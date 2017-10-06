₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by aminulive: 4:16pm
The EFCC has taken into custody the duo of Kabiru Adamu, and Hashimu Mohammed Zakari for allegedly engaging in employment fraud.
The first suspect who was a former military personnel was picked up by the Nigerian Army following series of complaints against him from several of his victims whom he offered recruitment into the Nigerian Army.
After his arrest, the suspect named one Hashimu Mohammed as his accomplice and the same man was subsequently arrested in Kano and both men admitted their crime on the statement sheet.
Upon his arrest, Kabiru was discovered to be carrying a Nigerian Army identity card bearing the name of one Idris Salisu who is also a military personnel.
However, the suspect was said to have removed the picture of the bearer and affixed his own passport photograph on the I.D card. When the suspect was asked as to how he came in possession of the I.D card, he claimed he found it in a wallet he picked up in Lagos among other valuables.
http://politicsngr.com/2017/10/06/efcc-arrest-dismissed-soldier-accomplice-employment-fraud/
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by SoftP: 4:24pm
With their Goat face
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by veekid(m): 5:17pm
The guy in the second pishure wan resemble Tagbo
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by ngmgeek(m): 5:17pm
Thieves
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by centoke30(m): 5:17pm
Nigeria don tire me .. we now have Local Yahoo and Foreign Yahoo
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by Artistree(f): 5:18pm
See head!
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by Adamsberlin(m): 5:19pm
See there heads. Petty tifs
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by burg: 5:20pm
Are u with ur sense
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by boolet(m): 5:24pm
veekid:lol
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by nnam01: 5:28pm
Like Nigeria Police Like America Police Watch this video http://quamiller.com/8JDk
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by Gurusizkid(m): 5:37pm
aminulive:
As e be like Okoro ;
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by dtruth50(m): 5:48pm
veekid:like play like play dis Tagbo don become popular oooo
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by Daddybright1986(m): 6:04pm
That awkward moment when the 5ster sharaton hotel attendant tells you a bottle of coke is #1500.
You will start explaining coke like
"I mean coke not the alcoholic one oooo. The mineral type, I mean the normal coke that looks like Pepsi, the one coca-cola produce"
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by Kebreal92(m): 6:14pm
KABIRU ADAMU MY FULL NAME... TUFIAKWA!!
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by prigoz(m): 6:15pm
From look of things that are happening in this country, do you think that anything will happen to then. Their brother is the president hence they above the law. Quote me and thunder that is doing press-up will visit you
Re: EFCC Arrests Dismissed Soldier And Accomplice Over Employment Fraud by VajanahDischaj(f): 6:23pm
Lmao! Who noticed the guy's head before the first and second foto?
