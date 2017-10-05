₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Yarnvibes(f): 8:36am
A Nigerian man has left many people in shock after refusing to obey his late father's instruction on how to share his properties because he included his female children as beneficiaries.
The late Gabriel Okwukogwu may not be resting in peace in his grave after all, as he was said to have attracted the anger of his first son, simply known as Emmy for sharing his properties among his seven children including the four women in Anambra State.
It was gathered that an infuriated Emmy reportedly went to his father's grave to tell him that he will not comply with the will he prepared when he was alive. The family is from Orlu in Imo State but stays at G.M.O Road in Ogbaru area of Onitsha metropolitan city in Anambra.
It was gathered that Emmy who resides in Lagos returned after the death and burial of his late father. After the burial the late father's lawyer called the members of the family, presented their late father's will and read it to the children for implementation. However, trouble was said to have started after the counsel got through reading the will and Emmy discovered that their late father shared his properties to his children including the women among them. It was gathered that the late Okwukogu had properties both in Onitsha and Owerri which he shared equally among the children not minding the gender status.
It was gathered that when the lawyer finished reading the will to the children, Emmy got angry and declared that the will did not come from their father because he really understood the culture and tradition as observed in Igbo land.
It was gathered that the culture did not recognise women because it was expected that they will get married to their husbands and therefore were not entitled to inherit any property from their family. Thus Emmy insisted that the culture and tradition will be applied in the sharing of the properties.
An infuriated Emmy reportedly left the meeting and headed to their family house in Orlu, went to his father's grave and protested; that he will not comply with his purported will because he did not comply with the laid down customs and tradition in the land.
It was gathered that Emmy's decision to reject the will was causing serious problem in the family as the women in question threatened to fight for their rights as contained in the will rejected by their eldest brother.
When P.M.EXPRESS spoke to some Igbo leaders concerning the incident, some spoke against the sharing and declared that Emmy was right because women werr not entitled to inherit family properties according to tradition. Others said that it was the old practice and the properties in question were not family houses which the women will never inherit according to tradition.
It was however not certain how the matter will be resolved because the will was regarded as a valid document that must be complied with despite any perceived defects.
http://fabinfos.com/nigerian-man-fights-late-father-grave-including-female-children-will/
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Josephjnr(m): 8:37am
Yes! Most Africans consider female children worthless and not actually part of the family. However, he should respect his father's will for the man have the right to even give him(the first child) nothing and give all to the daughters.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Mynd44: 9:01am
Show him the supreme court judgement. If he wants to live in 1645, he is free to build a time machine and go back in time else he should go work for his own wealth.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by braimeddy: 9:13am
The man must still be living in the past. Now parents consider their female children in thier will. So the man should just accept their father's will cos nothing can be done about it.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by PrincessBecks(f): 9:17am
Lol, quite funny.
What was he thinking? Smh
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Agbaletu: 9:42am
In as much as i respect Igbo culture, but in this case, this guy will lose. He should go and read supreme court verdict on the female right to inheritance in Igboland. It would have been easier for him to claim all the inheritance if the father died intestate.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Alennsar: 9:52am
orogun ologun debiti ay a". beta. go and work for your own.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Cordis92(f): 1:55pm
This Emmy's character was the reason the man willed some properties to his daughters. A responsible son should respect his father's decision regarding his property. Poverty is cause of the protest. I think he should go work harder and smarter and forget about his father's properties after all his father labored to acquire them.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by veekid(m): 8:52pm
Check that Emmy guy well; he is hopeless, jobless, worthless, useless Anythingless
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by fulaniHERDSman(m): 8:52pm
The Jinn from Sudan fall on him
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by lilmax(m): 8:52pm
emissions of laziness
if he had his own money, he wouldn't have time for his father's will
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Dubby6(m): 8:52pm
Foolish man
He no go hustle for himself
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by abike12(f): 8:52pm
a REAL man will go outside and work for his own money.....
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by owomida1: 8:52pm
Chop alone die alone
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Chanchit: 8:53pm
The stupid Emmy must be an IPOd, na them no dey get sense. If he wants to really vent, he can just walk away from the property. The idiot has been waiting for his father to die so he can claim all the properties.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by TheMainMan: 8:53pm
feminist will come and feast on this thread now
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Adaumunocha(f): 8:53pm
Very shameless man. Some people and their greed though
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Opakan2: 8:53pm
Na dem.. when I saw the headline, I already knew the enclave culpable
God bless Yorubas
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Ayo4251(m): 8:53pm
I really do not understand why some people still rely on their father's willed properties... Why not hustle for you own
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by legalwealth(m): 8:53pm
Hmmm
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by checkolatunji: 8:53pm
Josephjnr:
Nah i disagree cos here in west its equal right parent properties
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 8:54pm
depending on where it is, and what property that is being given out, the culture and tradition may take precedents ova d will
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by ybalogs(m): 8:54pm
Emmy is playing with Prison. Lazy first son. Onyi ara
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Oyindidi(f): 8:55pm
Fool
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Praktikals(m): 8:55pm
I m sure he is IPOB member. Even their leader is still leaving under his father's roof @ 50 years.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Mynd44: 8:55pm
NtoAkwaIbom:Over a supreme court judgment?
You've got jokes
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Daeylar(f): 8:56pm
Wonderful father, teach your son gender equality from the grave, getting angry over property that isn't his, a disgrace
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by Deseo(f): 8:56pm
He is in the year 1422.
|Re: Man 'fights' His Late Father For Including His Female Children In His Will by queenmila(f): 8:57pm
To think the women in question are also his siblings.
I think it has more to do with greed than respect for tradition.
