|IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:28pm
Despite the proscription of IPOB by southeast governors and army/FG's declaration of the group as a terrorist group,Ebonyi state IPOB today 6th October 2017 inaugurated its Ikenyi Zone group in Izzi LGA Ebonyi.
What do you think about this?Are they tempting the FG?
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/10/ipob-dare-fginaugurate-new-group.html?m=1
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by stephenduru: 4:29pm
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by midolian(m): 4:30pm
I only pity that tired man in the blue round neck. He looks as confused as their flag (red, green and black ...with their sun rising in the night.)
Beht why do we have a few of them up there?
Hope Buratai is not seeing this.. With the prevailing monkeypox disease, the idea of tool to tame these jobless fools might just be a "monkey jump". "Crocodile smile" is way too expensive to be used in installing brain into these drunkards.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by adem30: 4:32pm
I just look for what python will chop for these hungry looking boys body, I no see
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by Pavore9: 4:32pm
We all choose what advances us or destroys us.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by mcmurphy132(m): 4:34pm
I only sight jobless set of guys.. by the time buratai finish with them I swear them go paint their self green White green... Abeg don't quote or insult me please na play I dey follow Una play
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by Bolusticus: 4:36pm
Fly wey go die go still follow dead body inside his grave.
All I can see are hungry youths who want to willingly waste their frustrated lives.
Nothing more.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by Hofbrauhaus: 4:41pm
Wait..why are you guys cancelling BIAFRA? LMAO.
Who can stop an idea whose time has come? Who?
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by midolian(m): 4:46pm
Hofbrauhaus:
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by LionDeLeo: 4:52pm
Okay.
Cc Security agencies.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by velai(m): 4:52pm
That is a good one. I am also for Biafra and ready to join any pro-biafran group that share my idea of achieving Biafra's independence with love towards nigeria and nigerians.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by emamos: 4:54pm
Hofbrauhaus:LOL
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by Amein(m): 4:56pm
All I see is a bunch of desperate jobless terrorists claiming macho in one remote forest.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by emamos: 4:56pm
Pavore9:truth
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 5:00pm
so long they stay peaceful and dont attack police stations,throw things at army personels,not respecting the law of the land...
who cares....
but this people must understand that nigeria will not tolerate cownunus way of protesting....
now that they are declared a terrorits group,better they dont make too much noise in nigeria,or else...
off the head!!!!...
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by sunnyb0b0(m): 5:01pm
mcmurphy132:
Jobless?
If they were jobless, wouldn't they be collecting the empowerment money from the governor?
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by AmadiAba: 5:02pm
Nice
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by elyte89: 5:03pm
Just fighting for relevancy, dis ipob group decimated into ordinary vigilante group
C DT guy shirt sef,no pass 1.5k for oshodi here
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 5:04pm
the picture is funny somehow...this is how mmm started fading away... ....
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by MyMouth(m): 5:04pm
Why few of them? Why are they all looking hungry? And why are they doing it in a forest like some cheap cult initiation??
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by velai(m): 5:04pm
LionDeLeo:Oga, do not worry your ass. You can not kill or stop the biafran idea. Biafranism is more rooted in our hearts than you can farthom.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by tsdarkside(m): 5:11pm
velai:
then keep it in your hearts...you have no rights to disturb the rest of nigeria with it...
ipob is a terrorits group...and thats that......only ipob was declared a terrorits group....not all biafran movements...
but if una keep on challengin voted authorites then all biafran movements will be declared terrorits groups.....
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by mcmurphy132(m): 5:19pm
sunnyb0b0:check the mode of their dressing.if I may ask you are they well do
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by Mopolchi: 5:21pm
Na finishing dance now from FG.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by iamJ(m): 5:22pm
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by fk001: 5:22pm
Small boys
They are just attention seekers.
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by elChapo1: 5:23pm
OP so you are censoring Biafra, oya come and censor this BIAFRA. Nonsense!!!
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by iyke926(m): 5:23pm
Makossa dance loading
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by fredagu: 5:23pm
My stupid brothers
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by Nwodosis(m): 5:23pm
You are covering the name Biafra and forgot to cover the "B" in the IPOB, that's good poor work!
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by centoke30(m): 5:23pm
Ok
|Re: IPOB Ebonyi Inaugurates New Group Despite Proscription (Photos) by 1nigeriamyfoot: 5:23pm
IPOBs are not terrorists
