species, and so on....
But then I realised that all I feared was already in effect, worse still was the realisation that man was the monster in the equation...
No need to fear global warming, wars, diseases, hunger etc. If they don't end mankind, then mankind will annihilate itself... Man is far more bestial and primitive than he'll like to believe.....
If the world ends today I've got no worries.. The world has seen better days and man will not be missed.
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by XCLUX(m): 11:35am
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Pells: 11:35am
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Iamnobody: 11:35am
Damn. I don’t support jungle justice but
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 11:35am
May the perpetrators never know peace, may their children be forced to pay for the sins of their parents
Unless they repent
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 11:36am
Oh my princess
May your perpetrators never know peace ,may the day and night always hunt them
RIP baby
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by jeffrey04(f): 11:36am
oh God have mercy. so touching
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by vboss(m): 11:36am
Those responsible shall surely reap what they've sowed....����
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Bayajidda1: 11:36am
Pells:I blame that mofo
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Iamnobody: 11:36am
Pells:
At least pretend to have a brain
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by labisibrass(m): 11:36am
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 11:37am
How would u even rape a four year old girl....
This is gross insanity. Because I no understand that kain konji....
Even girls under 18 neva even qualify for my eye to do anything with.
The punishment for rapist should be to cut their dicks off
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by tobdee: 11:37am
Man is born wicked.
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by 2chainzz(m): 11:37am
The rapist doesn't qualify to be human.
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by sod09(m): 11:37am
4 years old,this is really bad
May the asshole rot in hell
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Omoluabi16: 11:37am
What sexual pleasure is there to gain from a 4yr old? I'm sure its ritual. Her killers will meet a painful end.
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by catherineokezie(f): 11:37am
Rapist should be castigated
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Houseofglam7(f): 11:38am
God why
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by obryneblaque: 11:38am
RIP girl may your spirit fight those evil dudes
|Re: Burial Of The 4-Year-Old Girl Raped And Murdered In South Africa (Photos) by Keneking: 11:39am
