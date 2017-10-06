Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead (9431 Views)

"My Father has gone to glory. I am so privileged to have come to this earth through You. I learnt humility, love, leadership and kindness from you. You taught me how to deal wisely, how to manage people and how to choose my words whenever I talk. I am close to my children only because of how you loved us your children. I miss you already, but I am grateful for the privilege God gave to us (your children) to look after you properly. I appreciate the times we spent sharing about Jesus and praying together. I am consoled that you are with the Lord Jesus. I know your kind soul rests in peace already. Love you Dad."



May His soul rest in peace Amen. All COZA members worldwide to start contributing for the burial. Expect Pastor to show up with the 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom next month or after the burial #JustDreaming

God grant the congregation the fortitude to bear the cost.



God grant the congregation the fortitude to bear the cost.



SonOfLuc1fer want to kill me with laff



BTW pastor Fatoyinbo, the ROBUST REPLY he promised to give Ese Walters is yet to be given for years now 2 Likes 1 Share

Why do atheist attack only Christian faith?

God grant the congregation the fortitude to bear the cost.



This ramen always takes me back to ramen noodles

Why do atheist attack only Christian faith? I can point out that there are plenty of atheist critics of Judaism, Islam, and even Buddhism.



If you can't think of a place to start on your own, read Why I am Not a Muslim by Ibn Warraq, published by the well-known atheist publisher Prometheus Press, or read Christopher Hitchens' God is Not Great (the title itself is an inversion of the traditional Islamic saying"God is great" which should tell you something). In addition to the three major monotheistic faiths—all of them—Hitchens takes on Hinduism and Buddhism



You're also conveniently half-blind to the rest of the world. While relying on the fact that other religions exist, you ignore the fact that atheists in countries where those other religions predominate might be just as critical of them as Nigerian atheists are of Christianity. Do you think the three atheist bloggers that were recently brutally murdered in Bangladesh were solely directing their attention at Christians (0.4% of the population)? Do you think India's numerous atheist and rationalist societies focus exclusively on Chirstianity and give Hinduism and Islam a pass? You just focus on so-called 'attacks' on Christianity because it gives you something to whine about and because you can't truly conceive of people elsewhere in the world, either theist or atheist, as having any real sort of existence. I can point out that there are plenty of atheist critics of Judaism, Islam, and even Buddhism.If you can't think of a place to start on your own, read Why I am Not a Muslim by Ibn Warraq, published by the well-known atheist publisher Prometheus Press, or read Christopher Hitchens' God is Not Great (the title itself is an inversion of the traditional Islamic saying"God is great" which should tell you something). In addition to the three major monotheistic faiths—all of them—Hitchens takes on Hinduism and BuddhismYou're also conveniently half-blind to the rest of the world. While relying on the fact that other religions exist, you ignore the fact that atheists in countries where those other religions predominate might be just as critical of them as Nigerian atheists are of Christianity. Do you think the three atheist bloggers that were recently brutally murdered in Bangladesh were solely directing their attention at Christians (0.4% of the population)? Do you think India's numerous atheist and rationalist societies focus exclusively on Chirstianity and give Hinduism and Islam a pass? You just focus on so-called 'attacks' on Christianity because it gives you something to whine about and because you can't truly conceive of people elsewhere in the world, either theist or atheist, as having any real sort of existence. 3 Likes 1 Share

I can point out that there are plenty of atheist critics of Judaism, Islam, and even Buddhism.



If you can't think of a place to start on your own, read Why I am Not a Muslim by Ibn Warraq, published by the well-known atheist publisher Prometheus Press, or read Christopher Hitchens' God is Not Great (the title itself is an inversion of the traditional Islamic saying"God is great" which should tell you something). In addition to the three major monotheistic faiths—all of them—Hitchens takes on Hinduism and Buddhism



Na war?

I'm in the business of correcting misconceptions, it didn't take time cuz all I did was copy a previous post of mine, paste, edit and post

Nice, you've cleared that misconception of mine. I was thinking you guys are cool with other religions

Nice, you've cleared that misconception of mine. I was thinking you guys are cool with other religions

what? Why are you frowning

Can't he resurrect him? 1 Like

Awon Yahoo Yahoo Pastors everywhere. 1 Like

I'm angry with all pastors .











I dnt care if his father dies , mine died a long time ago .

D name of d church sef...COMMONWEALTH

I would really love to attend this church, although the name sounds South African.

RIP, but he should small miracle maybe his dad may resurrect!

God grant the congregation the fortitude to bear the cost.



Rip to his dad, but we still dey wait ur reply to Ese 1 Like

I'm angry with all pastors .

Meaningless