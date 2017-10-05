₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by money121(m): 7:42pm
What do you have to say about this
Source: http://www.stelladimokokorkus.com/?m=1
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by makydebbie(f): 7:43pm
So what's our business nau? Tonto Dike never teach una lesson?
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by money121(m): 7:45pm
makydebbie:
Business Woman
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by makydebbie(f): 7:47pm
money121:
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by madridguy(m): 7:48pm
Anti Trump everywhere. Arrange not arrange, I'm with Trump.
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by BlackDBagba: 7:49pm
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by 9jvirgin(m): 8:18pm
I am not allowed to talk about my employer using negative words so I reserve my comment.
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by MasViews: 8:19pm
madridguy:
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by besticality: 8:19pm
The difference is clear
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by t12tosin: 8:19pm
oops...
...patiently waiting for Berserk 2018
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by Daeylar(f): 8:19pm
This is mean
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by adonismuller(m): 8:19pm
It's not by picture ooo... If you doubt ask Tonto Dike
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by PastorandMentor(m): 8:19pm
Marriage is marriage if they still Bleep
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by livinus009(m): 8:19pm
OP when did you become a Chief Judge
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by nairavsdollars: 8:19pm
I really pity Melania. She should be married to Macron and not this old slowpoke
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by Wisedove(m): 8:20pm
Wetin I fit say Trump matter be say hin own na "One corner Marriage "
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by rezzy: 8:20pm
Where is that Miss queen (she won one beauty contest like that) that couldn't answer this question, please tag her.
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by mazimee(m): 8:20pm
Evil people everywhere
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by SojiCash(m): 8:20pm
Nah so nah make I Park for here
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by masada: 8:21pm
what’s d diff
love sometimes goes south
arranged sometimes grows into love
ain’t no template to dis tins
besides
too much swag on the Obama’s
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by Iseoluwani: 8:21pm
Their wives are pretty cool but the husbands are worn out even the one wey just enter, twitter president
In my backyard here, the wife Z a sexy Fulani n the husband be like broom stick
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by sehin79(m): 8:21pm
you should rather say difference btw a serious and brilliant student versus a unserious and dull student.
trump means buziness the obamas they never took office, were just on honey moon all through there tenure
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by CARLOSZ: 8:21pm
Let's see a pic of Jubrin and his Aisha in public
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by Iseoluwani: 8:21pm
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by Alexgeneration(m): 8:22pm
People just hating Trump for nothing. Let them be please, atleast they can "arrange" their marriage unlike your ilks. Show us the pix of Jubril with Aisha cos that's an "abducted" marriage.
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by reyscrub(m): 8:22pm
If Trump arise to the challenge of Americans, thank God he is an achieved faithful President needed in our time unlike the Daura nunu guy.
#IStandWithTrump
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by pmc01(m): 8:22pm
madridguy:Who cares if you're with Donald?
Don't derail the purpose of the thread.
Is it his antagonists that forced the frown on his face?
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by joyndidi: 8:23pm
Lolzzz bhet wait fess some arranged marriage ends up being nice when yhe the couple fall in love with each other during the course of the marriage
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by pmc01(m): 8:24pm
sehin79:
Looks like you just got out of a coma. No offense.
|Re: Difference Between Arranged Marriage And Love Marriage ( See Photo) by hucienda: 8:24pm
lol ... Melania and The Donald stand attention. Barack and Michelle stand at ease.
