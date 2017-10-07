₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,239 members, 3,837,505 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 07:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria (1510 Views)
Toyota To Stop The Production Of FJ Cruiser With The Final Edition / Who Is Jelani Aliyu? Buhari’s Newly Appointed Head Of Automotive Council / CASTROL ENGINE OIL Re-launched Into The Nigerian Market. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by AutoJoshNG: 3:22pm On Oct 06
Following on from its 2015 distribution agreement with Castrol, Eterna PLC has been granted the license to blend and distribute Castrol Automobile and Industrial lubricants at its Sagamu, Ogun State facility.
Eterna’s portfolio of Castrol Automobile lubricants comprises of four products selected to serve a wide spectrum of Nigerian consumers. They are: Castrol GTX Essential, Castrol MAGNATEC, Castrol EDGE and an entry-level engine oil Castrol Motor Oil.
In August 2017, the first Castrol product officially produced in Nigeria – Castrol GTX Essential – came off the production line at Eterna’s Sagamu blending plant. This new Castrol GTX variant was developed in response to specific market requirements for Nigeria and is positioned as an affordable brand that meets manufacturer engine specifications.
Mahmud Tukur, Eterna Managing Director, said: “We, at Eterna plc, are extremely proud to be the exclusive and authorized distributor of Castrol Lubricants. A key milestone is the production of Castrol GTX Essential at our plant. This completes the robust engine lubricant portfolio suitable for use across Nigeria’s vast range of cars both old and new, and to suit our variable fuel and road conditions.”
Eterna’s official market entry for Castrol will commence with a launch on Friday, 6 October 2017. The marketing team have started hosting a series of mechanic roadshows targeted at local mechanics and designed to familiarize them with the range of Castrol products. Additionally, Eterna service stations and Castrol-branded kiosks will be instrumental in reinforcing the partnership.
https://autojosh.com/production-castrol-oil-commences-nigeria/
Lalasticlala
Mynd44
Ishilove
Marpol
Semid4lyfe
Obinoscopy
Seun
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by mayor2013: 5:10pm On Oct 06
Palm oil formulation would start with this
1 Like
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by ironheart(m): 10:06pm On Oct 06
Good, time we encourage them by patronising made in Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by princechiemekam(m): 7:22am
Kk
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by SmartchoiceNGR: 7:23am
They would spoil the product with this nonsense!
If they could spoil ordinary MOBILE INTERNET CONNECTION OF 3G AND 2G....MIND YOU NO TELECOM COY IN NIGERIA HAS 4G.
Gazzuzz....we are together... with your Mobil oil
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by Gkay1(m): 7:23am
e go better, Na time e go take
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by NigerDeltan(m): 7:25am
Our thing!
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by talk2percy(m): 7:25am
Good one, thank God say no b Chinese company. Keep the good work and please make una no compromise for the quality...but how much sef
1 Like
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by SmartchoiceNGR: 7:26am
ironheart:
God forbid
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by olahero(m): 7:27am
Hope is alive .
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by BangdadaBang(m): 7:28am
Palm oil loading
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by jomoh: 7:31am
A welcome development
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by sooperrescue(m): 7:31am
South African oil for US cars. The oil will turn the engines to right hand
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by Emu4life(m): 7:34am
when d Mods smoke KWALE weed, you see a topic double on frontage
|Re: Production Of Castrol Automotive Engine Oil Commences In Nigeria by deepwater(f): 7:36am
Good
(0) (Reply)
Car Camera / Car DVR System -- Provide You Safety!!!! / Clean And Neat Honde Accord For Sale @ 800000 / Signs Of Shock Crisis
Viewing this topic: Ampo, Merceline(f), spott(m), pheeto23(m), doggskull, shegz1(m), abdallah9566(m), akosh005, seriousadverb(m), Ruicosta10(m), kunlesmiles(m), ahmedolawale, mayor2013, 1zynnvn(m), seagal2(m), autotrader2, johncasey1(m), Memories12411, Lovetinz(m), SAKUR, Vince77(m), Simpleman247, Hier(m), PVision2020(m), ayobami52(m), Zicoman78, snazzy5050(m) and 65 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6