₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,038 members, 3,836,791 topics. Date: Friday, 06 October 2017 at 06:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead (9431 Views)
Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo & His Eldest Daughter Pictured Together / Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo Called A 'Cultist' Over Sign He Made With Fingers (Photo / Biodun Fatoyinbo: A Pastor With So Much Swags (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by stane007: 3:49pm
The Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) Worldwide, Biodun Fatoyinbo, reportedly lost his dad. The Pastor who took to Instagram to write a tribute to him, wrote;
"My Father has gone to glory. I am so privileged to have come to this earth through You. I learnt humility, love, leadership and kindness from you. You taught me how to deal wisely, how to manage people and how to choose my words whenever I talk. I am close to my children only because of how you loved us your children. I miss you already, but I am grateful for the privilege God gave to us (your children) to look after you properly. I appreciate the times we spent sharing about Jesus and praying together. I am consoled that you are with the Lord Jesus. I know your kind soul rests in peace already. Love you Dad."
http://www.lailasblog.com/cozas-senior-pastor-biodun-fatoyinbo-loses-dad/
Lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by pyyxxaro: 3:56pm
Flexing Pastor
Rip Papa
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by bigtt76(f): 4:00pm
E yaaaa .....Daddy Pastor hin Daddy don die May His soul rest in peace Amen. All COZA members worldwide to start contributing for the burial. Expect Pastor to show up with the 2018 Rolls Royce Phantom next month or after the burial #JustDreaming
9 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by TheMainMan: 4:02pm
may his soul rest in peace
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by sonofluc1fer: 4:07pm
God grant the congregation the fortitude to bear the cost.
Ramen.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Oyindidi(f): 4:08pm
sonofluc1fer:Amen
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by hopefulLandlord: 4:11pm
SonOfLuc1fer want to kill me with laff
BTW pastor Fatoyinbo, the ROBUST REPLY he promised to give Ese Walters is yet to be given for years now
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Oyindidi(f): 4:16pm
hopefulLandlord:Why do atheist attack only Christian faith?
6 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Daeylar(f): 4:22pm
sonofluc1fer:
This ramen always takes me back to ramen noodles
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by hopefulLandlord: 4:23pm
Oyindidi:I can point out that there are plenty of atheist critics of Judaism, Islam, and even Buddhism.
If you can't think of a place to start on your own, read Why I am Not a Muslim by Ibn Warraq, published by the well-known atheist publisher Prometheus Press, or read Christopher Hitchens' God is Not Great (the title itself is an inversion of the traditional Islamic saying"God is great" which should tell you something). In addition to the three major monotheistic faiths—all of them—Hitchens takes on Hinduism and Buddhism
You're also conveniently half-blind to the rest of the world. While relying on the fact that other religions exist, you ignore the fact that atheists in countries where those other religions predominate might be just as critical of them as Nigerian atheists are of Christianity. Do you think the three atheist bloggers that were recently brutally murdered in Bangladesh were solely directing their attention at Christians (0.4% of the population)? Do you think India's numerous atheist and rationalist societies focus exclusively on Chirstianity and give Hinduism and Islam a pass? You just focus on so-called 'attacks' on Christianity because it gives you something to whine about and because you can't truly conceive of people elsewhere in the world, either theist or atheist, as having any real sort of existence.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Oyindidi(f): 4:27pm
hopefulLandlord:Na war?
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by hopefulLandlord: 4:29pm
Oyindidi:
I'm in the business of correcting misconceptions, it didn't take time cuz all I did was copy a previous post of mine, paste, edit and post
3 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Oyindidi(f): 4:31pm
hopefulLandlord:Nice, you've cleared that misconception of mine. I was thinking you guys are cool with other religions
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by robosky02(m): 4:35pm
Oyindidi:
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Oyindidi(f): 4:37pm
robosky02:what? Why are you frowning
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Elnino4ladies: 4:53pm
Can't he resurrect him?
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by olamilian1: 4:53pm
Rip
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by somapeters: 4:54pm
TheMainMan:
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Donkuro: 4:54pm
RIP Sir....
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by vicfajeze(m): 4:54pm
Rip
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by KarisLam: 4:54pm
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by yemmight(m): 4:55pm
Awon Yahoo Yahoo Pastors everywhere.
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by darlenese(f): 4:55pm
I'm angry with all pastors .
I dnt care if his father dies , mine died a long time ago .
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Ugoeze2016: 4:56pm
Rest well papa
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by olumaxi(m): 4:56pm
D name of d church sef...COMMONWEALTH
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by 2chainzz(m): 4:56pm
I would really love to attend this church, although the name sounds South African.
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by begwong: 4:57pm
RIP, but he should small miracle maybe his dad may resurrect!
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by SaintLorenzo(m): 4:59pm
stane007:
stane007:
stane007:
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Mznaett(f): 4:59pm
sonofluc1fer:
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by ednut1(m): 5:00pm
Rip to his dad, but we still dey wait ur reply to Ese
1 Like
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by damiz(m): 5:01pm
darlenese:
Meaningless
2 Likes
|Re: Biodun Fatoyinbo's Father Is Dead by Jamiubond009(m): 5:04pm
How far with the robust reply nah Mr fat oyinbo?
Share The Experience Of Your Salvation Here. / Goliath’s Skull Found In Holy Land! / Why The 'Daddy' Craze In Our Churches?
Viewing this topic: MhizzAJ(f), alphonsok, victor72, allymarry89(f), Omogbenusola(m), newsomtin(m), temmypotter(m), augustov1(m), herohelper1(m), Guitarlife, opey1(f), Solitin40, tobaaro(m), PrinceFola(m), Skywalker5(m), GGInc, Hovallion2000, ollyman90, vecman22(m), oreayo2011, babythug(f), JohnDazzy, bacco2000(m), yemyke001, Judolisco(m), chaidavese, DTaj and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9