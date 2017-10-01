Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Burial Of Okwy Chukwujekwu ‘Main Bossman’ In Anambra (Photos) (16763 Views)

Late Nollywood actor, Okwudili Chukwujekwu, popularly known as 'Main Bossman' was laid to rest amid tears. The big-sized actor was buried today, October 5th at his hometown at Otolo Nnewi, Anambra state. The news of his death was announced on social media last month by Odira Nwobu, his colleague in the industry who uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu being carried in the back seat of a car.

RIP bossman



See Nwude's face 3 Likes 1 Share

but this man is.....make i no talk...may he rip

Only when someone dies we worry about Death and Essence of Life, but after the burial, we all go about our business looking for what to eat, drink and fucck without thinking of Death and the essence of life.



Who did this to us ? Whatever programmed the Amnesia is a clever entity. 38 Likes 2 Shares

Na wa oh...

Adiu

RIP 1 Like

Rest on bro

RIP big fatman. You are now in heaven

Too bad rest in peace





how did he come about the name Rest in peacehow did he come about the name

RIP to ze dead

RIP Bossman : you made us laugh and forget the sorrows Buhari bestowed on us, may ur soul rest in peace 4 Likes 1 Share

I never really knew him but whenever i watch his movie i always lol

RIP 1 Like

Rest in Peace Bossman..

RIP

RIP

RIP

RIP

RIP So youngRIP

RIP to the "main bossman"



God bless the dead..

R.I.P

rip

How old was he?

mekstaniac:

RIP big fatman. You are now in heaven



How did you know he is in heaven or are you the gatekeeper How did you know he is in heaven or are you the gatekeeper 1 Like

RIP bro.. We love you but God love you most 1 Like

Bro if your heart was right with God you are resting in peace but if not, surely you wont rest.



People's death always awaken my spirit from the land of sin. Wondering if i can ever make hell. No i will never make hell but my good works shall follow me.

funnynation:

RIP bro.. We love you but God love you most

you nko. . God no love you? you nko. . God no love you?

Rest in peace