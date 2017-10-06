Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 5 Warning Signs Stress Is About To Make You Sick (9968 Views)

5 Warning Signs Of Low Blood Sugar / White Men Who Fell Sick In Nigeria (Photos) / Say NO To Casual Sex!!! WARNING VERY Graphic pix!!! (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Your teeth are fractured or damaged



Psychological stress really can cause you to grind your teeth—both during the day and at night while you sleep. Teeth grinding can lead to tooth fractures, cavities, and other dental issues, so it’s definitely a habit you’ll want to break.



You’re putting on weight



Long-term stress can cause you to add weight. This is because stress promotes cravings for high-calorie food. Of course, you know high-calorie foods can lead to weight increase.



Your joints ache



Stress promotes low-grade inflammation, it can heighten symptoms of joints ache in different parts of your body.



You’re always tired



The links between stress and poor sleep are well-established. But even if you feel you’re sleeping well, there’s evidence that stress may trigger feelings of fatigue.



You have headaches



Tension-type headaches have long been associated with stress. Stress-triggered headaches aren’t the result of rising heart rates, but instead seemed tied to over-working yourself when stressed out.



Your blood pressure is too high



To help you survive a precarious situation, stress fires up your sympathetic nervous system, which in turn cranks up your blood pressure so that your limbs and muscles are ready for action. None of that is an issue in the short term. But over time, chronically elevated Blood Pressure can overwork your heart, leading to damaged arteries and blockages. Be careful to put stress in check to forestall a rise in BP.



Source: We all deal with stress from time to time. And in many ways, a little stress can be healthy. But when stress is prolonged or chronic, meaning it sticks around for weeks, months, or even years, it can lead to negative changes to your immune system and other biological functions of your body. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the ways stress can make you sick.Psychological stress really can cause you to grind your teeth—both during the day and at night while you sleep. Teeth grinding can lead to tooth fractures, cavities, and other dental issues, so it’s definitely a habit you’ll want to break.Long-term stress can cause you to add weight. This is because stress promotes cravings for high-calorie food. Of course, you know high-calorie foods can lead to weight increase.Stress promotes low-grade inflammation, it can heighten symptoms of joints ache in different parts of your body.The links between stress and poor sleep are well-established. But even if you feel you’re sleeping well, there’s evidence that stress may trigger feelings of fatigue.Tension-type headaches have long been associated with stress. Stress-triggered headaches aren’t the result of rising heart rates, but instead seemed tied to over-working yourself when stressed out.To help you survive a precarious situation, stress fires up your sympathetic nervous system, which in turn cranks up your blood pressure so that your limbs and muscles are ready for action. None of that is an issue in the short term. But over time, chronically elevated Blood Pressure can overwork your heart, leading to damaged arteries and blockages. Be careful to put stress in check to forestall a rise in BP.Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-warning-signs-stress-make-sick/ 5 Likes 2 Shares

So if I'm stressed, I will add weight?



Abi is it not the same stress we are talking about? 9 Likes

good





I too nearly died of Stress early last year upon my resumption to work after my programme abroad.

Here is how I started dealing with it:



You’re putting on weight: I noticed this and commenced after work exercise. Registered with the gym house (on the positive side I build my muscles. Poorly formed six packs :Pwith well defined abbs)



Your joints ache: My gyming took care of this. I also obtain massages once a week





You’re always tired: Has reduced considerably, but that doeant negate sleeping off on the centre rug with either my work clothes on or my sport wear once in a while





You have headaches: Sure, but that was then. Now it is minimal. I realized that my exercise makes me drink more water and I heard water is an antidote to headache.



Warnning : My Dr. said Stress is a silent killer. Kill it today before it kills you. Work hard, exercise harder and eat healthy. I lost a senior colleague two weeks ago as a result of job-related stress. She's a workaholic (Not that she has an option though)I too nearly died of Stress early last year upon my resumption to work after my programme abroad.Here is how I started dealing with it:I noticed this and commenced after work exercise. Registered with the gym house (on the positive side I build my muscles. Poorly formed six packs :Pwith well defined abbs)My gyming took care of this. I also obtain massages once a weekHas reduced considerably, but that doeant negate sleeping off on the centre rug with either my work clothes on or my sport wear once in a whileSure, but that was then. Now it is minimal. I realized that my exercise makes me drink more water and I heard water is an antidote to headache.: My Dr. said Stress is a silent killer. Kill it today before it kills you. Work hard, exercise harder and eat healthy. 5 Likes

What are the signs that STRAIN is bout to make YOU sick? 1 Like

OK

***Hmmnn**

Thanks a million

But am not putting on weight na OP ....

take for Dia 4 Likes

lol



Not in my firm. Even if you are on Drip, you must come to your desk and finish the drip.



Else... No salary for that day.

Thanks for the information.

,

Apt

Skinnienigga:

So if I'm stressed, I will add weight?



Abi is it not the same stress we are talking about? am not understanding o am not understanding o





http://www.wocycle.net Your best menstruation Calendar app for ladies Download Here

Call or whatsapp 09076003396 to place your order for any number of US email list 1 Like 1 Share

Not all headache is caused by village people.

Good one

Opinionated:

We all deal with stress from time to time. And in many ways, a little stress can be healthy. But when stress is prolonged or chronic, meaning it sticks around for weeks, months, or even years, it can lead to negative changes to your immune system and other biological functions of your body. In line with this, Jumia Travel, the leading online travel agency, shares some of the ways stress can make you sick.



Your teeth are fractured or damaged



Psychological stress really can cause you to grind your teeth—both during the day and at night while you sleep. Teeth grinding can lead to tooth fractures, cavities, and other dental issues, so it’s definitely a habit you’ll want to break.



You’re putting on weight



Long-term stress can cause you to add weight. This is because stress promotes cravings for high-calorie food. Of course, you know high-calorie foods can lead to weight increase.



Your joints ache



Stress promotes low-grade inflammation, it can heighten symptoms of joints ache in different parts of your body.



You’re always tired



The links between stress and poor sleep are well-established. But even if you feel you’re sleeping well, there’s evidence that stress may trigger feelings of fatigue.



You have headaches



Tension-type headaches have long been associated with stress. Stress-triggered headaches aren’t the result of rising heart rates, but instead seemed tied to over-working yourself when stressed out.



Your blood pressure is too high



To help you survive a precarious situation, stress fires up your sympathetic nervous system, which in turn cranks up your blood pressure so that your limbs and muscles are ready for action. None of that is an issue in the short term. But over time, chronically elevated Blood Pressure can overwork your heart, leading to damaged arteries and blockages. Be careful to put stress in check to forestall a rise in BP.



Source: http://www.opinions.ng/5-warning-signs-stress-make-sick/





So wats d solution.

Need ur response india mike mike(imm) So wats d solution.Need ur response india mike mike(imm)

patiently waiting for the sickness

Skinnienigga:

So if I'm stressed, I will add weight?



Abi is it not the same stress we are talking about?



Yes



Your body under stress produces high levels of a hormone called cortisol which can aid in weight gain. YesYour body under stress produces high levels of a hormone called cortisol which can aid in weight gain.

Skinnienigga:

So if I'm stressed, I will add weight?



Abi is it not the same stress we are talking about?

Lol Lol

seunmohmoh:





hey beautiful, i like your hairdo. hey beautiful, i like your hairdo.

These symptoms may not present in all individuals who are stressed 1 Like

Psalmpy:

What are the signs that STRAIN is bout to make YOU sick?

Must you put physics into everything? Must you put physics into everything?

Many Nigerians would have added weight but opposite is the case.

Haba OP, these signs you listed are attributes of Nigerian Bank workers na

Hades2016:

But am not putting on weight na OP ....

take for Dia

Some stress can cause severe depression which may manifest as loss of appetite and weight loss. Some stress can cause severe depression which may manifest as loss of appetite and weight loss.

This information is very correct.... I recently went through this but I thank God that am getting better.... The secret is that I discovered the cause of my problem on time 1 Like

Skinnienigga:

So if I'm stressed, I will add weight?



Abi is it not the same stress we are talking about? Yes. If you're stressed and have money to buy food lol. Stress hormones cortisol and ghrelin aid weight gain Yes. If you're stressed and have money to buy food lol. Stress hormones cortisol and ghrelin aid weight gain

That number 2 (Putting up weight) isn't for Nigerians. A typical Nigerian undergoing dialy stress finds it hard to afford food rich in calories. Na only starch we de fit afford.

Skinnienigga:

So if I'm stressed, I will add weight?



Abi is it not the same stress we are talking about?

Actually if you are stressed or bored, that will lead you to consume more food which is known as stress eating. Also during times of stress you tend to sit in one place or barely engage in much physical activity, so if you are eating more and working less, then those excess calories you are eating will get stored and as fat, and as you know it fat equals to weight gain.



You can check out for more on my blog Actually if you are stressed or bored, that will lead you to consume more food which is known as stress eating. Also during times of stress you tend to sit in one place or barely engage in much physical activity, so if you are eating more and working less, then those excess calories you are eating will get stored and as fat, and as you know it fat equals to weight gain.You can check out for more on my blog www.realfitbody.com