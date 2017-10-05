Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Suspend Maikanti Baru, NNPC Boss - PDP Tells Buhari (4726 Views)

By Olusola Fabiyi, Abuja



The Peoples Democratic Party has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to suspend the Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Mr. Maikanti Baru over the allegation of corruption in the corporation.



It also demanded that Baru be handed over to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for investigation and prosecution.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, stated this at an ongoing press conference at the party’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.



Details later..



Buhari should suspend himself cos he's the minister of petroleum and Baru can't take such critical decisions that involved billions of dollars without his tacit approval.



It'll be better he resign and handover cos style of governance is inimical to the betterment of Nigeria.

Buhari be like...Oh Allah! Why did you allow Nigerians to rig me into office after I declared I was no longer interested in becoming president 13 Likes

Hmmmm

suspension before investigation, who does that?

What if he's innocent? things should be properly and lawfully. 1 Like

The president should immediately appoint a substantive minister of petroleum or hand over the portfolio to the vice president for proper supervision. NNPC should also be made to follow the procurement process and approval threshold set by BPP for other MDAS. Any procurement of goods above N100m and procurement of works above N1b should be approved by the FEC. They don't deserve any exemption.



The president also need to investigate and deal with the unacceptable level of insubordination in his government. Heads of agencies should never be allowed to boycott or bypass their supervising ministers in any way. The circumstances leading to the minister of state for petroleum being denied access to the president should also be investigated. There should be no government within the government.

no way... Babachir the millionaire grasscutter no show

Buratai the super saver no show

Saraki massive amounts and properties unexplained no show

Ikoyi milliongate no show

Dasuki refuse to charge him to court

Diezani media circus trials



Amaechi Saint

Fashola Saint

Fayemi Saint.



Woo mi oraye radarada...



I REPEAT BUHARI WILL NEVER SUSPEND HIM. I THINK YOU KNOW WHY. 9 Likes

That is not going to happen...not in this century 1 Like

Lol. PDP r funny sha 3 Likes 1 Share

They wee not let us hear word o.



Meanwhile ....PDP right now

buhari the zombie king can never suspend his zombie follower..never!!! 1 Like

Baru is from Bauchi abi??



No problem now shebi he don appoint another northerner as deputy governor of CBN..



This is more of reason why people refuse to come back when they travel abroad o.. 2 Likes

I stumbled on a post online calling for Nigerians to vote PDP back to power in 2019 to also probe the current APC govt but in 2023 we should all vote APC again and so on.....



Nigeria will be better off when we change ruling parties and allow them probe each other. The massive corruption under this Buhari govt will only be exposed when Nigerians kick him out in 2019



We should rotate them and never ever allow anyone of them succeed itself .



10 Likes

Issa Northern Agenda Issa Northern Agenda

Suspend him and install his junior brother as acting GMD it make no different,



Buhari should step down as petroleum minister

thief calling thief to resign thief calling thief to resign

NNPC d hub of corruption.

Buhari is corrupt





He single handedly stole $2.6 billion dollars in 1980





Fast forward 2017,he worked with Baru to move $26 billion dollars from the NNPC coffers.





I tried to convert this stupenduous amount to naira but my phone cannot do the calaculation,the money senior computer.





We are talking trillions of naira here. And some people still support this corrupt disaster of a government.





This country just weak me die

Thieves telling a corrupt govt how to do their job



seunmsg:

The president should immediately appoint a substantive minister of petroleum or hand over the portfolio to the vice president for proper supervision. NNPC should also be made to follow the procurement process and approval threshold set by BPP for other MDAS. Any procurement of goods above N100m and procurement of works above N1b should be approved by the FEC. They don't deserve any exemption.



The president also need to investigate and deal with the unacceptable level of insubordination in his government. Heads of agencies should never be allowed to boycott or bypass their supervising ministers in any way. The circumstances leading to the minister of state for petroleum being denied access to the president should also be investigated. There should be no government within the government.

Beginning to respect you bro!



seunmsg:

The president should immediately appoint a substantive minister of petroleum or hand over the portfolio to the vice president for proper supervision. NNPC should also be made to follow the procurement process and approval threshold set by BPP for other MDAS. Any procurement of goods above N100m and procurement of works above N1b should be approved by the FEC. They don't deserve any exemption.



The president also need to investigate and deal with the unacceptable level of insubordination in his government. Heads of agencies should never be allowed to boycott or bypass their supervising ministers in any way. The circumstances leading to the minister of state for petroleum being denied access to the president should also be investigated. There should be no government within the government.

Bros leave story.



All these attempts to shield Buboo from corrupt practices under his watch will never hold water.



Discerning Nigerians have seen through his shenanigans except zombies and saibabaists.



Even if Baru is mad he'll not award such amount without back-up from oga at the top and I hope you realise we're talking of about 26b dollars....i mean 26b American dollars.



Bros leave story.

All these attempts to shield Buboo from corrupt practices under his watch will never hold water.

Discerning Nigerians have seen through his shenanigans except zombies and saibabaists.

Even if Baru is mad he'll not award such amount without back-up from oga at the top and I hope you realise we're talking of about 26b dollars....i mean 26b American dollars.

Haba think Bro.

why dis govt is silent on dis issue still baffles



they owe us an explanation on dis strong allegations



it is our right



we voted them in

PDP should just shut up, even if Buhari wanted to do this, he now wouldn't since it will look as if you made him do it.

Yes, it's about time.



But suspension will be a slap on the wrist.



The Bar(aw)u man should be sacked!



That is, if Buhari his godfather still has any modicum of his so-called integrity left in him.



Yes, it's about time.

But suspension will be a slap on the wrist.

The Bar(aw)u man should be sacked!

That is, if Buhari his godfather still has any modicum of his so-called integrity left in him.

One thing is absolutely sure: all those allegations contained in Dr. Kachikwu's letter are too weighty to be dismissed lightly.

It is a thief that knows the path of a thief...

Two idiot bastard parties PDP and APCondom

U guyz are maybe disappointed who knowz if baba hand no dey inside? 1 Like

Jubrin or buhari?