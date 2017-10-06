₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by SeunOluwafemi: 2:06pm
Mr. Vincent Egechukwu Obetta, Senior Special Assistant (Inter-governmental Affairs, Compliance and Electoral Process) to the governor of Enugu State, has stated that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) played into the hands of the Federal Government by its hate-filled agitation. Mr. Obetta, a former counsel to Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader, stated this in an interview. He noted that between September 12 and 17, violent clashes between IPOB members and Nigerian Army troops on Operation Python Dance II resulted in the death of some people, subsequent proscription of IPOB activities by South-East governors and the designation of IPOB as a terrorist organization.
http://saharareporters.com/2017/10/06/nnamdi-kanu%E2%80%99s-former-lawyer-says-ipob-played-nigeria-govt-hands-lauds-seast-governors
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Hashimyussufamao(m): 2:09pm
really
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by OjukwuWarBird: 2:09pm
Even nonentities are now talking thanks to the stupid FG who couldn't see the trap laid for it by Kanu
Kanu 1: Buhari 0
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by LionDeLeo: 2:12pm
Mr. Vincent Egechukwu Obetta is an "afonja".
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Tolexander: 2:25pm
OjukwuWarBird:lol!
Kanu won and he bolted.
Buhari lost and still remains the President?
Anuofia!
Let me help you with pictures to back your nonsense!
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by CrtlAltDel: 2:27pm
But ipobs ciamed FG fell for thier script… from arresting Kanu to Kanu fleeing to UK through cameroon and malaysia…. All na ipob script, wait for the next ipob script Oct 17
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Blue3k(m): 2:39pm
He argued that the primary issue should be whether the decision was right at the time, saying the security and welfare of the people should be the primary purpose of government. “That is the basic constitutional duty of the South-East governors is as contained in Chapter II of 1999 constitution.
Wrong due process should have been obeyed.
Are you guys going to release a report. It's been weeks now and we still hear this.
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by macluvph1(m): 2:48pm
This lawyer from the onset when he was incharge of NK's case i didn't see him going far, all i sawe in him was a low life lawyer seeking for political appointment,fame and money. i couldn't even comprehend one good thing he did in NK's case until Ejiofor took over and things changed.
Anyway am not surprise at his comment because its still his types that are depriving South-eastern people there freedom, imagine Enugu state governor rewarded him with an appointment and he is now singing a different tune.
In conclusion i am sorry for someone who has no honor, money can buy you everything but can't buy you the love and honor the masses in South east/south and people with good conscience all over NIgeria gives to Nnamdi Kanu.
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by macluvph1(m): 2:49pm
Tolexander:
Bros, i have these following words for you concerning your write up.
1) Is not who first call police dey always win the case.
2) He who laugh last,laughs best.
3) Moses once ran away from Egypt and later come back to set his people free and assuming he didn't do that the freedom of Israel might have been elongated.
4) David in the bible also ran when Saul wanted to kill him and later he(David) was made/crowned the king of Israel.
In summary the downfall of a man is not the end of his life. As for NK i believe him and his group are seriously strategising and this is what Obasanjo and Tinubu saw and told Buhari to negotiate but you(BMC)will keep on cheering Buhari till his downfall is completed.
Make hay while the sun shine and also pursue a black goat in the afternoon before night fall.
Sorry for the adages, but in critical times my people use it to talk to the mature ones who can also understand.
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Promismike(m): 2:50pm
Ok. Thank God you agreed innocent people were killed.
The truth remains if Nigeria really want to end militancy, agitation for secession and sectionalism that has kept us backward for years. It should just embark on restructuring(fiscal federalism). This will solve many of our problems.
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by AntiWailer: 2:51pm
He is not wise
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Ezigbonmadu: 2:51pm
Because he's a dumb motherfucker.
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by malton: 2:51pm
True that. Man's not wise. His advisers, even worse.
He thought he could trash-talk his way into independence.
He and his followers think that the international community will throw open its arms and give them a warm embrace for a job well done.
They forget that other countries are distantly absorbed in their own problems, and won’t even care enough to as little as ask questions.
Look what happened in Catalonia. Most big countries have separatists problems of their own, so know where it pinches.
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Yyeske(m): 2:51pm
Afonja and Aboki combined according to IPOB terrorists.
Meanwhile, it's obvious that Nnamdi kanu played the fool and his minions kept shouting that the FG fell into kanu's trap. Imagine a former counsel to Nnamdi kanu could say it the way it is and these terrorists here are saying otherwise
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Bolustical: 2:51pm
I am still surprised that there is no comment (from our brothers)yet tagging this man AFONJA!
What is happening?
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Bolustical: 2:51pm
OjukwuWarBird:
If Mr Vincent Egechukwu Obetta- a Senior Special Assistant to the governor of Enugu State & a FORMER COUNSEL to Mr. Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader is a nonentity to you?
Who are you sir?
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Bolustical: 2:52pm
Hmmn
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by CYBERCRIME(m): 2:52pm
Buhari die die die die
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by ifyan(m): 2:52pm
Hero to some people U know
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by AntiWailer: 2:52pm
OjukwuWarBird:
Bragging again
Chai
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Kizyte(m): 2:52pm
In a haste to book some space and still can't read the long text.
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by gebest: 2:52pm
And he was dealt with accordingly
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Yyeske(m): 2:54pm
OjukwuWarBird:Buhari decimated IPOB and Nnamdi kanu and you want to weep here
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by Firefire(m): 2:55pm
Who be this yeye goal?
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by eddieguru(m): 2:56pm
Hmm
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by davodyguy: 2:56pm
The man spoke the truth
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by karzyharsky(m): 2:57pm
KANU KANU KANU
|Re: Vincent Egechukwu Obetta: Nnamdi Kanu Played Into Nigerian Government's Hands by nairavsdollars: 2:57pm
From lawyer to FORMER lawyer...OBJ's boxers fall on you
