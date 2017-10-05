₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by celebsnest(m): 7:58pm
Nigerian actor, Seun Jimoh has reacted to the issue of gender equality and he thinks the woman is beneath the man and so must never perceive herself as an equal.
Recall, the drama all started with Tiwa Savage’s recent interview in which she insisted that the man is the head of the family, that she does not believe in gender equality, because, according to her, that’s not “how God created us.”
Many people criticised Savage, while some, like Kemi Olunloyo, named her as one of the people who has made passing the Gender Equality Bill at the Senate a difficult thing.
Now, actor Seun Jimoh has risen in support of Tiwa Savage.
In his Instagram post, the actor noted what he thinks a marriage should be like: one with the man at the top and the woman beneath him, that the woman must understand her place in the relationship–the cook, the cleaner, and doer of all things the man designates for her. And if she dares rebel, she would be physically abused or kicked out of the relationship.
He wrote;
Tiwa savage said the man is the head of the home, some people are abusing her. anyone who thinks otherwise has no business getting married or being in a proper heterosexual relationship, the fact that you are a successful woman doesn't mean you shouldn't cook or clean , it is no excuse, I have successful women around me and they cook great, in time and as a duty.See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/successful-woman-must-cook-seun/
3 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by Sakie: 8:00pm
Desmond the scammer(not real life oo)how market?Food Is a must make my hubby no come chop the other food in the ozza room.cleaning is not by force abeg
A house help can with that
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by goldbim(f): 8:13pm
Take those women clamoring for gender equality serious @ your own peril..infact,#Kolewerk#...yet they'll be the ones attending all the singles and married programs ..what are they now learning there?are they confused ni??
16 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by MrMcJay(m): 8:40pm
The woman supports the man and the man directs, leads and provides for the woman.
Once this balance is distorted, there's bound to be conflict.
3 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by abike12(f): 8:40pm
see this one that married for green card...
4 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by emeijeh(m): 8:40pm
How will someone wake up and say her name is Savage?
3 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by Wisedove(m): 8:40pm
Yes oo I dey your side... She must be able to cook wellawella both in the Kitchen and for bedroom too make she dey cook for me like a pro
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by Saintsbrown(m): 8:40pm
Bible only said a woman should be submissive to the husband.
Thts d base of every long lasting marriage.
But feminists think otherwise.
4 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by lilmax(m): 8:41pm
okay
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by nairanaira12: 8:41pm
She isn't cleaning for her man; she is cleaning for the home, their home. And last time I checked, the home belongs to the woman.
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by EponOjuku: 8:42pm
No matter how strongheaded a feminist is, she must kneel down to receive d0ggy.
6 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by kayzat: 8:42pm
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by BrutalJab: 8:42pm
abike12:Attack the message not the messenger!!!
Won't you Marry for ordinary Gucci bag
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by thestevens: 8:43pm
I know a woman who is more successful than the husband,yet she is humble and still cook for her husband,.shout to all the lovely ladies out there, the rest can hug transformer.
16 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by nairanaira12: 8:43pm
Sakie:
Then the house help can also take your place as wife. No big deal
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by JoshMedia(m): 8:43pm
Alright
Just check my signature
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by sureheaven(m): 8:43pm
And also go to club to smoke......
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by nairavsdollars: 8:43pm
Waka pass actor...you sha want to be noticed
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by nairanaira12: 8:43pm
abike12:
That doesn't make what he said less true
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by naijamakossa(m): 8:43pm
My wife go cook even if I wake up at 12:30am and ask for pounded yam she must pound that yam without questioning why I want pounded yam at that time
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by Oyindidi(f): 8:43pm
Nice one. O ye women! Also lie down for your husbands to walk on your backs!
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by castrol180(m): 8:44pm
.
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by arcisong(m): 8:44pm
True talk
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by ivolt: 8:44pm
Cave man
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by abike12(f): 8:44pm
BrutalJab:
lol you're cute. i don't wear Gucci but I buy myself Chanel. since all the women around you people are runs girls/beggars, you don't know that some of us work and take care of ourselves.
and before you claim i'm single, i'm not. I have a man that I love and respect and he loves me too. Enjoy your day.
4 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by sukkot: 8:44pm
rubbish. i dont mind if she cooks or cleans now but that is not her role and she can tell me to go Bleep myself if she dont feel like doing it lmao.
well lets just say she will end up doing it eventually anyway cuz men will let the dishes pile up lmao. so she will do it out of anger and not out of obligation. can ya dig it ?
4 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by Pray(m): 8:45pm
Even animals know the male is the head.
1 Like
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by theapeman: 8:45pm
celebsnest:good!
unlike the one who is forming slayqueen with peanut size brain!
naturally we shouldn't blame women, there all have fishbrain
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by LesbianBoy(m): 8:45pm
You guys should stop looking for cococandy trouble
1 Like
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by Denko2721987(m): 8:45pm
Women should stop fighting the wrong battles as gender equality is more or less a double edged sword that would always backfire and grossly affect women in the long run if we are to strictly implement it.. The realistic battle women should be fighting for shouldnt be gender equality but GENDER EQUITY.. There is a very big different between equality and equity..
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by Xisnin: 8:46pm
Dinosaur men everywhere.
Go hire a cook if you are too busy to feed yourself.
I won't be surprised if he is one of those yes men who wash their
wives undies while pretending to be tough outside.
Any woman who don't believe in gender equality is either unenlightened
or a pretender. Examples are Tiwa and ex-wife of Ooni who both touted
the superiority of the men while urging women to be submissive, if they
had followed their own "sound" advice, why the hell did their marriage crash ?
The hypocrite Tiwa didn't submit her bank account to her supposed overlord
The bottom line is that nobody want to be a modern slave, and the best decision
any man can take is hook up with someone who enjoys the same activity he does.
Societal expectation can only sustain a marriage for a while, the real person will
eventually emerge.
Those who think they can bulldoze their way through life will end up in frustration
and regret.
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man by Ojuororun: 8:46pm
;DComfam
