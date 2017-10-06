Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Why Igbos Should Forget Biafra And Focus On Restructuring - Ohanaeze (3108 Views)

President of the group, Chief John Nnia Nwodo on Thursday pointed out that the agitation for Biafra was not an Igbo agenda. He made these statements during the Inauguration of state and local government executives of the Abia state chapter of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.He said;



“We should forget Biafra and insist on restructuring,” adding, however, that no Igbo is happy with the situation of things in Nigeria, “we must seek for peaceful ways of resolving the issues.”



He spoke further that the restoration of Biafra was a tall order due to the numerous constitutional roadblocks, finalizing by saying that the agitations will not be in the overall interest of Igbos and their political relationships with other regions of the country.



He also advised youths, that in as much as they were protesting being marginalized, they should tone down the words and hate speech.



Am i the only one who thinks this one is nothing but a public clown...........for making mediocritic statement...............biafrans or igbo's dont give a fvck about restructuring........ Restructuring is a scam by Apc to secure 2019 votes, only fools will fall for it. 18 Likes 2 Shares

Cowards has spoken 11 Likes 2 Shares

Afonja Afonja 11 Likes 1 Share

Will the brainwashed Ipob listen to what you are saying? No!



To them it is give us Biafra or death,and death you shall beget all ye terrorists of Ipob.



Igbos are better of in a renegotiated Nigeria because of their unique ways of life. 5 Likes

Just as I thought.

on November 18, no referendum, no election in anambra state. oha na eze ndi oshi na ama should go to hell.that's why I like the northerners, the day they want to pull out of Nigeria, their leaders won't mince words in asking for it. 6 Likes

Ohaneze doing what it was supposed to have done since.



Just like the SE governors, they allowed IPOB and Nnamumu Usain Bolt to run riot thinking they were undoing the FG until it became clear that Kanu is an untamed dog.



The Igbo socio cultural group has not done well in challenging their own leaders and demanding good governance from them ubt will rather love to blame the FG for problems caused by Igbos themselves. 7 Likes 1 Share

crackerspub:

Afonja

Ohaneze is Afonja? Only God can deliver you people from 'Afonphobia' 22 Likes 1 Share

Let the bashing begins. 1 Like 1 Share

OK let's restructure... .

thunda faya ohaneze ndiara 3 Likes 1 Share

Restructuring kill you people there...Is it now you fools woke up? 1 Like 1 Share

Even restructuring will not happen.





Just like the arewa felt nigeria was not ready for independence when it happened, they still will not support restructuring as can be deduced from their pronouncements on the subject. 2 Likes

Very confused group. Dis Ohaneze sef, today Restructuring, tomorrow Secession, abeg which one una wantVery confused group. 2 Likes 1 Share

Why can't these uncouth and I'll trained children counter assertions with facts rather than insults? 2 Likes 1 Share

taaaaa 1 Like

I concur

True

biafra is as dead as the north node of the moon. the rising moon 2 Likes 1 Share

we will not take it, the son must rice...

give us freedom, we want our development society. Malay needs us, China and India needs our service. don't cage our destiny



potopotor must get dry.. enough is enough.. nnamdu cownu is our Messiah, he has gone for consultation with the gods. Biafra must be achieved, he will be back stronger to destroy the zoo.

bring it on, we are ready for war with our sticks and bottles. we will chew buhari like gworo, drink aisha like Kunu we will not take it, the son must rice...give us freedom, we want our development society. Malay needs us, China and India needs our service. don't cage our destinypotopotor must get dry.. enough is enough.. nnamdu cownu is our Messiah, he has gone for consultation with the gods. Biafra must be achieved, he will be back stronger to destroy the zoo.bring it on, we are ready for war with our sticks and bottles. we will chew buhari like gworo, drink aisha like Kunu 3 Likes 2 Shares

Ok but they better restructure!

. we know dem don carve all the resources go give SS. restructuring go lead to hunger and sufferings in many zones lol, lets be sincere wetin dey the present igbo land. we know dem don carve all the resources go give SS. restructuring go lead to hunger and sufferings in many zones 1 Like 1 Share

Nnamdi kanu we know Ohaneze ndi oshi we don't know, y'all should go to hell 3 Likes

REFERENDUM IS NOT FOR OHANEZE NDI IGBO....SO THEY SHOULD KAM DOWN AND ENJOY RESTRUCTURE.....WE WILL ENJOY REFERENDUM 3 Likes 1 Share

fuckingAyaya:

Cowards has spoken

Ohaneze is an Afonja Group of Amala & Ewedu Eaters



IPOB Nairaland Branch, 2017 1 Like 1 Share

useless leaders, the bane of d Igbo masses. Biafra or death 1 Like