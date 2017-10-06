Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Maikanti Baru Visits Aso Rock (15510 Views)

Maikanti Baru And Ajimobi Commission The NNPC Ibadan Depot / Ibe Kachikwu Exposes Maikanti Baru Through His Letter To Buhari (Pictured) / Maikanti Baru Visits NSCDC Headquarters In Abuja

He was first sighted at the Vice -President ’ s Wing of the Presidential Villa before he proceeded to the Office of the Chief of Staff to the President , Abba Kyari.

Baru later joined Muslim faithful , including Buhari for the Juma’ at service in a mosque inside the Presidential Villa .



lalasticlala

Defence .

What a county....



These people are playing with our oil money..

These people that don't even have groundnut oil..



Going to the mosque to do what? They profess religion but no conscience 55 Likes 1 Share









ourema:

Case of 'two fighting ....palavar two shege'

APC THEN WAS AMALGAMATION OF PAST CRIMINALS NOW ITS AMALGAMATION OF PRESENT CRIMINALS

MasterofNL:

Okay.

SalamRushdie:





That says it all , Kachikwu lost this round



Lmao...This country ...Obviously the Southeners are seen as slaves then, FFK was on point.. If only the South and Middle Belt can unite, we have the figures to effect change in this country and steer it in a new direction

He came around in case he's invited to defend himself... .



By the way, is it really Baru or Kwachuku's fault? What kind of team are you leading when your team members cannot rub minds with you.



And all these minister will now be lieing that the president did this, the president did that, doing everything in the name of a president that they don't see.



Mr. Buhari should know that even though we cannot see God, we can still talk to him and he will hear us. Bubu should not play God o 4 Likes

bigtt76:

Case of 'two fighting ....palavar two shege'







And one person reported to the teacher

supersystemsnig:







And that the truth our division is the stength of the north

Nothing unusual, he does Juma’at every Friday with Buhari at Aso Rock.



Buhari trusted Baru that's why he made him MD.

ourema:



You get am!

SalamRushdie:



And that the truth our division is the stength of the north



I wish we Southern young intellectuals can begin to gather so our voice can be heard...I'm 100% sure no educated, sound intellect likes the way the ship is sailing. I honestly know no Yoruba, Igbo or Niger Deltan elite will stand against resourcefulness,resource management and productivity in the country...





I wish we Southern young intellectuals can begin to gather so our voice can be heard...I'm 100% sure no educated, sound intellect likes the way the ship is sailing. I honestly know no Yoruba, Igbo or Niger Deltan elite will stand against resourcefulness,resource management and productivity in the country...

Bro, we owe the futre generation something oh...We really do..

MasterofNL:

Okay.



Later Magu and Buhari will be looking for fools and idiots in PDP they will use for their EFCC games,

supersystemsnig:







I wish we Southern young intellectuals can begin to gather so our voice can be heard...I'm 100% sure no educated, sound intellect likes the way the ship is sailing. I honestly know no Yoruba, Igbo or Niger Deltan elite will stand against resourcefulness,resource management and productivity in the country...





Bro, we owe the futre generation something oh...We really do..

We really do ..I always wonder how possible it will be for the south to speak with one voice

The Northern Oligarchy aka Cabal are thanking Allah for handing over the resources of Nigiritia and Southern Soudan into their hands, just like Usman Danfodio wanted, using the minorities in the North and their willing slaves in the South.





Allahu Akbar!



Politicians are smart, they use religion, a twin programme to manipulate the 'masses' of one section and use armed soldiers and local milita called herdsmen to control the other section while they steal and clean up the treasury and live in gated cities and fly in jets while the 'masses' fight over religion and ethnicity.



I love this game. 18 Likes

I just don't know how We youth reason.



Ibe Kachukwu reported the DG to the president/Minister of Petrolium, which is normal

President first met with the Minister to have more clarification, Another good move...





Now some people want the DG to be sack or suspended without hearing from him



Mind you, the report is that the DG awarded some huge contracts without notifying the Minister, and not that the money was missing, but the picture everyone is painting here is that Billions of dollars are missing.



The DG act is insubordination which requires serious punishment, the same act the DG of Health did that made the Health Minister suspend him.

Anything short of Baru's dismissal or at worst both Baru and Kachikwu, will cast an indelible stain on 'corruptless' Buhari.

SalamRushdie:





We really do ..I always wonder how possible it will be for the south to speak with one voice



Mehn, i've been brainstorming this too, it takes we guys of sound intellect, not guys who speak from religious positions... We need to keep up educating people through online media like this and the voice will attract people to itself..If we are financially buoyant, we can hire experts and write about the resources in each state, the financial opportunities, jobs, revenue, taxes state by stae can generate from their revenues, this will push for a generational re-think. This has been on my mind, i intend starting with Benue, Kogi, Ekitiand Lagos...





When i learnt of the raw resources in Lagos, it forced a thinking process in me. I believe many of the SW elders are now seeing the opportunities in resourcefulness of the nation, which i believed also played a key role in the Ibadan summit...If this country must stay and stick together, Nigeria needs a formular, and i believe the younger generation needs to pick up that mantle, we need to be readily positionally, so as we begin to walk into powers we can't put things into perspective





Mehn, i've been brainstorming this too, it takes we guys of sound intellect, not guys who speak from religious positions... We need to keep up educating people through online media like this and the voice will attract people to itself..If we are financially buoyant, we can hire experts and write about the resources in each state, the financial opportunities, jobs, revenue, taxes state by stae can generate from their revenues, this will push for a generational re-think. This has been on my mind, i intend starting with Benue, Kogi, Ekitiand Lagos...

When i learnt of the raw resources in Lagos, it forced a thinking process in me. I believe many of the SW elders are now seeing the opportunities in resourcefulness of the nation, which i believed also played a key role in the Ibadan summit...If this country must stay and stick together, Nigeria needs a formular, and i believe the younger generation needs to pick up that mantle, we need to be readily positionally, so as we begin to walk into powers we can't put things into perspective

Wouldn't you agree?

MasterofNL:

Buhari wines and dines with the corrupt

for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.



The guy should face the wrath of his deeds...

Who said he's embattled



Na Kachikwu dey embattled for there ooo!



This dude is a northerner, that's all Buhari wants to know. 9 Likes

am nt into politics

You will see how this will end....

I Think They are about to spray him with Perfume instead of insecticides they use to spray other people found corrupt







I no mention name oo.. lmao









It cost Dubai $1.5 Billion to build the world tallest building, The Burj khalifa.

If its true that another $26Billion got missing in the NNPC under this CHANGE ADMINISTRATION, then we should have 17 Burj khalifas in Nigeria.

I wonder if there's a principality of backwardness and corruption in Nigeria. 8 Likes



We are pighting kworrufsion!



We are pighting kworrufsion!

Where is that modafucker that calls himself a patroit sef?

All of una go burn one day