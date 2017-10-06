₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,765 members, 3,835,862 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 10:52 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze (3108 Views)
Before Vs Now: El-rufai On Restructuring Of Nigeria / "We Will Convince Nnamdi Kanu To Embrace Restructuring" - Ohanaeze / Orji Uzor Kalu To Igbos: "Forget Biafra And Unite With Nigeria", Igbos Blast Him (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by aminulive: 6:50am
Socio-cultural group, The Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo has called on Igbos to forget the agitations for Biafra and focus on the calls for restructuring the nation.
President of the group, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on Thursday pointed out that the agitation for Biafra was not an Igbo agenda. He made these statements during the Inauguration of state and local government executives of the Abia state chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.He said;
“We should forget Biafra and insist on restructuring,” adding, however, that no Igbo is happy with the situation of things in Nigeria, “we must seek for peaceful ways of resolving the issues.”
He spoke further that the restoration of Biafra was a tall order due to the numerous constitutional roadblocks, finalizing by saying that the agitations will not be in the overall interest of Igbos and their political relationships with other regions of the country.
He also advised youths, that in as much as they were protesting being marginalized, they should tone down the words and hate speech.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/06/igbos-forget-biafra-focus-restructuring-ohanaeze/
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by dannytoe(m): 6:52am
Am i the only one who thinks this one is nothing but a public clown...........for making mediocritic statement...............biafrans or igbo's dont give a fvck about restructuring........ Restructuring is a scam by Apc to secure 2019 votes, only fools will fall for it.
18 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by sharpwriter: 6:52am
aminulive:Hmmmn
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by sharpwriter: 6:52am
aminulive:Hmmmn..
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by fuckingAyaya(m): 6:54am
Cowards has spoken
11 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by crackerspub: 6:55am
aminulive:
Afonja
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by hatchy: 6:55am
Will the brainwashed Ipob listen to what you are saying? No!
To them it is give us Biafra or death,and death you shall beget all ye terrorists of Ipob.
Igbos are better of in a renegotiated Nigeria because of their unique ways of life.
5 Likes
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by hisgrace090: 7:04am
Just as I thought.
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by mgbadike81: 7:04am
on November 18, no referendum, no election in anambra state. oha na eze ndi oshi na ama should go to hell.that's why I like the northerners, the day they want to pull out of Nigeria, their leaders won't mince words in asking for it.
6 Likes
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Bolustical: 7:06am
Ohaneze doing what it was supposed to have done since.
Just like the SE governors, they allowed IPOB and Nnamumu Usain Bolt to run riot thinking they were undoing the FG until it became clear that Kanu is an untamed dog.
The Igbo socio cultural group has not done well in challenging their own leaders and demanding good governance from them ubt will rather love to blame the FG for problems caused by Igbos themselves.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Bolustical: 7:06am
crackerspub:
Ohaneze is Afonja? Only God can deliver you people from 'Afonphobia'
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Bhella5(m): 7:06am
Let the bashing begins.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by nrexzy(m): 7:32am
OK let's restructure... .
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by muzzafar(m): 7:54am
thunda faya ohaneze ndiara
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Hofbrauhaus: 8:59am
Restructuring kill you people there...Is it now you fools woke up?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Omeokachie: 9:02am
Even restructuring will not happen.
Just like the arewa felt nigeria was not ready for independence when it happened, they still will not support restructuring as can be deduced from their pronouncements on the subject.
2 Likes
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by agbangam: 9:13am
Dis Ohaneze sef, today Restructuring, tomorrow Secession, abeg which one una want Very confused group.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Tyche(m): 9:16am
Why can't these uncouth and I'll trained children counter assertions with facts rather than insults?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by exlinkleads(f): 9:56am
taaaaa
1 Like
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by uzoclinton(m): 9:57am
I concur
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by YelloweWest: 9:57am
True
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by sukkot: 9:57am
biafra is as dead as the north node of the moon. the rising moon
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by doctorkush(m): 9:58am
we will not take it, the son must rice...
give us freedom, we want our development society. Malay needs us, China and India needs our service. don't cage our destiny
potopotor must get dry.. enough is enough.. nnamdu cownu is our Messiah, he has gone for consultation with the gods. Biafra must be achieved, he will be back stronger to destroy the zoo.
bring it on, we are ready for war with our sticks and bottles. we will chew buhari like gworo, drink aisha like Kunu
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Lomprico2: 9:58am
Ok but they better restructure!
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by ednut1(m): 9:58am
lol, lets be sincere wetin dey the present igbo land. we know dem don carve all the resources go give SS. restructuring go lead to hunger and sufferings in many zones
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by okerekeikpo: 9:59am
Nnamdi kanu we know Ohaneze ndi oshi we don't know, y'all should go to hell
3 Likes
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by arodavoo(m): 9:59am
All d best for them...check my profile to get ur shoes,Shirts and wrist watch at cheap and affordable prices
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by ezenwajosh(m): 9:59am
REFERENDUM IS NOT FOR OHANEZE NDI IGBO....SO THEY SHOULD KAM DOWN AND ENJOY RESTRUCTURE.....WE WILL ENJOY REFERENDUM
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Gotze1: 10:00am
fuckingAyaya:
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by LexngtonSteele: 10:00am
Ohaneze is an Afonja Group of Amala & Ewedu Eaters
IPOB Nairaland Branch, 2017
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by tishbite41: 10:01am
useless leaders, the bane of d Igbo masses. Biafra or death
1 Like
|Re: Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze by Factfinder1(f): 10:01am
They will come and insult their king now just watch
2 Likes 1 Share
Ibibio The Land Of Honour / For Real? How Jonathan Made Nigeria Proud In Washington Dc / Patience Jonathan, Fasola, Others In Abuja Land Bazaar
Viewing this topic: Yamprince, lummyD, heynew, HokageTravels, Armstrong34(m), Mozegee, Yyeske(m), Dominionng(m), Griffon, akindlesfarm, Sirheny007(m), GoroTango, babz21(m), kissoflife, Samelle(f), IMO22(m), omafazie(f), Bellfun(m), BAGCOSACK, reel14(m), Vutseck(m), iykepromotions, TruePass(m), OBALORLA(m), kometpuvo(m), DeBlunt, Neyochinn, Pwetty16, ProWalker and 44 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16