|Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by ourema(f): 3:42pm
The embattled Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr . Maikanti Baru , was on Friday sighted at the Presidential Villa , Abuja about the same time President Muhammadu Buhari was meeting the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Dr . Ibe Kachikwu.
He was first sighted at the Vice -President ’ s Wing of the Presidential Villa before he proceeded to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President , Abba Kyari.
Baru later joined Muslim faithful , including Buhari for the Juma’ at service in a mosque inside the Presidential Villa .
http://punchng.com/breaking-nnpc-boss-sighted-inside-aso-rock/
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by MasterofNL: 3:44pm
Baru later joined Muslim faithful , including Buhari for the Juma' at service in a mosque inside the Presidential Villa .
Okay.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by MasterofNL: 3:44pm
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by tafabaloo(m): 3:45pm
Defence .
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by Hofbrauhaus: 3:46pm
What a county....
These people are playing with our oil money..
These people that don't even have groundnut oil..
I never see this kind thing before..
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by Pierohandsome: 3:46pm
Going to the mosque to do what? They profess religion but no conscience
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by bigtt76(f): 3:48pm
Case of 'two fighting ....palavar two shege'
ourema:
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by Hashimyussufamao(m): 3:49pm
APC THEN WAS AMALGAMATION OF PAST CRIMINALS NOW ITS AMALGAMATION OF PRESENT CRIMINALS
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by SalamRushdie: 3:50pm
MasterofNL:
That says it all , Kachikwu lost this round
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by supersystemsnig: 3:52pm
SalamRushdie:
Lmao...This country ...Obviously the Southeners are seen as slaves then, FFK was on point.. If only the South and Middle Belt can unite, we have the figures to effect change in this country and steer it in a new direction
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by wallex1983(m): 3:53pm
He came around in case he's invited to defend himself... .
By the way, is it really Baru or Kwachuku's fault? What kind of team are you leading when your team members cannot rub minds with you.
And all these minister will now be lieing that the president did this, the president did that, doing everything in the name of a president that they don't see.
Mr. Buhari should know that even though we cannot see God, we can still talk to him and he will hear us. Bubu should not play God o
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by ourema(f): 3:53pm
bigtt76:And one person reported to the teacher
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by SalamRushdie: 3:54pm
supersystemsnig:And that the truth our division is the stength of the north
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by ShineuEye: 3:56pm
Baru later joined Muslim faithful , including Buhari for the Juma' at service in a mosque inside the Presidential Villa
Nothing unusual, he does Juma’at every Friday with Buhari at Aso Rock.
Buhari trusted Baru that's why he made him MD.
The extent of Buhari and Baru Looting of nnpc would only be clear in 2019.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by bigtt76(f): 3:57pm
You get am!
ourema:
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by supersystemsnig: 3:59pm
SalamRushdie:
I wish we Southern young intellectuals can begin to gather so our voice can be heard...I'm 100% sure no educated, sound intellect likes the way the ship is sailing. I honestly know no Yoruba, Igbo or Niger Deltan elite will stand against resourcefulness,resource management and productivity in the country...
Bro, we owe the futre generation something oh...We really do..
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by kettykin: 4:00pm
MasterofNL:
Later Magu and Buhari will be looking for fools and idiots in PDP they will use for their EFCC games,
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by SalamRushdie: 4:04pm
supersystemsnig:
We really do ..I always wonder how possible it will be for the south to speak with one voice
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by Billyonaire: 4:14pm
The Northern Oligarchy aka Cabal are thanking Allah for handing over the resources of Nigiritia and Southern Soudan into their hands, just like Usman Danfodio wanted, using the minorities in the North and their willing slaves in the South.
Allahu Akbar!
Politicians are smart, they use religion, a twin programme to manipulate the 'masses' of one section and use armed soldiers and local milita called herdsmen to control the other section while they steal and clean up the treasury and live in gated cities and fly in jets while the 'masses' fight over religion and ethnicity.
I love this game.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by adem30: 4:16pm
I just don't know how We youth reason.
Ibe Kachukwu reported the DG to the president/Minister of Petrolium, which is normal
President first met with the Minister to have more clarification, Another good move...
Now some people want the DG to be sack or suspended without hearing from him
Mind you, the report is that the DG awarded some huge contracts without notifying the Minister, and not that the money was missing, but the picture everyone is painting here is that Billions of dollars are missing.
The DG act is insubordination which requires serious punishment, the same act the DG of Health did that made the Health Minister suspend him.
Therefore if the NNPC DG is found guilty he should face the same punishment.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by hucienda: 4:18pm
Anything short of Baru's dismissal or at worst both Baru and Kachikwu, will cast an indelible stain on 'corruptless' Buhari.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by supersystemsnig: 4:20pm
SalamRushdie:
Mehn, i've been brainstorming this too, it takes we guys of sound intellect, not guys who speak from religious positions... We need to keep up educating people through online media like this and the voice will attract people to itself..If we are financially buoyant, we can hire experts and write about the resources in each state, the financial opportunities, jobs, revenue, taxes state by stae can generate from their revenues, this will push for a generational re-think. This has been on my mind, i intend starting with Benue, Kogi, Ekitiand Lagos...
When i learnt of the raw resources in Lagos, it forced a thinking process in me. I believe many of the SW elders are now seeing the opportunities in resourcefulness of the nation, which i believed also played a key role in the Ibadan summit...If this country must stay and stick together, Nigeria needs a formular, and i believe the younger generation needs to pick up that mantle, we need to be readily positionally, so as we begin to walk into powers we can't put things into perspective
Wouldn't you agree?
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by DutchBruh: 4:21pm
MasterofNL:Buhari wines and dines with the corrupt
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by ignis(f): 4:45pm
for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
The guy should face the wrath of his deeds...
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by DrObum(m): 4:45pm
Who said he's embattled
Na Kachikwu dey embattled for there ooo!
This dude is a northerner, that's all Buhari wants to know.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by seunmohmoh(f): 4:46pm
am nt into politics
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by gurunlocker: 4:46pm
You will see how this will end....
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by KarisLam: 4:46pm
I Think They are about to spray him with Perfume instead of insecticides they use to spray other people found corrupt
I no mention name oo.. lmao
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by webbro007(m): 4:48pm
It cost Dubai $1.5 Billion to build the world tallest building, The Burj khalifa.
If its true that another $26Billion got missing in the NNPC under this CHANGE ADMINISTRATION, then we should have 17 Burj khalifas in Nigeria.
I wonder if there's a principality of backwardness and corruption in Nigeria.
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by Lomprico2: 4:48pm
We are pighting kworrufsion!
Where is that modafucker that calls himself a patroit sef?
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by Naughtytboy: 4:49pm
All of una go burn one day
|Re: Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock by PHILipu1(m): 4:49pm
supersystemsnig:After we steer clear of Nigeria,who will then be the master and the slave between the south and middle belt.
Or do you think no zone among this two will claim superiority?
