₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,507 members, 3,835,034 topics. Date: Thursday, 05 October 2017 at 09:49 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor (8101 Views)
|Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by lalasticlala(m): 9:13pm
President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter sent to the Senate, nominated Aishah Ahmad as the new deputy governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN).
https://nairametrics.com/what-we-know-about-the-new-cbn-deputy-governor-aisha-ahmad/
2 Likes
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Tenkobos(m): 9:17pm
Direct from the lord of snakes and bokoharam of wild animals.
1 Like
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by fabulousfortune(m): 9:21pm
MILF! She's everytin i desire in a woman
6 Likes
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by viviangist: 9:21pm
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Cladez(m): 9:21pm
I could vivdly remember when Buhari made that "other room " statement, people were too quick to tag him a chauvinist.
Now the truth is staring at them.
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Deivid10(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by esmarcq(m): 9:22pm
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Dearlord(m): 9:22pm
Good look
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by PROPUNTER(m): 9:23pm
hmmm this one na Baby Oku.. England just dey give punters high B.P B950ESRWZWWPPC-2446220 Stake of NOne Million naira... Their Father
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Ololanla: 9:23pm
Its okay
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by zulex880: 9:23pm
Buhari is a rapist!
He raped this used lady several times and used his power to divert the matter from the public hearing before giving her this cheap appointment!
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by gaeul(f): 9:23pm
she is indeed stunning...Beauty and Brains.....
2 Likes
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by blackbeau1(f): 9:23pm
Stunning
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by dhope001(m): 9:23pm
The only thing that interest me is the gender for the position. Not her qualifications, now women are getting mouth in the top position.
1 Like
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by BEENUEL: 9:23pm
She is pretty...
Plus brain
1 Like
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by slawali: 9:23pm
She no look like northaner,she looks so much like south south.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by tempest01(m): 9:23pm
Doesn't look like a northerner to.me...hope she is not there to undermine Emiefele.
All I can say is MILF
3 Likes
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Ololanla: 9:24pm
Issokay
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by zabadii(m): 9:24pm
She's pretty
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by mokt(m): 9:24pm
Buhari's Sidechick. Don't ask how I know.
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by JON01: 9:24pm
Niger...mmmm
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by feodan: 9:24pm
na NOKIA 3310 dem use snap the 3rd pisure
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by soberdrunk(m): 9:24pm
Mama mia!! The Brigadier General is a very lucky man!!!
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by biz2get(m): 9:24pm
Buhari will Never Disappoint..
Just waiting for 2019....
Like if you are NOT VOTING APC OR PDP for 2019
1 Like
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Elder4sure(m): 9:24pm
Always from the north! All hail bigot buhari!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by halima83(f): 9:24pm
Is she not a Muslim?
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Opakan2: 9:25pm
How come she looks igbo.. or is it my eyes?
Maybe a product of aboki collabo with igbo or igbo her parents gave Hausa names.
Something is not just right here
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by mokt(m): 9:25pm
Buhari's side chick. Don't ask how I know
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by cristianisraeli: 9:25pm
proudly 97%
5%ters una see una life..lol
1 Like
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by netflicks: 9:25pm
Oboy why Senate no go approve sharply. ...See levels damn! This Buhari self like better thing
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by maadman: 9:25pm
1976.. Wow. I'm too old.
|Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Dgunnerz(m): 9:25pm
Pretty Mama
Investment Club / Get Paid To Rate And Listen To Music / Latest Information For Investors In Nigeria: Must To Be Read
Viewing this topic: bigeliot(m), Fabolousibk1(m), Chekwube91, bidexmat(m), Pappee, nasslerino, dipotol, dxplicit, Csense12, masada, Pebcrown(m), martineverest(m), Kezifils(m), ajl, LeopardX, Ra88, Azo(m), vllar(m), Rightdan(m), Ptwealth, NoBetterNigeria, wayne4loan, NairaBaba, tobolos, diasporaman(m), Pearlpop, freeze200(m), gbengadada2004(m), quiverfull(m), Neaman(m), hustleafam, Samccalister, atteboy(m), kingsjo(m), sango147(m), ennysexy, alako31, olafunny(m), topiyankee, Tbagwell1(m), Diobih83(m), Utchgirl(f), hombre(m), ryusufu(m), mizskyhigh, topzeezo, thaddeuschuks, Drversatile, dokiOloye(m), Mrkumareze, Yellowdayzee(f), xremmy(m), ikevictor22(m), murtalaa(m), lovelybobo, begwong, bootstrap(m), lx3as, richhy84, Xyzaid(m), Tloc(m), StEugene(m), ebarzini(m), skydancer, isseymiyake, Emerald120(f), simiyumimo, Yhinkss(m), smart087, Lextronggroup, diamler(m), babeicent, jossy26, Ajmuluq(m), OlaBa, Allee90, Yhunoos, okiks12, Djnotte88(m), oyb(m), mr1759, samo50(m), Jidesam01, tony9k, AkhereOkaka(m), profisaac2016, ademusiwa3r, octar6, morinajojo, Eemeekaa(m), sunkieisland, asalink, buchi4us(m), kasimshafii, Rheminx, SirDurkheim, Emyacc, muzzyboss(m), Emici, Manson1(m), soulminister(m), sheunpompey, chukwudi3(m), danny086(m), ekaita, kenmaro(m), tunapa4dem, Iamzik, awesomenigga, nurustent(m), carboblanko(m), kelvinovie(m), AbuMikey(m), kola23, Ajiro22(m), crackhouse(m), Temi9ice(m), BabaAlabi, henryguy9944, iamchybs(m), ICAMETOWIN(m), magaji700(m), yeahh(m), segunjowo(m), superde, AAT2, Lamakinde(m), Shadeolad(f), IditaBoy, kenex4ever(m), Jolar101(m), OAM4J, mayortee(m), oluscofield(m), Abyolahjk(m), uniquebee(f), dealslip(f), mede4real, castins(m), bollingjoe(m), sealshakers(m), Danosky502, zico530(m), dveteran, Ruicosta10(m), timilehing(m), Achiles, freegaza(m), plamonee, sirwilson(m), delpee(f), manuelzz(m), baydok, ajiwukari(m), remmy0912, Tyche(m), mabiola, Scholar212(m), BUHARItesticles, clefstone(m), Funpeter(m), mo9ice, Protein0, micronut(m), AIZubair(m), aribidesi001, Jibola10(m), AbdulAdam56(m), electron, Yusfunoble(m), wajaja, platoworks(m), winterfell007, luminouz(m), xcelay(m), Harfosky(m), anidan(m), realbitez(m), Saifullah01, Qyubee(m), leemonster(m), Ibunkun1(m), ruffneck(m), adanny01(m), Excel4olait(m), SleekJandz(m), mosesdejaviano(m), doughziay(m), BabbanBura(m), Olutala(m), RonMos, charleymed(m), holloowersheun(m), georgio(m), vendor(m), kessel, ibnabdulhakeem(m), barapistis(m), caprioni(m), VeeBuzzer(f), anoda, cupid4ig(m), row2ray(m), artagu, Patrickker(m), delugajackson(m), laryom1(m), rafiky, mcb60(m), mbateb(m), AntiFanatics, princejenks(m), Tobwins, alberson(f), cicero(m), follyfly(m), BOYILO, emmadiva(f), IbBarham(m), Oloro29(m), saffyy(m), Chine12(m), viexcey(f), IamLEGEND1, yungbillionaire(m), Satansadvocate(m), 76fa, Whyem15, zulex880, Nelsizzy(m), lampidoo, Ayodejifree(m), Omesbrit(m), aribs(m), Wahlz(m), Maxem85, Ekeke1(m), Brugo(m), StamfordTraford, Fayek(m), Bozine, peculiar3(m), biodun95, amshigida, sprintscr7, achikason, generaldre(m) and 339 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6