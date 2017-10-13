Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / International Committee Of The Red Cross Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) (3228 Views)

Apply For The MTN Nigeria Fresh Job Recruitment (5 Positions) / Vacancies At The International Committee Of The Red Cross (ICRC) / Latest Oil And Gas Plus Red Cross Fresh Job (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)

Am so in for this....

Not my field.........................

Pls tell all your friends not to have any deal with this number +2349038473855 0816 891 8904,he goes with the business name *vee_ tech _consultation network communication*,he claims to sell data plans for all networks at cheap and affordable prices

He is a thief and a scammer,they are people who live and survive on people's sweat,his name is preciou abiola mazo

Kindly rbc till it get to every nigeria 6 Likes

"Job openings everywhere, apc is working." Lai Mohammed, Punch 06/10/2017.

evry job openings in Nigeria is somwhat a scam

Okay

Nice nice....



daveson07:

f f for fish, you try but e remain small 1 Like

Jobs are in BORNO 1 Like

are u truly sure d positns r stil available? Abi is anoda way of making some uneployed youth spend dia smal cash on tp and at d end una go give una ppl or 1 oga at d top person

They should carry their job and go 1 Like

I joined redcross during my stay at nysc camp. It's an avaenue to render your little help to humanity. 1 Like

..and at the end of the day one receives peanuts as salary in the name of humanitarian service.. All these NGO sef?? Borno state of all places!..and at the end of the day one receives peanuts as salary in the name of humanitarian service.. All these NGO sef??