Burial Of Okwy Chukwujekwu 'Main Bossman' In Anambra (Photos) by Angelanest: 5:05pm
Late Nollywood actor, Okwudili Chukwujekwu, popularly known as ‘Main Bossman’ was laid to rest amid tears. The big-sized actor was buried today, October 5th at his hometown at Otolo Nnewi, Anambra state. The news of his death was announced on social media last month by Odira Nwobu, his colleague in the industry who uploaded a video of a lifeless Okwy Chukwujekwu being carried in the back seat of a car.
by Angelanest: 5:06pm
by Homeboiy(m): 5:07pm
RIP bossman
See Nwude's face
by mofeoluwadassah: 5:13pm
but this man is.....make i no talk...may he rip
by Billyonaire: 5:23pm
Only when someone dies we worry about Death and Essence of Life, but after the burial, we all go about our business looking for what to eat, drink and fucck without thinking of Death and the essence of life.
Who did this to us ? Whatever programmed the Amnesia is a clever entity.
by TheTrueApostle: 5:24pm
Na wa oh...
by Jaytecq(m): 5:35pm
Adiu
by priscaoge(f): 5:35pm
RIP
by oka4ugoo: 5:36pm
Rest on bro
by mekstaniac(m): 5:36pm
RIP big fatman. You are now in heaven
by Notion(m): 5:36pm
Too bad rest in peace
by kagari: 5:37pm
Rest in peace
how did he come about the name
by wilcoxz(m): 5:37pm
RIP to ze dead
by Ezedon(m): 5:37pm
RIP Bossman : you made us laugh and forget the sorrows Buhari bestowed on us, may ur soul rest in peace
by KingShayDee(m): 5:38pm
I never really knew him but whenever i watch his movie i always lol
RIP
by Ladyjumong(f): 5:39pm
by missjane: 5:40pm
Rest in Peace Bossman..
by HauteReel: 5:41pm
RIP
by Franchise21(m): 5:41pm
RIP
by Buhariisgoat(m): 5:41pm
RIP
by YaksonFCA(m): 5:43pm
RIP
by Sijo01(f): 5:44pm
So young RIP
by Sixaxis: 5:46pm
RIP to the "main bossman"
God bless the dead..
by Houseofglam7(f): 5:48pm
R.I.P
by segebase(m): 5:48pm
rip
by 1Sharon(f): 5:48pm
How old was he?
by MTKbudapest(m): 5:50pm
mekstaniac:
How did you know he is in heaven or are you the gatekeeper
by funnynation(m): 5:52pm
RIP bro.. We love you but God love you most
by MTKbudapest(m): 5:54pm
Bro if your heart was right with God you are resting in peace but if not, surely you wont rest.
People's death always awaken my spirit from the land of sin. Wondering if i can ever make hell. No i will never make hell but my good works shall follow me.
by Opakan2: 5:54pm
funnynation:
you nko. . God no love you?
by vicky6: 5:54pm
Rest in peace
by gypsey(m): 5:55pm
this guy was clearly obesse, why did his doctors not Advice him on losing weight? he may have died of heart attack, blood clot, kidney failure or illness related to his obesity. Anyway there would have been no point, Africans believes that fat is good. it means your are rich . Rubbish!
his death could have been avoided if he did exercise and lost weight.
