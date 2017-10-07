



Eterna’s portfolio of Castrol Automobile lubricants comprises of four products selected to serve a wide spectrum of Nigerian consumers. They are: Castrol GTX Essential, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE and an entry-level engine oil Castrol Motor Oil.



In August 2017, the first Castrol product officially produced in Nigeria – Castrol GTX Essential – came off the production line at Eterna’s Sagamu blending plant. This new Castrol GTX variant was developed in response to specific market requirements for Nigeria and is positioned as an affordable brand that meets manufacturer engine specifications.



Mahmud Tukur, Eterna Managing Director, said: “We, at Eterna plc, are extremely proud to be the exclusive and authorized distributor of Castrol Lubricants. A key milestone is the production of Castrol GTX Essential at our plant. This completes the robust engine lubricant portfolio suitable for use across Nigeria’s vast range of cars both old and new, and to suit our variable fuel and road conditions.”



Eterna’s official market entry for Castrol will commence with a launch on Friday, 6 October 2017. The marketing team have started hosting a series of mechanic roadshows targeted at local mechanics and designed to familiarize them with the range of Castrol products. Additionally, Eterna service stations and Castrol-branded kiosks will be instrumental in reinforcing the partnership.



