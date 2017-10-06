₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by olafestid(m): 9:32am
My relationship got broken up on Wednesday. Saturday 30th of sept was her birthday, she was with me and to be honest i made her day, i got her several things and i did all i could to make the day memorable for her, so after she left that night, she started developing strange attitude like not picking my calls, read without replying my messages online, i tried to figure out after 3days of her strange attitude, below is the text message i sent to her and her reply. ... See what poverty has caused
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by Shelloween(m): 9:40am
In Passenger's voice.... Only know you love her when you let her go
sorry man, just move on. Money is the air hoes breath, If you were rich, she'd still be yours. But, you need to baff up, start by changing your phone nah. Haha!
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by hungryboy(m): 9:41am
bros if she break don break up with you, move on nah, if girls don finish for your area, i go direct you come my area, we get girls with different specs for here, if na Iphone be your spec we get am, if na Nokia torchlight we get am here too
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by olafestid(m): 9:47am
Thank you bros@hungryboy, i have moved on, i cant just stop imagine such a move by her, i'm a graduate of civil engr, though no job yet but am ok, but did she thought i wont make it in life? Its amazed me o
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by jrerico1(m): 9:48am
Lol, this general of girls dy fear me I swear
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by iamJ(m): 9:51am
With your china phone and dirty nails, i dont blame her, poverty no everybody destiny
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by olafestid(m): 9:52am
hahaha funny u, that's my small phone, i have a smart phone and i mentioned about not replying my message online, will that small phone chat online? Am ok in my little way bro, na greedy dey kill her
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by taoheedoriloye(m): 9:54am
bros just commit suicide since you are so much inlove with her to forget the pain and agony of break up.i have done it twice, I went to tantalizer for suicide attempt i ordered for potatoes cripsy, chicken breast, sausage, omelet and ketchup. that's best way for you
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by IamRaizo(m): 10:13am
What digger should we call this your girlfriend now?
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by ScotFree(m): 10:15am
And you're here crying and feeling pity for yourself. You should celebrate this 'deliverance' from the hands of a bad woman. All these weak men sef!
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by 26Clueless(m): 10:17am
one of d reason why I kip saying I won't get married
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by NigerDeltan(m): 10:22am
IamRaizo:
Oyibo digger
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by RETIREDMUMU(m): 10:24am
wetin u no go hear for......
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by lefulefu(m): 10:24am
Ur babe wants to check out .who no wan go Yankee or jardon.so let her be.i just hope the oyibo man is real and not a yahoo boy posing as a white man cos if na yahoo boy den yawa go gas.
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by IamRaizo(m): 10:28am
NigerDeltan:its obvious she's for the money and no love exist between the white man and the oyibo digger girlfriend.
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by Adaumunocha(f): 10:30am
ScotFree:Another one
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by Lalas247(f): 10:31am
Is that your phone make I just
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by Lalas247(f): 10:32am
IamRaizo:I hope your phone no be like that don’t want u having this same issue
Sekxy come n see shumtin
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by murphyibiam15(m): 10:36am
Shelloween:
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by IamRaizo(m): 10:38am
Lalas247:lol...I never knew you know how to quote me sha...this is a first
I'm even single currently and this cant be my portion my dear, my next relationship would lead to marriage.
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by Lalas247(f): 10:41am
IamRaizo:Lol haba I quote u a lot na why u dey shade
Hmmm a guy who knows what he wants! Impressive ....
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by olafestid(m): 10:43am
Nothing is wrong wit my nails bro, the darkness in the room made it looks like dat, and besides thats my second phone, i have a smart phone ok!
iamJ:
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by sekxy(f): 10:44am
Lalas247:hoe-lawd..
babe,,mehn,,some babe get mind,,but op..you got her so many things and you couldn't get yourself a nice phone
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by IamRaizo(m): 10:45am
Lalas247:like I said, that was a first.
Starting a family earlier won't be a bad idea, would it?
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by Lalas247(f): 10:46am
IamRaizo:Depends if you are financially stable to do so .... cause it won’t be easy .
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by Lalas247(f): 10:47am
sekxy:The guys brain dey leak like I can’t even stop laughing this is too much
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by DeadRat(m): 10:49am
sekxy:the guy need slap.
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by IamRaizo(m): 10:49am
sekxy:hello...he used his android phone to take pics of the messages, he's got better phone.
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by IamRaizo(m): 10:50am
Lalas247:there's nothing more holding me back except finding the right one.
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by Lalas247(f): 10:51am
IamRaizo:So are you searching on Nl
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by DeadRat(m): 10:51am
Lalas247:una wicked O. This Dude came For Help But Una busy Dey savage Him phone... Sorry... GSM
|Re: She Broke Up With Me Because Of Oyibo Man She Hasn't Met by alexialin: 10:52am
Op u sabi lie sha
U got your gf so many things on her B-Day but u can't even afford to buy an Android phone for yourself.
Abeg free the babe. At least her sister abroad has found a white husband for her to alleviate their poverty. It's not a crime she wants a better life. So don't blame her.
Then Pls leave dating another babe for nw and try get a job and step up your game.
