What do you think about this?Are they tempting the FG?







Despite the proscription of IPOB by southeast governors and army/FG's declaration of the group as a terrorist group,Ebonyi state IPOB today 6th October 2017 inaugurated its Ikenyi Zone group in Izzi LGA Ebonyi.What do you think about this?Are they tempting the FG?

sun rising in the night.)



Beht why do we have a few of them up there?



Hope Buratai is not seeing this.. With the prevailing monkeypox disease, the idea of tool to tame these jobless fools might just be a "monkey jump". "Crocodile smile" is way too expensive to be used in installing brain into these drunkards. I only pity that tired man in the blue round neck. He looks as confused as their flag (red, green and black ...with their rising in the.)

I just look for what python will chop for these hungry looking boys body, I no see 22 Likes 1 Share

We all choose what advances us or destroys us. 6 Likes

I only sight jobless set of guys.. by the time buratai finish with them I swear them go paint their self green White green... Abeg don't quote or insult me please na play I dey follow Una play 31 Likes 1 Share

Fly wey go die go still follow dead body inside his grave.



All I can see are hungry youths who want to willingly waste their frustrated lives.



Nothing more. 20 Likes

Wait..why are you guys cancelling BIAFRA? LMAO.



Who can stop an idea whose time has come? Who? 42 Likes 3 Shares

Wait..why are you guys cancelling BIAFRA? LMAO.



Who can stop an idea whose time has gone? Who? 8 Likes 1 Share

Okay.



Cc Security agencies. 1 Like

That is a good one. I am also for Biafra and ready to join any pro-biafran group that share my idea of achieving Biafra's independence with love towards nigeria and nigerians. 8 Likes

Wait..why are you guys cancelling BIAFRA? LMAO.



Who can stop an idea whose time has come? Who? LOL LOL

All I see is a bunch of desperate jobless terrorists claiming macho in one remote forest. 8 Likes

We all choose what advances us or destroys us. truth truth 2 Likes





who cares....



but this people must understand that nigeria will not tolerate cownunus way of protesting....



now that they are declared a terrorits group,better they dont make too much noise in nigeria,or else...



who cares....

but this people must understand that nigeria will not tolerate cownunus way of protesting....

now that they are declared a terrorits group,better they dont make too much noise in nigeria,or else...

off the head!!!!

I only sight jobless set of guys.. by the time buratai finish with them I swear them go paint their self green White green... Abeg don't quote or insult me please na play I dey follow Una play

Jobless?



If they were jobless, wouldn't they be collecting the empowerment money from the governor? Jobless?If they were jobless, wouldn't they be collecting the empowerment money from the governor? 9 Likes

Nice

Just fighting for relevancy, dis ipob group decimated into ordinary vigilante group









C DT guy shirt sef,no pass 1.5k for oshodi here 2 Likes

.... the picture is funny somehow...this is how mmm started fading away....... 6 Likes

?? Why few of them? Why are they all looking hungry? And why are they doing it in a forest like some cheap cult initiation?? 7 Likes

Okay.



Cc Security agencies. Oga, do not worry your ass. You can not kill or stop the biafran idea. Biafranism is more rooted in our hearts than you can farthom. Oga, do not worry your ass. You can not kill or stop the biafran idea. Biafranism is more rooted in our hearts than you can farthom. 4 Likes

Oga, do not worry your ass. You can not kill or stop the biafran idea. Biafranism is more rooted in our hearts than you can farthom.

then keep it in your hearts...you have no rights to disturb the rest of nigeria with it...



ipob is a terrorits group...and thats that......only ipob was declared a terrorits group....not all biafran movements...



then keep it in your hearts...you have no rights to disturb the rest of nigeria with it...

ipob is a terrorits group...and thats that......only ipob was declared a terrorits group....not all biafran movements...

but if una keep on challengin voted authorites then all biafran movements will be declared terrorits groups.....

Jobless?



If they were jobless, wouldn't they be collecting the empowerment money from the governor? check the mode of their dressing.if I may ask you are they well do check the mode of their dressing.if I may ask you are they well do 1 Like

Na finishing dance now from FG.

Small boys





They are just attention seekers. 1 Like 1 Share

OP so you are censoring Biafra, oya come and censor this BIAFRA. Nonsense!!! 6 Likes

Makossa dance loading 1 Like

My stupid brothers

You are covering the name Biafra and forgot to cover the "B" in the IPOB, that's good poor work! 2 Likes

Ok