Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie shared this photo of herself looking radiant in a beautiful outfit that flattered her ample figure on her IG page.



She wrote;



"Good Morning Friends...I am your Host for the #GloMegaMusicTourAyingba# ....Come have fun at The Harbour Bay Hotel..4pm..... You mamas have to pay me before u..i tel you the bodymagic I use ooo���via it's on fleek jor��"

Sexy mama 1 Like

I just liked this pic on Instagram right now like seriously she just uploaded it.



Will her fat deposits help return the $26bn Buhari stole from us? 15 Likes

Okay we haff see

This is really nice,i must look muah even after 4 kids. #futuregoals 1 Like

okojie's pride...

Rokia2:

Chie ya all really fast. I just liked this pic on Instagram right now like seriously she just uploaded it.



See what happened To This Alhaji Because of Big Yansh...lol



Muzanga:

she said she uses body magic...and its obvious sef...remove the body magic and boooooom belle go fall.

Rokia2:





Muzanga:

your first post sounded like its her natural body na...that was why i quoted you madam. If she admits to using body magic no need for u to start making other women who have kids feel bad about their body not looking like hers. It should be known to all that she didnt achieve that body without artificial help and that was what she nicely stated in her caption! But both me and you know that she's naturally curvy and shapely. The kids may have given her a bit of a belly but she was born with that shape.

If Someone ain't naturally born with that big azz small waist even if they wear shaper it would look like that.

So are you telling me that Beyoncé don't naturally have a nice body shape? Why was she wearing the spandex then?



Beside some women have something called muscle separation after pregnancy which cause the mummy tummy in most woman so the spandex can help as well to hold the muscle back in place.



I don't see her pic as any bad to other women who had kids. If anything they shouldn't feel bad but rather be motivated to get back in shape and also try to look after themselves better to feel better. Many women need to also understand that we all have different shapes. Some have better shape then others we just have to be aware of that, accept our own bodies and stop the envy against other women.



it seems NL is an ambassador to IG,

all dis showing off Gan self 1 Like

yuckkeeey

Butufull woman,,,, When u go reach Uromi again na

So that is Mercy Johnson, chai, make up no good

Okay

body magic or not

I love her shape and d way she acts

damn!!! lots of pervs analyzing a married womans body..lol..cutlass fall on una..lol 2 Likes

what is hot about a mother of three



shey na pepper



hmm her mango's has fallen

hmm.....



i think she needs to loose some weight though.... 1 Like

Cool

;Dw ;Dw

Nice one

cristianisraeli:

this one slays for her husband she is privately owned which s gud

the other ones slay for everybody hey publicly owned which makes them public toilet.

Rokia2:

Chie ya all really fast. I just liked this pic on Instagram right now like seriously she just uploaded it.



cristianisraeli:

