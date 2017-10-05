₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by maclatunji: 8:49am
TSTV has denied reports that it has infringed on the copyright of Bein Sports and Turner Broadcasting which owns CNN.
Head of Corporate Communication for TSTV, Madu Ugo released this statement on the matter.
“Our attention has been drawn to memos circulating on social media claiming TSTV illegally used the logo of Bein Sport and Tuner on its website. We wish to state that this is malicious and false. The memos circulating on social media are FAKE. Both letters were packaged in a single brown envelop and was hurriedly dropped at our office by an unidentified person.
“TSTV has a non-disclosure agreement with Beni Sports and Turner to air their stations on TSTV satellite Television. The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission team were also in Qatar to confirm our agreement with Bein Sports and also have a copy of our agreement with Bein Sport.
Nigerians should kindly disregard the documents because they are frivolous. TSTV is prepared to offer affordable and excellent digital services to Nigerians and Africans completely hitch free.”
Nigerians have criticized TSTV for launching on October 1 without sorting out its distribution channel thereby making it difficult to get its decoders. Our research indicates that dealers may start selling decoders from today after completing training on installation.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/tstv-denies-copyright-infringement/
10 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by maclatunji: 8:51am
It is interesting that there's controversy over this.
cc: Lalasticlala, Mynd44
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by GeeString: 9:10am
This is all Buhari's fault.
After the almajiri stole $26bn in a time of recession, how does he expect others to cope?
The thief should be jailed.
12 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Adieza(m): 11:21am
cc:lalasticlala and mynd44
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by free2ryhme: 11:49am
maclatunji:
awon bad belle wey no like progress
3 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Agbaletu: 11:49am
All conspiracies and evil forces against TSTV...die! die! die!
53 Likes 1 Share
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by free2ryhme: 11:50am
maclatunji:
I smell a rat ( DSTV)
43 Likes 1 Share
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Pells: 11:50am
Buhari why na Ooh Gosh why did we vote this Buhari in
Infact #BuharyOut
2 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by MrBigiman: 11:50am
Rubbish. This TSTV issue is overflogged. If it's not DSTV then forget about it. Walks out of thread!
1 Like
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Daeylar(f): 11:50am
Agbaletu:
Lol
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Nbote(m): 11:50am
Dey don't have to deny anything. We will buy it, we will use it.. Every enemy of dis TSTV let d thunder dat struck somebody in one state go and fire all of dem. Wen DSTV was robbing us blind how many reports and petitions did we hear.
35 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by darkenkach(m): 11:50am
TSTV must not die like Hitv
6 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by twentyk(m): 11:50am
If i put on my status that i'm in Uk and you see me around just know u re also in U.K,ok Lets not complicate things...odabo
12 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Teewhy2: 11:50am
I know many of us just hear TSTV but we don't know the meaning, is it Taraba State Television Abeg make them tell us the full meaning of the abbreviation.
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by slimshadyl(m): 11:50am
ok
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by realestniggah: 11:50am
this people have barely started and they are already experiencing different kind of trouble..
the only thing helping them right now is all the hype built around them..
y'all know it will be hard for any cable TV to be better than DSTV at the moment..I don't see them surviving..
after seeing all they plan to offer I knew it was too good to be true 5000 naira for all that service including data..oh please..have seen video of what they plan to offer Nigerian.. and sh!!t looks wack as hell
if MMM could do it to Nigerians..I bet they also felt they should try their luck..they know Nigerian will always be gullible
1 Like
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Keneking: 11:51am
Please when is Dstv leaving Nigeria
40 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by kstyle2(m): 11:51am
Some people do not want this organization's operation to see the light of day.
10 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by King4Roller: 11:51am
Haters it is time to masturbate.
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by jobaltol: 11:51am
Click like if you know that the peddlers of rumours against tstv are dstv workers who are afraid of losing their jobs..
19 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by talk2percy(m): 11:51am
Una dey try in vain to pull them down DSTV. Na una handiwok be this...buh thunder go soon visit una general headquarters. Ndi oshi!!!
8 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Ryabcool(m): 11:51am
okay okay we don hear. Make una start sales already na. The noise don dey too much. Make una do fast before I spend the decoder money by mistake ...
3 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Gboyeboy(m): 11:51am
DSTV una wehdone oo
12 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Sanchez01: 11:52am
“Our attention has been drawn to memos circulating on social media claiming TSTV illegally used the logo of Bein Sport and Tuner on its website. We wish to state that this is malicious and false. The memos circulating on social media are FAKE. Both letters were packaged in a single brown envelop and was hurriedly dropped at our office by an unidentified person.DSTV don't know when to quit.
10 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by medolab90(m): 11:52am
All eyes on me (Tstv)[/b] I see jealousy[b][/b]Dstv)[b]
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by haykinzz(m): 11:52am
MADU UGO
DSTV/GOTV nightmare
3 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by MrSmith007: 11:52am
We re waiting for the decoders
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by rozayx5(m): 11:52am
tstv for life
under rain under sun
this company must stand
enough of this south african scammers
4 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Joseunlimited(f): 11:52am
Waitn Dey happen Na, una never reach 1week una don Dey get case
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by King4Roller: 11:52am
Keneking:When you decide to stop subscribing.
3 Likes
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by registration(m): 11:52am
ok
|Re: TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement by Jaytecq(m): 11:52am
lets all support this tstv
7 Likes
