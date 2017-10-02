₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,038 members, 3,836,791 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 06:55 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex (21077 Views)
Pastor Forces Woman To Use Her Suv To Sow Seed / "Apostle Suleman Uses His Tongue On Me During Sex Before Preaching" - Otobo / How Our Pastor Used Us To Fake Miracles – Victims (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Kolababe: 2:46pm
A Zimbabwe prophet, Madzibaba Benji stands accused of stage-managing a case of two cheating couples who got stuck, and circulated photographs of a man and woman supposedly stuck together.
People at the worship place however became divided with some saying the miracle occurred indeed while others disputed that. Word is also awash nearby that it was a stage-managed event meant to boost attendance,H-Metro reports.
“You cannot see Madzibaba Benji he has gone to Chitungwiza; he will be back soon,” one of the aides told H-Metro.
One of the prophet's aides also reportedly became hostile and refused to talk about the story behind the photos circulating.
Even the police denied attending to the scene as claimed.
“It is new to me,” said a police officer who spoke with H-Metro.
The prophet however called the media house later to insist the much talked about event happened;
“It is a true story. A Waterfalls woman consulted me over her husband and I proved to her by sending my elders to a lodge where her husband was having sex near Park Town,” said Madzibaba Benji.
“We tried in vain to reach any media house when it happened and I do not know where they stay or their contact numbers.
Residence refuted the story saying Madzibaba is after fame and adding membership to his shrine.
“Madzidzibaba Benji is desperate to have more people at his shrine. He faked the miracle and sent his aides to take photographs that do not show faces of the victims,” said one of the residents.
http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/prophet-busted-after-paying-man-woman-to-fake-getting-stuck-during-sex-pics
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Kolababe: 2:47pm
Imagine, see all the pics here>> http://m.af1234.com/Af1234/details/prophet-busted-after-paying-man-woman-to-fake-getting-stuck-during-sex-pics
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by abelprice(m): 2:52pm
Nah wah for dis set of pple... from deir president to the citizens ..... ...
20 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Mariinee(f): 3:00pm
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by auntysimbiat(f): 5:32pm
lol
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by ednut1(m): 5:32pm
i still wonder why our so called miracle MOG did not storm sierra leone and liberia to cure Ebola peeps . 96% of these so called miracles are scams
25 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Papiikush: 5:32pm
I don't believe in getting stuck during sex.
I should be dickless right now if that was true. You know how many married women I have sex with in a week?
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by taiyesoul(m): 5:32pm
Prophet of doom
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by stinggy(m): 5:32pm
No evidence to either prove the miracle was staged or to prove it's fake. Nothing concrete
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by 9jvirgin(m): 5:33pm
Eleyi tun gidi gan o
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Hofbrauhaus: 5:33pm
Is this not how most of the churches owned by Yoruba preachers fake miracles? It's a normal thing here in Nigeria..
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by cristianisraeli: 5:33pm
Kolababe:
prophet you are going to hell for sure if the story is true
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by FitnessDoctor: 5:33pm
Prophet of doom
.
In Other News
You can visit my blog www.realfitbody.com for 10 Sex Positions You Should Never Try!!! For Your Own Good
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by ULSHERLAN(m): 5:33pm
Zambia and Zimbabwe slowly but surely taking over Kenya in the aspect of negative news
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Sixaxis: 5:33pm
Na erectile dysfunction go fall on top d man later for tempting jah!
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by alexistaiwo: 5:34pm
This guy is a learner.
He should come to our Nigerian pastors and imams for apprenticeship
5 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by sureteeboy(m): 5:34pm
He meant that guy got stuck during the sexual intercourse while his boxers was clearly visible to be at the waist level in the picture. What kind of sex is that?
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by martineverest(m): 5:34pm
his worshippers get sense unlike nigerian worshippers that will totally believe the hoax
8 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Oches4me(m): 5:34pm
everyday Christian leaders will be caught in one dirty things or the others
3 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by arTiculaTe01: 5:34pm
Oh Africa!
2 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by hopefulLandlord: 5:35pm
Christianity is all lies. Its a fantasy created for control, to impoverish the masses and keep them humble.
No longer are chains and whips required, we can control people thru a promise in a book . The government loves evangelistic preaching . It subdues masses, keeps them paying taxes, makes them docile, humble meek low self esteem folks just waiting till death for some promises they will never get. Provisions, prayer requests, blessings for behavior, recompence for offerings and tithes, fruitful accomplished life , all this and more ....you gotta believe !! Faith and the promise of hope.... I hope none of you actually believed it and wasted your life doing as Christianity says! That would be a waste of life
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Pavore9: 5:36pm
Some nairalanders do go fishing for weird news from other African Countries!
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Samusu(m): 5:37pm
Toh dai
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by Chanchit: 5:37pm
Awon eleribu. they would preach to you about not calling the name of the Lord in vain and they turn around to mock the same name.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by ScepticalPyrrho: 5:38pm
People go to the wrong place for solutions...
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by thorpido(m): 5:39pm
Fraudsters.Desperate times.
1 Like
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by LexngtonSteele: 5:39pm
unlimitedx922:Monkey
Papiikush:
See this juvenile wan.ker.... someone wake him up from his wet-dreams
8 Likes
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by FellepHq(m): 5:39pm
Where are those quick to call athiest, how market
|Re: Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex by VIPERVENOM(m): 5:40pm
unlimitedx922:make i save this pic sharpaly
1 Like
Is It True? Churches Asking You To Surrender Your Entire January Salary? / 666 Aka The Mark Of The Beast: President Obama Vs Revelation 13:15-18 / How To Ask And Receive From God Always
Viewing this topic: sanpipita(m), tempex88(m), HokageTravels, bigsecsyde(m), ronpeters(m), AceRoyal, Dexter247, mentor56(m), Jazzrym, contactikenna(m), EMMAUGOH(m), fridayomali(m), iamdondanna(m), Le124, lonlytroy, Ukwunu, Sholebur(m), Ceasar24(m), Princejboy(m), Harnny(m), Cashrange660, Godfather898989, Sammybase(m), buddenlove(m), Equado(m), mataustin, Amazondepth(m), zelaws, Fizz29(m), Temionajite(m), rectitude(m), Afamed, DNA9(m), RZArecta(m), Akin1212(m), Viqtour(m), chrisoml(m), voiceofreasonin, Tosinex(m), Shamillionaire(m), masterpieceboss(m), benzazae, amazingmichael(m), chinoify, wkelekun, ndmoore, Excellent89, dsoja, sundamonex, seun001(m), Waseboiz, remecy(f), DonGabby123(m), preciousgt(m), AkachukwuD(m), Chuks1978, Precy22(f), Tunmosh(m), Ferdinandr, informatix, asatemple(f), Haryourmieykhun(m), learned0007, Richie0101(m), Zaha(m), uchman101, Elkrypto(m), ClayT(m), Anijay1212(m), OgaiOkeyChuKwU(m), hydrazone, murphybladino(m), Charlesedet, Kblakky(m), Blueblack, jopaulmj, mecusbosco(m), kufzy(m), nmaihat, Justinvent, iamgunju(m), Ibrocalculus(m), otunba88(m), AktorLee(m), djlimbo, stevenson123(m), katchycouture(f), Bettymama, joceey(m), Belafonte, MANGAM(m), project8(m), irepnaija4eva(m), richebony, Nwobosi, lysiana, NeeKlaus, yoddy(m), Mrmoore14(m), aladesuyi(m), SeyiOmoOba, affable4, lolaben(m), holarfresh, ladgentle, darlous(m), Anambra1stSon(m), mufutau55(m), Hardeybiryo(m), tobdee, berryprety(f), Zahram(m), klassykute(m), babaeto001(m), DaintyJenny(f), bolaji3071(m), Alorotimi, grailife(m), muhdchilli(m), AustineCJ, hectorswag(m), naijamakossa(m), Joemanstone, Bubewilson(m), YONIK, Francesxavier(f), VBCampaign, Hardewarlee(m), erumena(m), dada24, Beboy23(m), naijarazzi, Officialkplus(m), primewaste(m), armanii(m), Timoli2014(m), obicaddy(m), Skaylex(m), boolet(m), Unkl(m), Ivimilly, Ifiegboria(m), adudu208(m), BreezyCB(m), johnugwu and 213 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 18