International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions)
The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), is an impartial, neutral and independent organisation whose exclusively humanitarian mission is to protect the lives and dignity of victims of armed conflict and other situations of violence and to provide them with assistance.
We are looking for suitable candidates to fill the following positions below:
1.) Health Field Officer
Click Here To View Details
2.) Nutrition Health Field Officer
Click Here To View Details
3.) Economic Security (EcoSec) Assistant
Click Here To View Details
4.) Medical Field Officer
Click Here To View Details
5.) Urban Water Engineer
Click Here To View Details
Application Closing Date
13th October, 2017.
Source:https://www.ournewjobs.com/apply-for-international-committee-of-the-red-cross-icrc-fresh-job-recruitment/
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by watnext: 8:29am
Am so in for this....
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by boardmem(m): 11:42am
Not my field.........................
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by arodavoo(m): 11:43am
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by EmperorLee(m): 11:43am
"Job openings everywhere, apc is working." Lai Mohammed, Punch 06/10/2017.
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by daveson07(m): 11:43am
evry job openings in Nigeria is somwhat a scam
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by DanielsParker(m): 11:43am
Okay
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by jashar(f): 11:44am
Nice nice....
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by binsanni(m): 11:44am
f for fish, you try but e remain small
daveson07:
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by Odebanky(m): 11:46am
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by mekstaniac(m): 11:48am
Jobs are in BORNO
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by InwehAkpevwe(m): 11:49am
are u truly sure d positns r stil available? Abi is anoda way of making some uneployed youth spend dia smal cash on tp and at d end una go give una ppl or 1 oga at d top person
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by MhizzAJ(f): 11:52am
They should carry their job and go
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by themonk(m): 11:52am
I joined redcross during my stay at nysc camp. It's an avaenue to render your little help to humanity.
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by free2ryhme: 11:54am
woodrow1:
una no wan work for Borno state
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by GreatMahmud: 12:41pm
Borno state of all places! ..and at the end of the day one receives peanuts as salary in the name of humanitarian service.. All these NGO sef??
|Re: International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) by CallMeNJay: 12:45pm
GreatMahmud:
They pay well she... Like oil and gas
Maersk Recruiting ? / Sap And Chattered Business Analysis Professional (cbap)training In Nigeria / Vacancy At Esl Technologies Osogbo
