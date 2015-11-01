₦airaland Forum

President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter sent to the Senate, nominated Aishah Ahmad as the new deputy governor of the Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN).

The President also nominated Adeola Adenikinju; Aliyu Sanusi; Robert Asogwa and Asheikh Maidugu as members of the Monetary Policy Committee of the CBN to replace four other members whose tenure will expire by the end of 2017. Ahmad replaces Dr. Sarah Alade who retired in March this year.

Ahmad’s appointment is however subject to confirmation by the Senate.



A brief profile of the new CBN Deputy Governor

Aishah Ahmad was born on October 26, 1976, and hails from Niger State.

According to her profile in the most recent annual report of Diamond Bank, Aishah Ahmad was the Head, Consumer and Privilege Banking at the bank. She was previously the Head, Retail Banking Directorate.

She joined Diamond Bank in June 2014 as a Deputy General Manager and the Head, Retail Financial Services Division, overseeing Privilege Banking, Consumer Banking Group, Retail Assets, Cards and Customer Engagement & Insight.

Prior to joining Diamond Bank, Aishah worked with Stanbic IBTC Holdings where she served in various capacities as Head, High Net-worth Individuals; Head, Private Client Services and Deputy Head, Private Client Services between 2009 – 2014.

She had also worked with other companies such as Zenith Capital Limited as Head, Business Development, Bank of New York Mellon (UK), Synesix Financial Limited (UK), Zenith Bank Plc as Head, Retail Banking Unit, and NAL Bank Plc as Head, Private Banking.

She also worked with First Interstate Bank Plc as Executive Assistant, Treasury Group, Manstructs Group Nigeria Limited as Group Accountant and Z. O. Ososanya & Co.

She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from the University of Abuja, an MBA (Finance) from the University of Lagos and an M.Sc. Finance and
Management from the Cranﬁeld School of Management (UK). She is a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) and she holds the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation.

Ms Ahmad is currently an Executive Director at Diamond Bank Plc, an appointment we understand may have been made ahead of this announcement.

Aishah Ahmad is currently the Chairperson of Women in Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) and a board member of the SOS Children’s hospital.

Aishah is renowned for her experience in the private banking space having managed many High Net-worth Individuals (HNI’s) throughout her career.

Aishah is married to Brigadier General Abdallah A Ahmad (rtd) and has two kids.

https://nairametrics.com/what-we-know-about-the-new-cbn-deputy-governor-aisha-ahmad/



Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Tenkobos(m): 9:17pm
Direct from the lord of snakes and bokoharam of wild animals.

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by fabulousfortune(m): 9:21pm
MILF!shocked She's everytin i desire in a woman shocked shocked

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by viviangist: 9:21pm
wink wink
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Cladez(m): 9:21pm
I could vivdly remember when Buhari made that "other room " statement, people were too quick to tag him a chauvinist.

Now the truth is staring at them.
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Deivid10(m): 9:22pm
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by esmarcq(m): 9:22pm
cry
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Dearlord(m): 9:22pm
Good look
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by PROPUNTER(m): 9:23pm
hmmm this one na Baby Oku.. England just dey give punters high B.P B950ESRWZWWPPC-2446220 Stake of NOne Million naira... Their Father

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Ololanla: 9:23pm
Its okay
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by zulex880: 9:23pm
Buhari is a rapist!
He raped this used lady several times and used his power to divert the matter from the public hearing before giving her this cheap appointment!
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by gaeul(f): 9:23pm
she is indeed stunning...Beauty and Brains.....

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by blackbeau1(f): 9:23pm
Stunning
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by dhope001(m): 9:23pm
The only thing that interest me is the gender for the position. Not her qualifications, now women are getting mouth in the top position.

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by BEENUEL: 9:23pm
She is pretty...

Plus brain

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by slawali: 9:23pm
She no look like northaner,she looks so much like south south.

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by tempest01(m): 9:23pm
Doesn't look like a northerner to.me...hope she is not there to undermine Emiefele.


All I can say is MILF

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Ololanla: 9:24pm
Issokay
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by zabadii(m): 9:24pm
She's pretty
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by mokt(m): 9:24pm
Buhari's Sidechick. Don't ask how I know.
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by JON01: 9:24pm
Niger...mmmm
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by feodan: 9:24pm
na NOKIA 3310 dem use snap the 3rd pisure
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by soberdrunk(m): 9:24pm
Mama mia!! The Brigadier General is a very lucky man!!!
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by biz2get(m): 9:24pm
Buhari will Never Disappoint..


Just waiting for 2019.... smiley


Like if you are NOT VOTING APC OR PDP for 2019 angry

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Elder4sure(m): 9:24pm
Always from the north! All hail bigot buhari!

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by halima83(f): 9:24pm
Is she not a Muslim?

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Opakan2: 9:25pm
How come she looks igbo.. or is it my eyes?

Maybe a product of aboki collabo with igbo or igbo her parents gave Hausa names.

Something is not just right here
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by mokt(m): 9:25pm
Buhari's side chick. Don't ask how I know
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by cristianisraeli: 9:25pm
proudly 97%

5%ters una see una life..lol

Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by netflicks: 9:25pm
grin Oboy why Senate no go approve sharply. ...See levels damn! This Buhari self like better thing cheesy grin
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by maadman: 9:25pm
1976.. Wow. I'm too old.
Re: Aishah Ahmad: Profile Of The CBN Deputy Governor by Dgunnerz(m): 9:25pm
Pretty Mama

