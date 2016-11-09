Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Ex Policeman With Bullet Wounds Arrested For Stealing Range Rover, Hilux. Photos (13653 Views)

Both suspects have provided useful information that could lead to the arrest of other gang members and possible recovery of other stolen vehicles in their possession. So far, exhibits recovered include the following: Range Rover Jeep, Hilux Jeep, One AK 47 Rifle, Twenty (20) rounds of live ammunition, One K2 Rifle with fifteen rounds of live ammunition, One pump action gun with five cartridges and One locally made pistol



Meanwhile, Police detectives attached to the Anambra state Command have arrested at Oko in Orumba North L.G.A of Anambra state, one Chinonso Arunobi 'm' a.k.a Santos, aged, 23years involved in series of armed robbery, cultism and murder. Preliminary investigation revealed that he was a member of the gang that killed one Chibuzor Ajaedo 'm' at Nkpor sometime in 09/11/2016.



One locally made double barrel pistol and one live cartridge recovered from the suspect.



Buhari needs to build more prisons. We keep condemning crimes and killing criminals without asking why many people are taking to crime.

What sort of country is this ?



What sort of country is this ? 2 Likes

Buhari needs to build more prisons. We keep condemning crimes and killing criminals without asking why many people are taking to crime.

What sort of country is this ?



What sort of country is this ?



