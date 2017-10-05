Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / TSTV Denies Copyright Infringement (6648 Views)

Head of Corporate Communication for TSTV, Madu Ugo released this statement on the matter.



“Our attention has been drawn to memos circulating on social media claiming TSTV illegally used the logo of Bein Sport and Tuner on its website. We wish to state that this is malicious and false. The memos circulating on social media are FAKE. Both letters were packaged in a single brown envelop and was hurriedly dropped at our office by an unidentified person.



“TSTV has a non-disclosure agreement with Beni Sports and Turner to air their stations on TSTV satellite Television. The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission team were also in Qatar to confirm our agreement with Bein Sports and also have a copy of our agreement with Bein Sport.



Nigerians should kindly disregard the documents because they are frivolous. TSTV is prepared to offer affordable and excellent digital services to Nigerians and Africans completely hitch free.”



Nigerians have criticized TSTV for launching on October 1 without sorting out its distribution channel thereby making it difficult to get its decoders. Our research indicates that dealers may start selling decoders from today after completing training on installation.



It is interesting that there's controversy over this.



This is all Buhari's fault.



After the almajiri stole $26bn in a time of recession, how does he expect others to cope?



The thief should be jailed. 12 Likes

awon bad belle wey no like progress awon bad belle wey no like progress 3 Likes

All conspiracies and evil forces against TSTV...die! die! die! 53 Likes 1 Share

I smell a rat ( DSTV) I smell a rat ( DSTV) 43 Likes 1 Share

Ooh Gosh why did we vote this Buhari in

Infact #BuharyOut Buhari why naOoh Gosh why did we vote this Buhari inInfact #BuharyOut 2 Likes

Rubbish. This TSTV issue is overflogged. If it's not DSTV then forget about it. Walks out of thread! 1 Like

All conspiracies and evil forces against TSTV...die! die! die!

Lol Lol 6 Likes 1 Share

Dey don't have to deny anything. We will buy it, we will use it.. Every enemy of dis TSTV let d thunder dat struck somebody in one state go and fire all of dem. Wen DSTV was robbing us blind how many reports and petitions did we hear. 35 Likes

TSTV must not die like Hitv 6 Likes

I know many of us just hear TSTV but we don't know the meaning, is it Taraba State Television Abeg make them tell us the full meaning of the abbreviation.

this people have barely started and they are already experiencing different kind of trouble..



the only thing helping them right now is all the hype built around them..



y'all know it will be hard for any cable TV to be better than DSTV at the moment..I don't see them surviving..



after seeing all they plan to offer I knew it was too good to be true 5000 naira for all that service including data..oh please..have seen video of what they plan to offer Nigerian.. and sh!!t looks wack as hell



if MMM could do it to Nigerians..I bet they also felt they should try their luck..they know Nigerian will always be gullible 1 Like

Please when is Dstv leaving Nigeria 40 Likes 2 Shares

Some people do not want this organization's operation to see the light of day. 10 Likes

Click like if you know that the peddlers of rumours against tstv are dstv workers who are afraid of losing their jobs.. 19 Likes

Una dey try in vain to pull them down DSTV. Na una handiwok be this...buh thunder go soon visit una general headquarters. Ndi oshi!!! 8 Likes

okay okay we don hear. Make una start sales already na. The noise don dey too much. Make una do fast before I spend the decoder money by mistake ... ... 3 Likes

DSTV una wehdone oo 12 Likes

“Our attention has been drawn to memos circulating on social media claiming TSTV illegally used the logo of Bein Sport and Tuner on its website. We wish to state that this is malicious and false. The memos circulating on social media are FAKE. Both letters were packaged in a single brown envelop and was hurriedly dropped at our office by an unidentified person. DSTV don't know when to quit. DSTV don't know when to quit. 10 Likes

MADU UGO



DSTV/GOTV nightmare 3 Likes

We re waiting for the decoders 1 Like 1 Share

tstv for life





under rain under sun





this company must stand





enough of this south african scammers 4 Likes

Waitn Dey happen Na, una never reach 1week una don Dey get case Waitn Dey happen Na, una never reach 1week una don Dey get case

Please when is Dstv leaving Nigeria When you decide to stop subscribing. When you decide to stop subscribing. 3 Likes

ok