My relationship got broken up on Wednesday. Saturday 30th of sept was her birthday, she was with me and to be honest i made her day, i got her several things and i did all i could to make the day memorable for her, so after she left that night, she started developing strange attitude like not picking my calls, read without replying my messages online, i tried to figure out after 3days of her strange attitude, below is the text message i sent to her and her reply. ... See what poverty has caused 2 Likes

In Passenger's voice.... Only know you love her when you let her go



sorry man, just move on. Money is the air hoes breath, If you were rich, she'd still be yours. But, you need to baff up, start by changing your phone nah. Haha! 21 Likes 1 Share

bros if she break don break up with you, move on nah, if girls don finish for your area, i go direct you come my area, we get girls with different specs for here, if na Iphone be your spec we get am, if na Nokia torchlight we get am here too 14 Likes

Thank you bros@hungryboy, i have moved on, i cant just stop imagine such a move by her, i'm a graduate of civil engr, though no job yet but am ok, but did she thought i wont make it in life? Its amazed me o 4 Likes

Lol, this general of girls dy fear me I swear

With your china phone and dirty nails, i dont blame her, poverty no everybody destiny 4 Likes

hahaha funny u, that's my small phone, i have a smart phone and i mentioned about not replying my message online, will that small phone chat online? Am ok in my little way bro, na greedy dey kill her 6 Likes

bros just commit suicide since you are so much inlove with her to forget the pain and agony of break up.i have done it twice, I went to tantalizer for suicide attempt i ordered for potatoes cripsy, chicken breast, sausage, omelet and ketchup. that's best way for you 7 Likes

What digger should we call this your girlfriend now? 3 Likes

And you're here crying and feeling pity for yourself. You should celebrate this 'deliverance' from the hands of a bad woman. All these weak men sef! 8 Likes

one of d reason why I kip saying I won't get married 2 Likes

IamRaizo:

What digger should we call your girlfriend now?

Oyibo digger Oyibo digger 19 Likes 1 Share

wetin u no go hear for...... wetin u no go hear for...... 1 Like

.who no wan go Yankee or jardon .so let her be .i just hope the oyibo man is real and not a yahoo boy posing as a white man cos if na yahoo boy den yawa go gas . Ur babe wants to check out.who no wan go Yankee or jardon.so let her be.i just hope the oyibo man is real and not a yahoo boy posing as a white man cos if na yahoo boy den yawa go gas 2 Likes

NigerDeltan:





Oyibo digger its obvious she's for the money and no love exist between the white man and the oyibo digger girlfriend. its obvious she's for the money and no love exist between the white man and the oyibo digger girlfriend. 3 Likes

ScotFree:

And you're here crying and feeling pity for yourself. You should celebrate this 'deliverance' from the hands of a bad woman. All these weak men sef! Another one Another one 1 Like

make I just Is that your phonemake I just 2 Likes

IamRaizo:

its obvious she's for the money and no love exist between the white man and the oyibo digger girlfriend. I hope your phone no be like that don’t want u having this same issue

Sekxy come n see shumtin I hope your phone no be like thatdon’t want u having this same issueSekxy come n see shumtin 1 Like

Shelloween:

In Passenger's voice.... Only know you love her when you let her go



sorry man, just move on. Money is the air hoes breath, If you were rich, she'd still be yours. But, you need to baff up, start by changing your phone nah. Haha!

Lalas247:



I hope your phone no be like that don’t want u having this same issue

Sekxy come n see shumtin lol...I never knew you know how to quote me sha...this is a first



I'm even single currently and this cant be my portion my dear, my next relationship would lead to marriage. lol...I never knew you know how to quote me sha...this is a firstI'm even single currently and this cant be my portion my dear, my next relationship would lead to marriage. 1 Like

IamRaizo:

lol...I never knew you know how to quote me sha...this is a first



I'm even single currently and this cant be my portion my dear, my next relationship would lead to marriage. Lol haba I quote u a lot na why u dey shade



Hmmm a guy who knows what he wants! Impressive .... Lol haba I quote u a lot nawhy u dey shadeHmmm a guy who knows what he wants! Impressive .... 1 Like

iamJ:

With your china phone and dirty nails, i dont blame her, poverty no everybody destiny Nothing is wrong wit my nails bro, the darkness in the room made it looks like dat, and besides thats my second phone, i have a smart phone ok! 1 Like

Lalas247:



I hope your phone no be like that don’t want u having this same issue

Sekxy come n see shumtin hoe-lawd ..

babe,,mehn,,some babe get mind ,,but op..you got her so many things and you couldn't get yourself a nice phone hoe-lawd..babe,,mehn,,some babe get mind,,but op..you got her so many things and you couldn't get yourself a nice phone 1 Like

Lalas247:



Lol haba I quote u a lot na why u dey shade



like I said, that was a first.





Starting a family earlier won't be a bad idea, would it?





Starting a family earlier won't be a bad idea, would it? like I said, that was a first.Starting a family earlier won't be a bad idea, would it?

IamRaizo:

like I said, that was a first.





Starting a family earlier won't be a bad idea, would it? Depends if you are financially stable to do so .... cause it won’t be easy . Depends if you are financially stable to do so .... cause it won’t be easy .

sekxy:



hoe-lawd ..

babe,,mehn,,some babe get mind ,,but op..you got her so many things and you couldn't get yourself a nice phone The guys brain dey leak like I can’t even stop laughing this is too much The guys brain dey leaklike I can’t even stop laughing this is too much 2 Likes

sekxy:



hoe-lawd ..

babe,,mehn,,some babe get mind ,,but op.. you got her so many things and you couldn't get yourself a nice phone the guy need slap. the guy need slap.

sekxy:



hoe-lawd ..

babe,,mehn,,some babe get mind ,,but op..you got her so many things and you couldn't get yourself a nice phone hello...he used his android phone to take pics of the messages, he's got better phone. hello...he used his android phone to take pics of the messages, he's got better phone. 4 Likes

Lalas247:



Depends if you are financially stable to do so .... cause it won’t be easy . there's nothing more holding me back except finding the right one. there's nothing more holding me back except finding the right one. 1 Like 1 Share

IamRaizo:

there's nothing more holding me back except finding the right one. So are you searching on Nl So are you searching on Nl 1 Like

Lalas247:



The guys brain dey leak like I can’t even stop laughing this is too much una wicked O. This Dude came For Help But Una busy Dey savage Him phone... Sorry... GSM una wicked O. This Dude came For Help But Una busy Dey savage Him phone... Sorry... GSM 1 Like