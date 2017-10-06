

Firstly:

It says in al-Mawsoo‘ah al-Fiqhiyyah (3353):

The one who is late for the congregational prayer is the one who comes when the imam has already done all or some of the rak‘ahs of the prayer. End quote.

Secondly:

Some of the rulings concerning the one who is late for the congregational prayer:

-1-

It is mustahabb for the one who is late for the congregational prayer to come to the mosque in a calm and dignified manner. He should understand that whatever he catches up with of the prayer with the imam is regarded as the start of his prayer. So if the one who is late for the prayer catches up with the imam in the second rak‘ah of Maghrib prayer – for example – this rak‘ah is regarded as the second rak‘ah for the imam and the first rak‘ah for him.

The evidence for these two rulings is the words of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him): “When you hear the iqaamah, then walk to the prayer and be calm and dignified. Do not rush, and whatever you catch up with pray, and whatever you miss, complete it.” Narrated by al-Bukhaari (600).

Some of the scholars made an exception for the one who fears that he will miss out on the congregational prayer altogether; he may hurry somewhat, so as to catch up with the congregational prayer.

For more information please see the answers to questions no. 23426 and

214858.

-2-

If the one who is late for the prayer catches up with it when the imam is bowing, then he must say the takbeerat al-ihraam (opening takbeer, which is said to commence the prayer) whilst standing. If he says it whilst bending forward, his prayer is not valid.

An-Nawawi (may Allah have mercy on him) said:

It is obligatory to say the takbeerat al-ihram whilst standing. This also applies to one who is late for the prayer and catches up with the imam when he is already bowing. His takbeerat al-ihraam must be enunciated properly whilst he is standing; if he pronounces any letter of it when he is not standing, he has not started his prayer, and there is no difference of scholarly opinion concerning that.

End quote from al-Majmoo‘ (3/296).

-3-

If the one who is late for the prayer comes when the imam is bowing, then to be on the safe side he should say takbeer twice: the first one for takbeerat al-ihram, and the second one for the takbeer of bowing. If he says takbeerat al-ihram only, then bows without saying the takbeer for bowing, that is acceptable according to the correct scholarly opinion.

Shaykh Ibn Baaz (may Allah have mercy on him) was asked:

If a worshipper joins the prayer when the imam is bowing, should he say the opening takbeer and the takbeer for bowing, or should he say just one takbeer and then bow?

Answer: It is preferable and more prudent for him to say two takbeers: one for takbeerat al-ihram, which is an essential part of the prayer and must be said when he is standing,

and the second is the takbeer of bowing, which he should say as he is bending down for rukoo‘. If he is afraid of missing the rak‘ah, then takbeerat al-ihram is sufficient according to the more correct of the two scholarly opinions, because they are two acts of worship to be done at the same time, so doing that which is more important will suffice for that which is less important, and this rak‘ah will be valid, according to most of the scholars.

End quote from Majmoo‘ Fataawa Ibn Baaz (11/245).

-4-

If the worshipper joins the prayer when the imam is bowing, this rak‘ah will count as valid, even if he does not say the tasbeeh until after the imam has stood up. For more information, please see the answer to question no.

75156 .

-5-

If the one who is late for the prayer does not know whether he caught up with rukoo‘ (bowing) with the imam or not, then in this case he should act on the basis of what he thinks most likely to be the case. If he thinks it most likely that he caught up with the imam when he was bowing, then he has caught up with the rak‘ah; if he thinks it most likely that he did not catch up with him when he was bowing, then he is not regarded as having caught up with the rak‘ah.

It says in ash-Sharh al-Mumti‘ (3/383) by Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (may Allah have mercy on him):

Question: Someone comes when the imam is bowing, and he says takbeerat al-ihram then bows, then he is not sure whether he caught up with the imam in rukoo‘ or the imam stood up before he caught up with him.

According to the author’s view, this rak‘ah is not to be counted as valid, because this person is not sure whether he caught up with it (the rak‘ah) or not. So he should proceed on the basis of what is certain, which is that he did not catch up with it, therefore this rak‘ah does not count.

According to the second view – which is that he should proceed on the basis of what he thinks most likely to be the case – we say: Do you think it most likely that you caught up with the imam when he was bowing, or not? If he says: Yes, I think it most likely that I caught up with him when he was bowing, then we say: This rak‘ah counts in your case. But if he says: I think it most likely that I did not catch up with it, then we say: Do not count this rak‘ah, and complete your prayer (on that basis).

If he says: I am not sure, but I do not think it most likely that I caught up with it, then we say: Proceed on the basis of what is certain; do not count this rak‘ah, and complete your prayer. End quote.

-6-

It is permissible for the one who is late for the prayer to pray behind the row on his own, if he cannot find space in the row in front of him. For more information, please see the answer to question no. 11199 .

-7-

If the imam does an extra rak‘ah by mistake, should the one who was late for the prayer count that extra rak‘ah (as part of his own prayer)? Concerning this issue there is a difference of opinion among the scholars.

Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (may Allah have mercy on him) was asked:

If the imam prays five rak‘ahs and someone joins the prayer late in the second rak‘ah, should he say the salaam with the imam or add a rak‘ah (after the imam has finished)?

He (may Allah have mercy on him) replied:

The scholars differed concerning this issue. Some of the scholars said that when the imam who prayed five says the salaam, the one who was late for the prayer must do another rak‘ah, so that he will have prayed five as his imam did. The evidence for that is the words of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him): “Whatever you catch up with, pray; and whatever you have missed, complete it.” They (the scholars) said: This man missed a rak‘ah (with the imam), so he must do it.

But the more correct view is that it is not permissible for him to do a fifth rak‘ah; rather he should say the salaam with the imam in this case, because the imam did the fifth rak‘ah with a valid excuse (which is that he forgot), but this man has no excuse after knowing that he has prayed four rak‘ahs. Therefore it is not permissible for him to add something to the prayer.

The response concerning the words of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him), “and whatever you have missed, complete it” is to note that the word “complete it” indicates that because of what he has missed, his prayer is lacking, and if he had prayed four rak‘ahs with the imam, his prayer would not be lacking. This is the answer to the one who quotes this hadith. And Allah knows best.

End quote from Majmoo‘ Fataawa Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (20/14).

See also the answers to questions no.

87853 and 49046 .

-8-

If the imam does the prostration of forgetfulness (sujood as-sahw) before the salaam, then the one who was late for the prayer should prostrate with him, whether he was with the imam when he made that mistake or he joined the prayer after the imam made the mistake. But if the imam does the prostration of forgetfulness after the salaam, then the one who was late for the prayer should not follow his imam in that prostration, because it is not possible for him to follow the imam in this case. For more information, please see the answer to question no.

72290 .

-9-

The one who was late for the prayer is not regarded as having caught up with the prayer in congregation unless he caught up with at least one rak‘ah of the prayer. One can only catch up with the rak‘ah by catching up with rukoo‘ (bowing).

It says in Fataawa al-Lajnah ad-Daa’imah (vol. 2, 6/225):

The one who was late for the prayer has not caught up with the prayer in congregation unless he catches up with one rak‘ah, according to the correct view, because of the hadith: “Whoever catches up with a rak‘ah of the prayer has caught up with the prayer.” Narrated by Muslim in his

Saheeh . One catches up with the rak‘ah by catching up with rukoo‘ (bowing). End quote .

-10-

If the one who is late for the prayer comes after the final rukoo‘, then it is still better for him to join the imam, and not look for another congregation.

It says in Fataawa al-Lajnah ad-Daa’imah (vol. 2, 6/225):

If the Muslim comes after the final rukoo‘, it is better for him to join the imam in whatever he has caught up with, because of the general meaning of the words of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him): “When you come to the prayer, then come in a tranquil manner, then whatever you catch up with, pray, and whatever you have missed, complete it.” This includes both what comes before the final rukoo‘ and what comes after it. End quote.

For more information, please see the answer to question no. 31029 .

-11-

The one who was late for the prayer is not regarded as having caught up with Jumu‘ah is he misses rukoo‘ (bowing) in the second rak‘ah. If he comes after the imam has stood up from bowing in the second rak‘ah of Jumu‘ah prayer, then he has missed Jumu‘ah. So he should join the imam (for the remainder of the prayer), then complete it as Zuhr [with four rak‘ahs] after the imam says the salaam. For more information, please see the answer to question no. 12601.

-12-

In order to be on the safe side, the one who was late for the prayer should not stand up to make up what he missed of the prayer until after the imam has finished saying the second tasleemah. For more information, please see the answer to question no.

119604.

And Allah knows best.





https://islamqa.info/en/246225 Praise be to AllahFirstly:It says in al-Mawsoo‘ah al-Fiqhiyyah (3353):The one who is late for the congregational prayer is the one who comes when the imam has already done all or some of the rak‘ahs of the prayer. End quote.Secondly:Some of the rulings concerning the one who is late for the congregational prayer:-1-It is mustahabb for the one who is late for the congregational prayer to come to the mosque in a calm and dignified manner. He should understand that whatever he catches up with of the prayer with the imam is regarded as the start of his prayer. So if the one who is late for the prayer catches up with the imam in the second rak‘ah of Maghrib prayer – for example – this rak‘ah is regarded as the second rak‘ah for the imam and the first rak‘ah for him.The evidence for these two rulings is the words of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him): “When you hear the iqaamah, then walk to the prayer and be calm and dignified. Do not rush, and whatever you catch up with pray, and whatever you miss, complete it.” Narrated by al-Bukhaari (600).Some of the scholars made an exception for the one who fears that he will miss out on the congregational prayer altogether; he may hurry somewhat, so as to catch up with the congregational prayer.For more information please see the answers to questions no. 23426 and214858.-2-If the one who is late for the prayer catches up with it when the imam is bowing, then he must say the takbeerat al-ihraam (opening takbeer, which is said to commence the prayer) whilst standing. If he says it whilst bending forward, his prayer is not valid.An-Nawawi (may Allah have mercy on him) said:It is obligatory to say the takbeerat al-ihram whilst standing. This also applies to one who is late for the prayer and catches up with the imam when he is already bowing. His takbeerat al-ihraam must be enunciated properly whilst he is standing; if he pronounces any letter of it when he is not standing, he has not started his prayer, and there is no difference of scholarly opinion concerning that.End quote from al-Majmoo‘ (3/296).-3-If the one who is late for the prayer comes when the imam is bowing, then to be on the safe side he should say takbeer twice: the first one for takbeerat al-ihram, and the second one for the takbeer of bowing. If he says takbeerat al-ihram only, then bows without saying the takbeer for bowing, that is acceptable according to the correct scholarly opinion.Shaykh Ibn Baaz (may Allah have mercy on him) was asked:If a worshipper joins the prayer when the imam is bowing, should he say the opening takbeer and the takbeer for bowing, or should he say just one takbeer and then bow?Answer: It is preferable and more prudent for him to say two takbeers: one for takbeerat al-ihram, which is an essential part of the prayer and must be said when he is standing,and the second is the takbeer of bowing, which he should say as he is bending down for rukoo‘. If he is afraid of missing the rak‘ah, then takbeerat al-ihram is sufficient according to the more correct of the two scholarly opinions, because they are two acts of worship to be done at the same time, so doing that which is more important will suffice for that which is less important, and this rak‘ah will be valid, according to most of the scholars.End quote from Majmoo‘ Fataawa Ibn Baaz (11/245).-4-If the worshipper joins the prayer when the imam is bowing, this rak‘ah will count as valid, even if he does not say the tasbeeh until after the imam has stood up. For more information, please see the answer to question no.75156 .-5-If the one who is late for the prayer does not know whether he caught up with rukoo‘ (bowing) with the imam or not, then in this case he should act on the basis of what he thinks most likely to be the case. If he thinks it most likely that he caught up with the imam when he was bowing, then he has caught up with the rak‘ah; if he thinks it most likely that he did not catch up with him when he was bowing, then he is not regarded as having caught up with the rak‘ah.It says in ash-Sharh al-Mumti‘ (3/383) by Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (may Allah have mercy on him):Question: Someone comes when the imam is bowing, and he says takbeerat al-ihram then bows, then he is not sure whether he caught up with the imam in rukoo‘ or the imam stood up before he caught up with him.According to the author’s view, this rak‘ah is not to be counted as valid, because this person is not sure whether he caught up with it (the rak‘ah) or not. So he should proceed on the basis of what is certain, which is that he did not catch up with it, therefore this rak‘ah does not count.According to the second view – which is that he should proceed on the basis of what he thinks most likely to be the case – we say: Do you think it most likely that you caught up with the imam when he was bowing, or not? If he says: Yes, I think it most likely that I caught up with him when he was bowing, then we say: This rak‘ah counts in your case. But if he says: I think it most likely that I did not catch up with it, then we say: Do not count this rak‘ah, and complete your prayer (on that basis).If he says: I am not sure, but I do not think it most likely that I caught up with it, then we say: Proceed on the basis of what is certain; do not count this rak‘ah, and complete your prayer. End quote.-6-It is permissible for the one who is late for the prayer to pray behind the row on his own, if he cannot find space in the row in front of him. For more information, please see the answer to question no. 11199 .-7-If the imam does an extra rak‘ah by mistake, should the one who was late for the prayer count that extra rak‘ah (as part of his own prayer)? Concerning this issue there is a difference of opinion among the scholars.Shaykh Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (may Allah have mercy on him) was asked:If the imam prays five rak‘ahs and someone joins the prayer late in the second rak‘ah, should he say the salaam with the imam or add a rak‘ah (after the imam has finished)?He (may Allah have mercy on him) replied:The scholars differed concerning this issue. Some of the scholars said that when the imam who prayed five says the salaam, the one who was late for the prayer must do another rak‘ah, so that he will have prayed five as his imam did. The evidence for that is the words of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him): “Whatever you catch up with, pray; and whatever you have missed, complete it.” They (the scholars) said: This man missed a rak‘ah (with the imam), so he must do it.But the more correct view is that it is not permissible for him to do a fifth rak‘ah; rather he should say the salaam with the imam in this case, because the imam did the fifth rak‘ah with a valid excuse (which is that he forgot), but this man has no excuse after knowing that he has prayed four rak‘ahs. Therefore it is not permissible for him to add something to the prayer.The response concerning the words of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him), “and whatever you have missed, complete it” is to note that the word “complete it” indicates that because of what he has missed, his prayer is lacking, and if he had prayed four rak‘ahs with the imam, his prayer would not be lacking. This is the answer to the one who quotes this hadith. And Allah knows best.End quote from Majmoo‘ Fataawa Ibn ‘Uthaymeen (20/14).See also the answers to questions no.87853 and 49046 .-8-If the imam does the prostration of forgetfulness (sujood as-sahw) before the salaam, then the one who was late for the prayer should prostrate with him, whether he was with the imam when he made that mistake or he joined the prayer after the imam made the mistake. But if the imam does the prostration of forgetfulness after the salaam, then the one who was late for the prayer should not follow his imam in that prostration, because it is not possible for him to follow the imam in this case. For more information, please see the answer to question no.72290 .-9-The one who was late for the prayer is not regarded as having caught up with the prayer in congregation unless he caught up with at least one rak‘ah of the prayer. One can only catch up with the rak‘ah by catching up with rukoo‘ (bowing).It says in Fataawa al-Lajnah ad-Daa’imah (vol. 2, 6/225):The one who was late for the prayer has not caught up with the prayer in congregation unless he catches up with one rak‘ah, according to the correct view, because of the hadith: “Whoever catches up with a rak‘ah of the prayer has caught up with the prayer.” Narrated by Muslim in hisSaheeh . One catches up with the rak‘ah by catching up with rukoo‘ (bowing). End quote .-10-If the one who is late for the prayer comes after the final rukoo‘, then it is still better for him to join the imam, and not look for another congregation.It says in Fataawa al-Lajnah ad-Daa’imah (vol. 2, 6/225):If the Muslim comes after the final rukoo‘, it is better for him to join the imam in whatever he has caught up with, because of the general meaning of the words of the Prophet (blessings and peace of Allah be upon him): “When you come to the prayer, then come in a tranquil manner, then whatever you catch up with, pray, and whatever you have missed, complete it.” This includes both what comes before the final rukoo‘ and what comes after it. End quote.For more information, please see the answer to question no. 31029 .-11-The one who was late for the prayer is not regarded as having caught up with Jumu‘ah is he misses rukoo‘ (bowing) in the second rak‘ah. If he comes after the imam has stood up from bowing in the second rak‘ah of Jumu‘ah prayer, then he has missed Jumu‘ah. So he should join the imam (for the remainder of the prayer), then complete it as Zuhr [with four rak‘ahs] after the imam says the salaam. For more information, please see the answer to question no. 12601.-12-In order to be on the safe side, the one who was late for the prayer should not stand up to make up what he missed of the prayer until after the imam has finished saying the second tasleemah. For more information, please see the answer to question no.119604.And Allah knows best. 3 Likes