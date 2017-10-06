₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,890,940 members, 3,836,397 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 03:10 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick (9968 Views)
5 Warning Signs Of Low Blood Sugar / White Men Who Fell Sick In Nigeria (Photos) / Say NO To Casual Sex!!! WARNING VERY Graphic pix!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)
|5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Opinionated: 11:47am
We all deal with stress from time to time. And in many ways, a little stress can be healthy. But when stress is prolonged or chronic, meaning it sticks around for weeks, months, or even years, it can lead to negative changes to your immune system and other biological functions of your body. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the ways stress can make you sick.
Your teeth are fractured or damaged
Psychological stress really can cause you to grind your teeth—both during the day and at night while you sleep. Teeth grinding can lead to tooth fractures, cavities, and other dental issues, so it’s definitely a habit you’ll want to break.
You’re putting on weight
Long-term stress can cause you to add weight. This is because stress promotes cravings for high-calorie food. Of course, you know high-calorie foods can lead to weight increase.
Your joints ache
Stress promotes low-grade inflammation, it can heighten symptoms of joints ache in different parts of your body.
You’re always tired
The links between stress and poor sleep are well-established. But even if you feel you’re sleeping well, there’s evidence that stress may trigger feelings of fatigue.
You have headaches
Tension-type headaches have long been associated with stress. Stress-triggered headaches aren’t the result of rising heart rates, but instead seemed tied to over-working yourself when stressed out.
Your blood pressure is too high
To help you survive a precarious situation, stress fires up your sympathetic nervous system, which in turn cranks up your blood pressure so that your limbs and muscles are ready for action. None of that is an issue in the short term. But over time, chronically elevated Blood Pressure can overwork your heart, leading to damaged arteries and blockages. Be careful to put stress in check to forestall a rise in BP.
Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-warning-signs-stress-make-sick/
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Skinnienigga(m): 12:37pm
So if I'm stressed, I will add weight?
Abi is it not the same stress we are talking about?
9 Likes
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by seunmohmoh(f): 1:01pm
good
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by MARKETfund: 1:02pm
I lost a senior colleague two weeks ago as a result of job-related stress. She's a workaholic (Not that she has an option though)
I too nearly died of Stress early last year upon my resumption to work after my programme abroad.
Here is how I started dealing with it:
You’re putting on weight: I noticed this and commenced after work exercise. Registered with the gym house (on the positive side I build my muscles. Poorly formed six packs :Pwith well defined abbs)
Your joints ache: My gyming took care of this. I also obtain massages once a week
You’re always tired: Has reduced considerably, but that doeant negate sleeping off on the centre rug with either my work clothes on or my sport wear once in a while
You have headaches: Sure, but that was then. Now it is minimal. I realized that my exercise makes me drink more water and I heard water is an antidote to headache.
Warnning: My Dr. said Stress is a silent killer. Kill it today before it kills you. Work hard, exercise harder and eat healthy.
5 Likes
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Psalmpy(m): 1:02pm
What are the signs that STRAIN is bout to make YOU sick?
1 Like
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by eezeribe(m): 1:03pm
OK
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Tabelachizza(f): 1:03pm
***Hmmnn**
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Souqwaqif: 1:03pm
Thanks a million
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Hades2016(m): 1:03pm
But am not putting on weight na OP ....
take for Dia
4 Likes
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by BiafranBushBoy: 1:04pm
lol
Not in my firm. Even if you are on Drip, you must come to your desk and finish the drip.
Else... No salary for that day.
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Jaymaxxy(m): 1:04pm
Thanks for the information.
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by teresafaith(f): 1:04pm
,
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Queenserah26(f): 1:05pm
Apt
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by seunmohmoh(f): 1:05pm
Skinnienigga:am not understanding o
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by mema900: 1:06pm
Your best menstruation Calendar app for ladies Download Here
http://www.wocycle.net
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by nairanaira12: 1:07pm
Call or whatsapp 09076003396 to place your order for any number of US email list
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by mercyib(m): 1:07pm
Not all headache is caused by village people.
Good one
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by DonBobes(m): 1:08pm
Opinionated:
So wats d solution.
Need ur response india mike mike(imm)
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by binsanni(m): 1:09pm
patiently waiting for the sickness
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by 9jakohai(m): 1:09pm
Skinnienigga:
Yes
Your body under stress produces high levels of a hormone called cortisol which can aid in weight gain.
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Hofbrauhaus: 1:09pm
Skinnienigga:
Lol
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Emodeee: 1:09pm
seunmohmoh:
hey beautiful, i like your hairdo.
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Kobicove(m): 1:09pm
These symptoms may not present in all individuals who are stressed
1 Like
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Hofbrauhaus: 1:09pm
Psalmpy:
Must you put physics into everything?
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Pavore9: 1:10pm
Many Nigerians would have added weight but opposite is the case.
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Nymeria247(m): 1:10pm
Haba OP, these signs you listed are attributes of Nigerian Bank workers na
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by 9jakohai(m): 1:11pm
Hades2016:
Some stress can cause severe depression which may manifest as loss of appetite and weight loss.
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by philanthropist1(m): 1:12pm
This information is very correct.... I recently went through this but I thank God that am getting better.... The secret is that I discovered the cause of my problem on time
1 Like
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by Anonylander: 1:15pm
Skinnienigga:Yes. If you're stressed and have money to buy food lol. Stress hormones cortisol and ghrelin aid weight gain
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by emmyid(m): 1:16pm
That number 2 (Putting up weight) isn't for Nigerians. A typical Nigerian undergoing dialy stress finds it hard to afford food rich in calories. Na only starch we de fit afford.
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by FitnessDoctor: 1:18pm
Skinnienigga:
Actually if you are stressed or bored, that will lead you to consume more food which is known as stress eating. Also during times of stress you tend to sit in one place or barely engage in much physical activity, so if you are eating more and working less, then those excess calories you are eating will get stored and as fat, and as you know it fat equals to weight gain.
You can check out for more on my blog www.realfitbody.com
|Re: 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick by SlimHan(f): 1:19pm
Nymeria247:as in ehn, I'm telling you. Bankers go through a lot of stress
Male Child Circumcision / Nls Check This Out! / I DID NOT start the salt cure rumor, only created awareness of d hoax
Viewing this topic: isokey, martianrhymes(m), ifeolu002(m), barecy4real, topheavy, DiamondGodwin(m), kittykollinxx(m), Pearl05(f), Josegun(m), lwisee, bhadmux(m), Henry8000, omniplus, pboiskinpy(m), rightchic(f), Wayne4uall(m), HeroicMeastro, ferdvict2(m), holahmeh(f), ednutey(f), toluxa1(m), goody36, CROWNesty, wins18(m), obask(m) and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9