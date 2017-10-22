₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,374 members, 3,834,497 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 04:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 (1359 Views)
Ecobank Nigeria Intensive Graduate Program 2017 / Apply For The Nigerian Bottling Company Graduate Management Trainee Program 2017 / Apply For OND Internship Program At Mobil Producing Nigeria (1) (2) (3) (4)
|FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by anthonypeters(m): 12:28pm
First City Monument Bank Plc (FCMB) is a full service banking group, passionate about growing a world class financial services group focused on value adding strategies and processes through professionalism and excellent operating standards.
Are you a student or a fresh graduate between the ages of 16-25? Smart, ambitious and ready to experience life in the business world? You may just be the #FCMBFlexxtern we are looking for!
Applications are invited from suitably qualified candidates for the position below:
Job Title: Intern
Location: Any City, Nigeria
Guidelines
To enter The Contest, applicant must be at least 16 years old at the time of entry
Applicants must either be a student or fresh graduate not younger than 16 years or older than 25 years of age at the time of application.
Contestants must be a student or fresh graduate of any of the following courses.
Business administration
Mass communication
Marketing
Economics
Accounting
Information Technology
Computer Science
Fashion
Sociology
Banking & Finance
English
Literary Studies
Engineering
The Contest is not open to employees of First City Monument Bank (“FCMB”) or members of their immediate families.
FCMB’s decision in respect of all matters to do with the competition will be final and binding on all participants.
FCMB does not assume responsibility for accommodation, transportation or logistics at any point during The Contest.
Prizes won during The Contest are not transferable to another person.
The prizes won cannot be exchangeable for cash.
The Contest deadlines including entry submission and voting deadlines are as indicated on different banners and promotional materials.
Vetting of educational credentials will be carried out at any time during the contest. Any contestant discovered to have submitted falsified documents or certificates will be immediately disqualified.
FCMB reserves the right use all creative assets including participant pictures, videos, graphics and other material related to The Contest in promotion of its Flexx product.
By entering this competition, participants agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
FCMB excludes itself from all losses, expenses or damages that may be suffered or incurred by any of the Contestants as a result of entering into the contest, except such losses, expenses or damages are attributable to FCMB’s negligence or misconduct.
Prizes
20 winners will each get a 3-month Internship with FCMB or one of companies partnering with the Bank for this initiative.
Entry Submissions
Entry into The Contest shall be strictly through the #FCMBFlexxtern 2.0 microsite (see application link below)
Only Flexx account holders are eligible to participate in The Contest. Any entry discovered to have been submitted by a non-Flexx account holder will be immediately disqualified at whatever point during The Contest this discovery is made.
Elimination
The Contest is a one stage process
Contestants will be required to create a 45-second YouTube video of themselves to the contest site, explaining why they should be hired as “The Flexxtern”. The YouTube link will be submitted upon registration on The Contest site.
Entry into the contest begins on 2nd October, 2017 and closes on the 22nd October, 2017.
Voting
Members of the public can vote for their preferred contestant 3 times throughout the entry submission period
Winner Selection
Winners will be selected using a combination of public votes and panel votes:
Public votes: 40%
Panel votes: 60%
The panel will comprise a representative each from FCMB and all participating companies, who will be required to review the entries and independently vote for all entries. The final votes will then be collated to identify the final winners.
If you have any questions about the #FCMBFlexxtern contest, please send an email to: theflexxzone@fcmb.com
Method of Application
Interested and qualified candidates should:
Create a 45-second YouTube Video with the hashtag #FCMBFlexxtern explaining why you should be hired as "The Flexxtern"
Visit: https://apply.fcmb.com/Flexxtern-2
Register and submit your YouTube link, you'll receive an email to verify your entry.
Once verified, share the link to your entry and invite your friends to vote for you (public voting accounts for 40% of the scores).
Application Closing Date
22nd October, 2017.
Source: http://studentinfoportal.com/opportunities/jobs/fcmb-fresh-graduate-internship-program-2017/
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by veekid(m): 3:51pm
Space for sale; contact my manager; Buhari for details
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by Smarte724(m): 3:52pm
Okooh will like to apply
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by papascode: 3:53pm
Lovely. ..
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by Benjom(m): 3:54pm
This bank is very wise. This is a case of "Catch them Young" until they attain stupendous success... and that shall be the story of every fresh graduates out there.
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by castrol180(m): 3:54pm
Nice
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by KnowMore: 3:54pm
Okay
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by castrokins(m): 3:55pm
16 Years, Huh?
You'll Get What You're Looking For. Continue!!
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by brownsugar23: 3:56pm
naso people way don won take they house they wait for the date
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by OmoAtlanta: 3:56pm
Fcmb, one of the worst place to work in Nigeria.
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by DanielsParker(m): 3:58pm
Nonsense. This is a competition.
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by santopelele(m): 3:59pm
Hnmmmmmm! watching FCMB in 3D
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by birdsview(m): 3:59pm
Even if you apply and they absorbed..Still move looking for Other jobs..Nigerian banks can't be trusted ..They hire and fire at will
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by EVILFOREST: 4:02pm
PMB's UK citizenship loading.........
Citizenship by Medical Tourism
1 Like
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 4:02pm
ok
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by Elthugnificent(m): 4:03pm
I really dislike this kind of recruitment.
It is just a popularity contest and doesn't test ones intellect.
1 Like
|Re: FCMB Fresh Graduate Internship Program 2017 by Danny287(m): 4:05pm
Ordinary competition is what they are stating all this rules for as if one is applying for UK Visa
1 Like
(0) (Reply)
Executive Sales Representative Needed In Lagos / How I Make Free Calls With My Glo, Visafone And Starcomms Line Paying 1k Monthly / Pz Cuzzons
Viewing this topic: kedra(m), mekusa12, Wildcards(m), mrphysics(m), Drkar, emirmayor(m), slex(m), donbenz(m), africo13610, maxzzo1(m), Donclaracuzo, oyifeoda, Ymodulus, Eddodoh(m), donchuzy22, Thiago888, Tygood(m), smartbros(m), SimeonJohn, boaz12, simultaneousboi(m), Dotsd1(m), Scientist7, Ronky001(f), eph12(m), Angelmatilda(f), DanielsParker(m), argob44(f), Jefty1, koppa(m), Odaliki, babztee(m), nwadiuko1(m), ellex(m), beejayshams(m), YTderin(f), sureprince01(m), abels(m), beholder10, Tbrown8819, nanizle(m), stark(m), zeusdgrt(m), egbaguy2, ogam4all, proxy20, Paya(m), akinsoji, phallow(m), Ihateafonja, ajao33, metro8032, 12stinep, Smarte724(m), Pharrel22(m) and 72 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21