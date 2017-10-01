Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tiwa Savage's Huge Shadow Gradually Pushing Dija Out Of Music Business [PICS] (4138 Views)

The 'All Over' singer is taking the mavin records brand all over the globe a feat even D'banj couldn't manage with the old Mo'hits. While her current steady progress to a world star has boosted her Nigerian label brand it has thrown a huge block along the part of her labelmate, Dija who has so far been struggling to keep up with the only other lady in the Supreme Mavin Dynasty.



Dija came into the limelight when Don Jazzy unveiled his heroic trio and announced Mavins records plan for the future with the energetic Reekado Banks and vocal genius, Korede Bello. The first two have gone on to stamp their name in the Nigerian music industry, and have even started shooting for an international fan base, Dija, however is yet to find footing in the Nigeria music industry which has no room for a female act that can't stay in vogue.



Known for its treacherous ways of pushing top female musicians to the curb, the music sector which is the biggest in Africa has no time for artistes who can't keep up with the competition, and Dija can't even keep up with the one in her label.



Don Jazzy and the mavin crew haven't helped the mother of one in anyway either with all the attention showered on Tiwa Savage constantly leaving Dija in the shadows.



Also a mother of one, Dija might find herself out of the music business soon if she doesn't make moves to be the centre of attention in the label or move to another label where she can standout as the first lady.



Ever since she joined Mavin records, her mates, Reekado Banks and Korede Bello has dropped their albums and even Tiwa added another mixtape to her Red album, but fans are still yet to hear any serious music project yet from Dija. Instead Mavin went on to sign 4 more artistes.



As if resigned to her fate, Dija has taken to one of her old hobbies in art and has gone back to painting but even in that she still owes her Inspiration to Tiwa.



One only wonder what it will take to make Dija break from such a huge shadow, else she ends up in the same clique as Mo'cheddah and Chidinma, who have both moved on to their new fashion and acting career respectively.



HOW TRUE IS THIS. NAH, ITS NOT TRUE?. EVERY PERSON WITH HIS OR HER DESTINY....U SHINE TODAY THEN FADE 2MOROW 2 Likes

Di'ja was NEVER Tiwa's competitor/competition. She NEVER stood a chance. 5 Likes

I think Dija killed herself. When she dropped Awww and Falling for for you, she could have consolidated on the popularity those two songs gave her and released more songs to stamp her name in the mind of music lovers but she instead got pregnant and disappeared from the scene for over a year. People quickly forgot her and moved on to the budding new female acts like simi. She should have kept her two legs close until when the time was right for her to start a family. I even heard Don Jazzy was very angry with her when she got pregnant because he knew the implication of putting a career that has not even taken off on pause for over a year. If she had just held on a little longer, she would have built a loyal fan base that would be expectant for her return just like Tiwa's fans were excited when she came back after giving birth to her baby 14 Likes 1 Share

Dija choose family over career why Tiwa choose career over family. 27 Likes 1 Share

I don't like most of her song but I just have a thing for her , I don't know why ."because of her I dey get goosebumps all over."

olasaad:

Dija choose family over career why Tiwa choose career over family. madam KNOW ah madamah

them never do prosper because dija is Muslimthem never do prosper

okay

There are just 4 female musicians in Nigeria (Tiwa,Simi,Yemi Alade and maybe Dija) the rest are Hoeloshos 1 Like

I see.

theapeman:

because dija is Muslim them never do prosper

I never knew the likes of Reminisce, Sound Sultan, CDQ and KWAM1 were Hindus I never knew the likes of Reminisce, Sound Sultan, CDQ and KWAM1 were Hindus 5 Likes

I concour

Di'ja dey sing anything before Di'ja dey sing anything before

No

Dem nor be mate naa

Watch as some motherfuckers bring tribalism to this

Why not, DiJa wey be like something wey breeze go carry 2 Likes

Mavins need restructuring

Tiwa is not overshadowing Dija at all. It's Dija herself that's not pulling her weight. Having talent is never enough. You have to work very herd. She should take a cue from Tiwa and Yemi Alade. 1 Like

atleast the lady from the 5% zone is beating the lady from the 95% zone..lol...leave tiwan tiwa sausage alone 1 Like

there's enoguh room in the sky for all birds to fly. no need to compare, they are both making the best of what they have





... or at least trying. ko kan aiye 2 Likes

Jetleeee:





I never knew the likes of Reminisce, Sound Sultan, CDQ and KWAM1 were Hindus you dey hear there noise again you dey hear there noise again

mexxmoney:

I think Dija killed herself. When she dropped Awww and Falling for for you, she could have consolidated on the popularity those two songs gave her and released more songs to stamp her name in the mind of music lovers but she instead got pregnant and disappeared from the scene for over a year. People quickly forgot her and moved on to the budding new female acts like simi. She should have kept her two legs close until when the time was right for her to start a family. I even heard Don Jazzy was very angry with her when she got pregnant because he knew the implication of putting a career that has not even taken off on pause for over a year. If she had just held on a little longer, she would have built a loyal fan base that would be expectant for her return just like Tiwa's fans were excited when she came back after giving birth to her baby

Both of them should go and rest....Simi is now the new Queen. Na turn by turn! Both of them should go and rest....Simi is now the new Queen. Na turn by turn! 2 Likes

Rubbish post. Was DIJA Ever a force 2 reckon wt? Y COMPARE A RAT WT A LION?

theapeman:

because dija is Muslim them never do prosper

Yes, because those people no like sharing unlike those who the share up and down, the show their underwear in other to get fans Yes, because those people no like sharing unlike those who the share up and down, the show their underwear in other to get fans 1 Like

mexxmoney:

I think Dija killed herself. When she dropped Awww and Falling for for you, she could have consolidated on the popularity those two songs gave her and released more songs to stamp her name in the mind of music lovers but she instead got pregnant and disappeared from the scene for over a year. People quickly forgot her and moved on to the budding new female acts like simi. She should have kept her two legs close until when the time was right for her to start a family. I even heard Don Jazzy was very angry with her when she got pregnant because he knew the implication of putting a career that has not even taken off on pause for over a year. If she had just held on a little longer, she would have built a loyal fan base that would be expectant for her return just like Tiwa's fans were excited when she came back after giving birth to her baby but tiwa Savage got pregnant too.. but tiwa Savage got pregnant too..

CaptainFM1:





Both of them should go and rest....Simi is now the new Queen. Na turn by turn!

If I hear. Na u give simi queen? She don reach yemi Alade level? Not to talk of Tiwa Savage If I hear. Na u give simi queen? She don reach yemi Alade level? Not to talk of Tiwa Savage

Babysnow1:

HOW TRUE IS THIS. NAH, ITS NOT TRUE?. EVERY PERSON WITH HIS OR HER DESTINY....U SHINE TODAY THEN FADE 2MOROW fact fact

Megatrix:





If I hear. Na u give simi queen? She don reach yemi Alade level? Not to talk of Tiwa Savage wait & see wait & see 2 Likes