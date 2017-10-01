₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:07am
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie shared this photo of herself looking radiant in a beautiful outfit that flattered her ample figure on her IG page.
She wrote;
"Good Morning Friends...I am your Host for the #GloMegaMusicTourAyingba# ....Come have fun at The Harbour Bay Hotel..4pm..... You mamas have to pay me before u..i tel you the bodymagic I use ooo���via it's on fleek jor��"
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Holuwahyomzzy: 8:07am
Beautiful!!
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by mayorkyzo: 8:09am
Sexy mama
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Rokia2(f): 8:14am
Chie ya all really fast. I just liked this pic on Instagram right now like seriously she just uploaded it.
Mercy Johnson body is dope thou even after three kids, she be slaying.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by GeeString: 8:14am
Will her fat deposits help return the $26bn Buhari stole from us?
15 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Houseofglam7(f): 8:17am
Okay we haff see
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by sexybbstar(f): 8:36am
This is really nice,i must look muah even after 4 kids. #futuregoals
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by smardray(m): 8:37am
okojie's pride...
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Muzanga(f): 8:43am
Rokia2:she said she uses body magic...and its obvious sef...remove the body magic and boooooom belle go fall.
9 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by opeyemiieblog(m): 8:44am
pretty lady
See what happened To This Alhaji Because of Big Yansh...lol
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZDpM3-8-aA&feature=youtu.be
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Rokia2(f): 8:47am
Muzanga:
She is a mother of three so what's wrong with that? Even Beyoncé when she first had her twins was spotted with Jay Z with a spandex under her dress. Mothers go through a lot to have their babies and a woman body go through a lot. If a woman is doing everything after having children to have her body back and her self confidence back, nothing wrong with that. For God sake we are all women we should learn to empower each other and not hate on each other.
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Muzanga(f): 8:57am
Rokia2:your first post sounded like its her natural body na...that was why i quoted you madam. If she admits to using body magic no need for u to start making other women who have kids feel bad about their body not looking like hers. It should be known to all that she didnt achieve that body without artificial help and that was what she nicely stated in her caption!
11 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Rokia2(f): 9:09am
Muzanga:But both me and you know that she's naturally curvy and shapely. The kids may have given her a bit of a belly but she was born with that shape.
If Someone ain't naturally born with that big azz small waist even if they wear shaper it would look like that.
So are you telling me that Beyoncé don't naturally have a nice body shape? Why was she wearing the spandex then?
Beside some women have something called muscle separation after pregnancy which cause the mummy tummy in most woman so the spandex can help as well to hold the muscle back in place.
I don't see her pic as any bad to other women who had kids. If anything they shouldn't feel bad but rather be motivated to get back in shape and also try to look after themselves better to feel better. Many women need to also understand that we all have different shapes. Some have better shape then others we just have to be aware of that, accept our own bodies and stop the envy against other women.
Also some woman snap back quicker then others. And like I said we all have different body types. Some women even after with a bit of a belly after having kids still manage to look good.
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by daveson07(m): 11:38am
it seems NL is an ambassador to IG,
all dis showing off Gan self
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by OliliGp: 11:38am
yuckkeeey
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Pells: 11:38am
Butufull woman,,,, When u go reach Uromi again na
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by IgedeBushBoy(m): 11:38am
So that is Mercy Johnson, chai, make up no good
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by MhizzAJ(f): 11:39am
Okay
body magic or not
I love her shape and d way she acts
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by cristianisraeli: 11:39am
damn!!! lots of pervs analyzing a married womans body..lol..cutlass fall on una..lol
2 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by free2ryhme: 11:39am
Holuwahyomzzy:
what is hot about a mother of three
shey na pepper
make she go train her children make we hear word jare
3 Likes
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by binsanni(m): 11:39am
hmm her mango's has fallen
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by jashar(f): 11:39am
hmm.....
i think she needs to loose some weight though....
1 Like
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Groovenaija360(m): 11:42am
Cool
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by maxiuc(m): 11:42am
;Dw
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by DanielsParker(m): 11:42am
Nice one
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by arodavoo(m): 11:43am
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by maxiuc(m): 11:43am
cristianisraeli:no be she post am for public viewing
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by Eaa247(m): 11:44am
this one slays for her husband she is privately owned which s gud
the other ones slay for everybody hey publicly owned which makes them public toilet.
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by luminouz(m): 11:45am
Rokia2:Waiting to see urs after just 1!!!
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by davodyguy: 11:45am
cristianisraeli:dagger fall on you too
|Re: Mercy Johnson Shows Off Her Figure In New Photo by davodyguy: 11:45am
Titanic64:
How will the admin deal with fraudsters like this guy?
1 Like
