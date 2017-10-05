₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by DONSMITH123(m): 5:09pm
By Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja
The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru over the allegation of corruption in the corporation.
It also demanded that Baru be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation and prosecution.
National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this at an ongoing press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.
Details later..
http://punchng.com/breaking-pdp-asks-buhari-to-suspend-nnpc-boss/
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by TheFreeOne: 5:19pm
Buhari should suspend himself cos he's the minister of petroleum and Baru can't take such critical decisions that involved billions of dollars without his tacit approval.
It'll be better he resign and handover cos style of governance is inimical to the betterment of Nigeria.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by BeardedMeat: 5:32pm
Buhari be like...Oh Allah! Why did you allow Nigerians to rig me into office after I declared I was no longer interested in becoming president
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by Buharimustgo: 5:42pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by Dharniel(m): 6:05pm
suspension before investigation, who does that?
What if he's innocent? things should be properly and lawfully.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by seunmsg(m): 6:05pm
The president should immediately appoint a substantive minister of petroleum or hand over the portfolio to the vice president for proper supervision. NNPC should also be made to follow the procurement process and approval threshold set by BPP for other MDAS. Any procurement of goods above N100m and procurement of works above N1b should be approved by the FEC. They don't deserve any exemption.
The president also need to investigate and deal with the unacceptable level of insubordination in his government. Heads of agencies should never be allowed to boycott or bypass their supervising ministers in any way. The circumstances leading to the minister of state for petroleum being denied access to the president should also be investigated. There should be no government within the government.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by menstrualpad: 6:05pm
no way... Babachir the millionaire grasscutter no show
Buratai the super saver no show
Saraki massive amounts and properties unexplained no show
Ikoyi milliongate no show
Dasuki refuse to charge him to court
Diezani media circus trials
Amaechi Saint
Fashola Saint
Fayemi Saint.
Woo mi oraye radarada...
Ladies and gentlemen you go wait tire
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by clevvermind(m): 6:05pm
I REPEAT BUHARI WILL NEVER SUSPEND HIM. I THINK YOU KNOW WHY.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by Kobicove(m): 6:05pm
That is not going to happen...not in this century
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by mccoy47(m): 6:05pm
Lol. PDP r funny sha
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by biomustry: 6:06pm
They wee not let us hear word o.
Meanwhile ....PDP right now
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by cristianisraeli: 6:06pm
DONSMITH123:
buhari the zombie king can never suspend his zombie follower..never!!!
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by Moreoffaith(m): 6:06pm
Baru is from Bauchi abi??
No problem now shebi he don appoint another northerner as deputy governor of CBN..
This is more of reason why people refuse to come back when they travel abroad o..
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by Splashme: 6:07pm
I stumbled on a post online calling for Nigerians to vote PDP back to power in 2019 to also probe the current APC govt but in 2023 we should all vote APC again and so on.....
Nigeria will be better off when we change ruling parties and allow them probe each other. The massive corruption under this Buhari govt will only be exposed when Nigerians kick him out in 2019
We should rotate them and never ever allow anyone of them succeed itself .
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by free2ryhme: 6:08pm
DONSMITH123:
Issa Northern Agenda
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 6:08pm
Suspend him and install his junior brother as acting GMD it make no different,
Buhari should step down as petroleum minister
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by femo122: 6:08pm
thief calling thief to resign
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by abigeorgef: 6:08pm
NNPC d hub of corruption.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by ddippset(m): 6:09pm
DONSMITH123:investigation and PROSECUTION investigation is just about to begin they are already talking about prosecution. lol. PDP will always be PDP. they are so eager to have the APC version of Diezanni that they can't even wait for investigation. to them Kachukwu has already judged and convicted Baru. lol.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by Satansadvocate(m): 6:09pm
Buhari is corrupt
He single handedly stole $2.6 billion dollars in 1980
Fast forward 2017,he worked with Baru to move $26 billion dollars from the NNPC coffers.
I tried to convert this stupenduous amount to naira but my phone cannot do the calaculation,the money senior computer.
We are talking trillions of naira here. And some people still support this corrupt disaster of a government.
This country just weak me die
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by free2ryhme: 6:09pm
DONSMITH123:
Thieves telling a corrupt govt how to do their job
Democracy in Nigeria has gone to the dogs
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by NigerDeltan(m): 6:09pm
seunmsg:
Beginning to respect you bro!
Omenka and sarrki has been dumb since
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by TheFreeOne: 6:09pm
seunmsg:
Bros leave story.
All these attempts to shield Buboo from corrupt practices under his watch will never hold water.
Discerning Nigerians have seen through his shenanigans except zombies and saibabaists.
Even if Baru is mad he'll not award such amount without back-up from oga at the top and I hope you realise we're talking of about 26b dollars....i mean 26b American dollars.
Haba think Bro.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by masada: 6:10pm
why dis govt is silent on dis issue still baffles
they owe us an explanation on dis strong allegations
it is our right
we voted them in
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by evansjeff(m): 6:10pm
PDP should just shut up, even if Buhari wanted to do this, he now wouldn't since it will look as if you made him do it.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by free2ryhme: 6:11pm
DONSMITH123:
Yes, it's about time.
But suspension will be a slap on the wrist.
The Bar(aw)u man should be sacked!
That is, if Buhari his godfather still has any modicum of his so-called integrity left in him.
One thing is absolutely sure: all those allegations contained in Dr. Kachikwu's letter are too weighty to be dismissed lightly.
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by castrol180(m): 6:11pm
It is a thief that knows the path of a thief...
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by abdelrahman: 6:12pm
Two idiot bastard parties PDP and APCondom
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by maxzzo1(m): 6:12pm
U guyz are maybe disappointed who knowz if baba hand no dey inside?
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by princechurchill(m): 6:13pm
Jubrin or buhari?
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by Fearlez: 6:15pm
The Baru a.b.o.k.i was so arrogant and full of bigotry he never bothered to cover his tracks or usurp his boss with stealth!
How has Nigeria fallen so deep in the mud of ethnic mediocrity that mundanity rules with arrogance over excellence?
Buhari should come and fight kwaruption at his own doorsteps!
|Re: Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari by ChangetheChange: 6:16pm
