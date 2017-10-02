Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Zimbabwean Prophet Pays Man & Woman To Fake Getting Stuck During Sex (21077 Views)

People at the worship place however became divided with some saying the miracle occurred indeed while others disputed that. Word is also awash nearby that it was a stage-managed event meant to boost attendance,H-Metro reports.



“You cannot see Madzibaba Benji he has gone to Chitungwiza; he will be back soon,” one of the aides told H-Metro.



One of the prophet's aides also reportedly became hostile and refused to talk about the story behind the photos circulating.



Even the police denied attending to the scene as claimed.





“It is new to me,” said a police officer who spoke with H-Metro.





The prophet however called the media house later to insist the much talked about event happened;



“It is a true story. A Waterfalls woman consulted me over her husband and I proved to her by sending my elders to a lodge where her husband was having sex near Park Town,” said Madzibaba Benji.



“We tried in vain to reach any media house when it happened and I do not know where they stay or their contact numbers.



Residence refuted the story saying Madzibaba is after fame and adding membership to his shrine.



“Madzidzibaba Benji is desperate to have more people at his shrine. He faked the miracle and sent his aides to take photographs that do not show faces of the victims,” said one of the residents.



... Nah wah for dis set of pple... from deir president to the citizens ........ 20 Likes

lol

. 96% of these so called miracles are scams i still wonder why our so called miracle MOG did not storm sierra leone and liberia to cure Ebola peeps. 96% of these so called miracles are scams 25 Likes 2 Shares





I should be dickless right now if that was true. You know how many married women I have sex with in a week? I don't believe in getting stuck during sex.I should be dickless right now if that was true. You know how many married women I have sex with in a week? 8 Likes 3 Shares

Prophet of doom

No evidence to either prove the miracle was staged or to prove it's fake. Nothing concrete 1 Like

Eleyi tun gidi gan o

Is this not how most of the churches owned by Yoruba preachers fake miracles? It's a normal thing here in Nigeria..

Kolababe:

prophet you are going to hell for sure if the story is true prophet you are going to hell for sure if the story is true



.

Zambia and Zimbabwe slowly but surely taking over Kenya in the aspect of negative news 2 Likes 1 Share

Na erectile dysfunction go fall on top d man later for tempting jah!

This guy is a learner.

He should come to our Nigerian pastors and imams for apprenticeship 5 Likes

He meant that guy got stuck during the sexual intercourse while his boxers was clearly visible to be at the waist level in the picture. What kind of sex is that? 2 Likes

his worshippers get sense unlike nigerian worshippers that will totally believe the hoax 8 Likes

everyday Christian leaders will be caught in one dirty things or the others 3 Likes

Oh Africa! 2 Likes

Christianity is all lies. Its a fantasy created for control, to impoverish the masses and keep them humble.

No longer are chains and whips required, we can control people thru a promise in a book . The government loves evangelistic preaching . It subdues masses, keeps them paying taxes, makes them docile, humble meek low self esteem folks just waiting till death for some promises they will never get. Provisions, prayer requests, blessings for behavior, recompence for offerings and tithes, fruitful accomplished life , all this and more ....you gotta believe !! Faith and the promise of hope.... I hope none of you actually believed it and wasted your life doing as Christianity says! That would be a waste of life 5 Likes 1 Share

Some nairalanders do go fishing for weird news from other African Countries! 1 Like

Toh dai 2 Likes 1 Share

Awon eleribu. they would preach to you about not calling the name of the Lord in vain and they turn around to mock the same name. 1 Like

People go to the wrong place for solutions...

Fraudsters.Desperate times. 1 Like

unlimitedx922:

Monkey



Papiikush:





I should be dickless right now if that was true. You know how many married women I have sex with in a week? I don't believe in getting stuck during sex.I should be dickless right now if that was true. You know how many married women I have sex with in a week?

See this juvenile wan.ker.... someone wake him up from his wet-dreams Monkey 8 Likes

Where are those quick to call athiest, how market