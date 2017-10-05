Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Seun Jimoh Supports Tiwa Savage: A Successful Woman Must Cook, Clean For Her Man (6913 Views)

The Wedding Of Nollywood Fine Actor, Seun Jimoh (WATCH) / Seun Jimoh Threatens To Kill Fan For Comment About His Wife To Be [PICS] / Kate Henshaw Supports Tiwa Savage Outburst In Her Interview (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Recall, the drama all started with Tiwa Savage’s recent interview in which she insisted that the man is the head of the family, that she does not believe in gender equality, because, according to her, that’s not “how God created us.”



Many people criticised Savage, while some, like Kemi Olunloyo, named her as one of the people who has made passing the Gender Equality Bill at the Senate a difficult thing.



Now, actor Seun Jimoh has risen in support of Tiwa Savage.



In his Instagram post, the actor noted what he thinks a marriage should be like: one with the man at the top and the woman beneath him, that the woman must understand her place in the relationship–the cook, the cleaner, and doer of all things the man designates for her. And if she dares rebel, she would be physically abused or kicked out of the relationship.



He wrote;



Tiwa savage said the man is the head of the home, some people are abusing her. anyone who thinks otherwise has no business getting married or being in a proper heterosexual relationship, the fact that you are a successful woman doesn't mean you shouldn't cook or clean , it is no excuse, I have successful women around me and they cook great, in time and as a duty.



A respected husband is always a better husband, you can argue and fight all you want about this issue on social media, but the reality is the reality ,



a woman that cannot respect and acknowledge that her husband is the head has no business getting married and if she does should not be shocked if she eventually has to leave the marriage sooner or later .



A disrespected man will either beat you or leave you except the man has no value in himself. we will talk about the man another day.

See more at >> Nigerian actor, Seun Jimoh has reacted to the issue of gender equality and he thinks the woman is beneath the man and so must never perceive herself as an equal.Recall, the drama all started with Tiwa Savage’s recent interview in which she insisted that the man is the head of the family, that she does not believe in gender equality, because, according to her, that’s not “how God created us.”Many people criticised Savage, while some, like Kemi Olunloyo, named her as one of the people who has made passing the Gender Equality Bill at the Senate a difficult thing.Now, actor Seun Jimoh has risen in support of Tiwa Savage.In his Instagram post, the actor noted what he thinks a marriage should be like: one with the man at the top and the woman beneath him, that the woman must understand her place in the relationship–the cook, the cleaner, and doer of all things the man designates for her. And if she dares rebel, she would be physically abused or kicked out of the relationship.He wrote;See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/successful-woman-must-cook-seun/ 3 Likes

Desmond the scammer(not real life oo)how market?Food Is a must make my hubby no come chop the other food in the ozza room.cleaning is not by force abeg

A house help can with that

Kolewerk#...yet they'll be the ones attending all the singles and married programs ..what are they now learning there?are they confused ni?? Take those women clamoring for gender equality serious @ your own peril..infact,##...yet they'll be the ones attending all the singles and married programs ..what are they now learning there?are they confused ni?? 16 Likes

The woman supports the man and the man directs, leads and provides for the woman.



Once this balance is distorted, there's bound to be conflict. 3 Likes

see this one that married for green card... 4 Likes

How will someone wake up and say her name is Savage? 3 Likes

Yes oo I dey your side... She must be able to cook wellawella both in the Kitchen and for bedroom too make she dey cook for me like a pro

Bible only said a woman should be submissive to the husband.

Thts d base of every long lasting marriage.

But feminists think otherwise. 4 Likes

okay

She isn't cleaning for her man; she is cleaning for the home, their home. And last time I checked, the home belongs to the woman. 3 Likes 2 Shares

No matter how strongheaded a feminist is, she must kneel down to receive d0ggy. 6 Likes

abike12:

see this one that married for green card... Attack the message not the messenger!!!



Won't you Marry for ordinary Gucci bag Attack the message not the messenger!!!Won't you Marry for ordinary Gucci bag 15 Likes 1 Share

I know a woman who is more successful than the husband,yet she is humble and still cook for her husband,.shout to all the lovely ladies out there, the rest can hug transformer. 16 Likes

Sakie:

Desmond the scammer(not real life oo)how market?Food Is a must make my hubby no come chop the other food in the ozza room.cleaning is not by force abeg

A house help can with that

Then the house help can also take your place as wife. No big deal Then the house help can also take your place as wife. No big deal 2 Likes

Alright



Just check my signature

And also go to club to smoke......

Waka pass actor...you sha want to be noticed

abike12:

see this one that married for green card...

That doesn't make what he said less true That doesn't make what he said less true

My wife go cook even if I wake up at 12:30am and ask for pounded yam she must pound that yam without questioning why I want pounded yam at that time





Nice one. O ye women! Also lie down for your husbands to walk on your backs! Nice one. O ye women! Also lie down for your husbands to walk on your backs!

.

True talk

Cave man

BrutalJab:



Attack the message not the messenger!!!



Won't you Marry for Gucci bag

lol you're cute. i don't wear Gucci but I buy myself Chanel. since all the women around you people are runs girls/beggars, you don't know that some of us work and take care of ourselves.



and before you claim i'm single, i'm not. I have a man that I love and respect and he loves me too. Enjoy your day. lol you're cute. i don't wear Gucci but I buy myself Chanel. since all the women around you people are runs girls/beggars, you don't know that some of us work and take care of ourselves.and before you claim i'm single, i'm not. I have a man that I love and respect and he loves me too. Enjoy your day. 4 Likes

rubbish. i dont mind if she cooks or cleans now but that is not her role and she can tell me to go Bleep myself if she dont feel like doing it lmao.

well lets just say she will end up doing it eventually anyway cuz men will let the dishes pile up lmao. so she will do it out of anger and not out of obligation. can ya dig it ? 4 Likes

Even animals know the male is the head. 1 Like

celebsnest:

Nigerian actor, Seun Jimoh has reacted to the issue of gender equality and he thinks the woman is beneath the man and so must never perceive herself as an equal.



Recall, the drama all started with Tiwa Savage’s recent interview in which she insisted that the man is the head of the family, that she does not believe in gender equality, because, according to her, that’s not “how God created us.”



Many people criticised Savage, while some, like Kemi Olunloyo, named her as one of the people who has made passing the Gender Equality Bill at the Senate a difficult thing.



Now, actor Seun Jimoh has risen in support of Tiwa Savage.



In his Instagram post, the actor noted what he thinks a marriage should be like: one with the man at the top and the woman beneath him, that the woman must understand her place in the relationship–the cook, the cleaner, and doer of all things the man designates for her. And if she dares rebel, she would be physically abused or kicked out of the relationship.



He wrote;





See more at >> https://www.celebsnest.com.ng/successful-woman-must-cook-seun/



good!



unlike the one who is forming slayqueen with peanut size brain!



naturally we shouldn't blame women, there all have fishbrain good!unlike the one who is forming slayqueen with peanut size brain!naturally we shouldn't blame women, there all have fishbrain

You guys should stop looking for cococandy trouble 1 Like

Women should stop fighting the wrong battles as gender equality is more or less a double edged sword that would always backfire and grossly affect women in the long run if we are to strictly implement it.. The realistic battle women should be fighting for shouldnt be gender equality but GENDER EQUITY.. There is a very big different between equality and equity.. 2 Likes

Dinosaur men everywhere.

Go hire a cook if you are too busy to feed yourself.

I won't be surprised if he is one of those yes men who wash their

wives undies while pretending to be tough outside.



Any woman who don't believe in gender equality is either unenlightened

or a pretender. Examples are Tiwa and ex-wife of Ooni who both touted

the superiority of the men while urging women to be submissive, if they

had followed their own "sound" advice, why the hell did their marriage crash ?



The hypocrite Tiwa didn't submit her bank account to her supposed overlord



The bottom line is that nobody want to be a modern slave, and the best decision

any man can take is hook up with someone who enjoys the same activity he does.

Societal expectation can only sustain a marriage for a while, the real person will

eventually emerge.



Those who think they can bulldoze their way through life will end up in frustration

and regret. 2 Likes