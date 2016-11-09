₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,552 members, 3,835,193 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 12:15 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos (13653 Views)
Photo: Disgruntled Nigerian Doctor Kills 1, Wounds Others At NYC Hospital / Ex-policeman Who Impersonated Daisy Danjuma To Defraud Buhari’s Children Speaks / I Paid My Children’s School Fees From Robbery Loot – Ex-policeman (pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by CastedDude: 8:49pm
On 2nd September, 2017, following a distress call that one Paul Onyili 'm' and Engr Nnamdi Onyili 'm' were robbed of their cars, Range Rover sports, Reg. no Lagos: MUS 644 BB, and Hilux Jeep Reg. no: Lagos LND 685 EW, discreet investigation led to the arrest of one Kenneth Chikwe 'm' a dismissed policeman who was arrested at Awka with bullet injuries. His confession further led to the arrest of his accomplice one Uzohu livingstone 'm' 51years at Owerri and the recovery of the two robbed vehicles by the Police.
Both suspects have provided useful information that could lead to the arrest of other gang members and possible recovery of other stolen vehicles in their possession. So far, exhibits recovered include the following: Range Rover Jeep, Hilux Jeep, One AK 47 Rifle, Twenty (20) rounds of live ammunition, One K2 Rifle with fifteen rounds of live ammunition, One pump action gun with five cartridges and One locally made pistol
Meanwhile, Police detectives attached to the Anambra state Command have arrested at Oko in Orumba North L.G.A of Anambra state, one Chinonso Arunobi 'm' a.k.a Santos, aged, 23years involved in series of armed robbery, cultism and murder. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was a member of the gang that killed one Chibuzor Ajaedo 'm' at Nkpor sometime in 09/11/2016.
One locally made double barrel pistol and one live cartridge recovered from the suspect.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/criminal-suspects-arrested-by-police-in-anambra.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by CastedDude: 8:50pm
cc; lalasticlala
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 8:50pm
I can bet my 2balls they are from the yEAST
Uzohu
Kenneth Chikwe
Chinonso Arunobi
18 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Babysnow1: 8:51pm
NNA Y NOW. SO SAD.
1 Like
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Billyonaire: 9:03pm
Buhari needs to build more prisons. We keep condemning crimes and killing criminals without asking why many people are taking to crime.
What sort of country is this ?
2 Likes
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Cladez(m): 10:06pm
.
ishowdotgmail:. If at your age you are still a mumu then you are a waste. Mtchew
15 Likes
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Deivid10(m): 10:06pm
¾ TO GIVE UP ON THIS COUNTRY
2 Likes
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by neonly: 10:06pm
Nawo oooo naija
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Factfinder1(f): 10:07pm
Soft work
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by LexngtonSteele: 10:07pm
ishowdotgmail:
Say No To Tribalism. ...
BUT still...You were right !
Free Ponmo for ALL 2019.Mazi Fayose, Ndigbo leader
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by MiguelKingII(m): 10:07pm
ok
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by gaeul(f): 10:07pm
nau wa...who be the hunter and who be the bushmeat...hmmm
The Many lies of Nigerian celebrities>Mercy Johnson Caught in the Act
http://thekokogist.blogspot.com.ng/2016/06/the-many-lies-of-nigerian-celebrities.html
1 Like
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Chukason1(m): 10:07pm
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Chukason1(m): 10:08pm
Billyonaire:
Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by kagari: 10:08pm
Oboy see that guy leg. How he wan take use that kan leg run from police
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by umarshehu58(m): 10:09pm
Biafra or death
Na dem
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Chukason1(m): 10:09pm
ishowdotgmail:
Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations ...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by OROSUNBOLB(m): 10:09pm
Ipob
!
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:11pm
Chukason1:
I really pity those who owns u too
4 Likes
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Amosjaj(m): 10:11pm
I hate it when nairalander insult each other in the comments section
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 10:12pm
Cladez:
Ipob members spotted
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by wayne4loan: 10:12pm
police is ur friend
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by ProsperMVE(m): 10:12pm
blame jubrin
1 Like
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Billyonaire: 10:18pm
Chukason1:I am not here to think, and I am not here to make a point, I am just fooling around with my free time to keep loneliness away from my mind. Run along my little friend.
2 Likes
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by psalmson001: 10:19pm
Which one be "hilux jeep" again?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by coluka: 10:20pm
Buhari why?
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Chukason1(m): 10:22pm
Billyonaire:
ewu
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by Chukason1(m): 10:22pm
coluka:
Do you know in conclusion you didn't make any point ..... Must you comment without thinking Smh for your generations
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by ACE1010: 10:25pm
Is this how biafra will be achieved?? These our south east brothers will not stop giving us bad names!!! Chai nna there's God ooo!!!
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by ibro360(m): 10:25pm
psalmson001:my brother the tin tire me,.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by dratine: 10:28pm
What a world.
1 Like
|Re: Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos by softworker(m): 10:28pm
Police Arrest Informants, Drugs And Food Suppliers To Suspected Kidnapper / Have You Ever Been Scammed Before??? Share Your Experience. / Girl Who Sold Her Son For N300,000 Arrested
Viewing this topic: alpamo6, pastorcyrus(m), Adeelijah17, mixratio(m), shegra58, Brushless(m), Adebash01(m), Jagz16(m), Westymee, diego101(m), bodmas119(m), fredopareto(m), thebeard, Josephjnr(m), yvesboss(m), Boston001(m), excomarow(m), Darls247, DOLLARTEX(m), pirodoshit(m), Osinachiadinma, WowSweetGuy(m), collinsuchendu(m), capricornian(m), bigwig10(m), efonat(m), Kana80, Justfavourme(m), dustmalik and 48 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10