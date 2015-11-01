



President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter sent to the Senate, nominated Aishah Ahmad as the new deputy governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN).



The President also nominated Adeola Adenikinju; Aliyu Sanusi; Robert Asogwa and Asheikh Maidugu as members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN to replace four other members whose tenure will expire by the end of 2017. Ahmad replaces Dr. Sarah Alade who retired in March this year.



Ahmad’s appointment is however subject to confirmation by the Senate.







A brief profile of the new CBN Deputy Governor



Aishah Ahmad was born on October 26, 1976, and hails from Niger State.



According to her profile in the most recent annual report of Diamond Bank, Aishah Ahmad was the Head, Consumer and Privilege Banking at the bank. She was previously the Head, Retail Banking Directorate.



She joined Diamond Bank in June 2014 as a Deputy General Manager and the Head, Retail Financial Services Division, overseeing Privilege Banking, Consumer Banking Group, Retail Assets, Cards and Customer Engagement & Insight.



Prior to joining Diamond Bank, Aishah worked with Stanbic IBTC Holdings where she served in various capacities as Head, High Net-worth Individuals; Head, Private Client Services and Deputy Head, Private Client Services between 2009 – 2014.



She had also worked with other companies such as Zenith Capital Limited as Head, Business Development, Bank of New York Mellon (UK), Synesix Financial Limited (UK), Zenith Bank Plc as Head, Retail Banking Unit, and NAL Bank Plc as Head, Private Banking.



She also worked with First Interstate Bank Plc as Executive Assistant, Treasury Group, Manstructs Group Nigeria Limited as Group Accountant and Z. O. Ososanya & Co.



She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Abuja, an MBA (Finance) from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc. Finance and

Management from the Cranﬁeld School of Management (UK). She is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and she holds the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.



Ms Ahmad is currently an Executive Director at Diamond Bank Plc, an appointment we understand may have been made ahead of this announcement.



Aishah Ahmad is currently the Chairperson of Women in Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) and a board member of the SOS Children’s hospital.



Aishah is renowned for her experience in the private banking space having managed many High Net-worth Individuals (HNI’s) throughout her career.



Aishah is married to Brigadier General Abdallah A Ahmad (rtd) and has two kids.

