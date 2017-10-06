₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Nollyzonenews: 4:47pm
The Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the arrest of a police officer, Bello Abubakar, listed as the first prosecution witness in the case of a Nigerian film maker, Olajide Kazeem, better known as Seun Egbegbe, who was charged with serial frauds involving N39, 098,100, $90,000 and £12,550.
The trial judge in the case, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo, said on Thursday that Abubakar must be produced before her on October 11 to continue his testimony.
According to Punch, the judge had earlier issued a bench warrant against Abubakar, ordering that he must be in court on Thursday.
The police officer, however, failed to appear, to the judge’s displeasure.
The police prosecutor, Innocent Anyigor, told the judge that Abubakar had gone out of jurisdiction, adding that all his efforts to bring him to court on Thursday failed.
Justice Oguntoyinbo berated the police prosecutor for the poor handling of the case, which had been filed before her since February.
She said the witness must be brought before her on October 11.
She directed the fifth defendant to get a counsel before the next adjourned date.
The police had first arraigned Egbegbe alongside one Oyekan Ayomide in February after they were accused of swindling no fewer than 30 Bureau De Change operators in Lagos of various sums both in local and foreign currencies between 2015 and 2017.
The police alleged that they defrauded the BDC operators mostly by falsely representing to the victims that they had foreign currencies to sell to or buy from the BDC operators.
Those arraigned alongside Egbegbe and Ayomide were Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Homeboiy(m): 4:53pm
Them.never sentence this guy to .....dea....th
Make una better no release am oo
Iphone 8 n iPhone x is out
He will still come and steal them
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Kobicove(m): 5:32pm
I hope they're not planning to let this klepto out
He will steal again!
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Papiikush: 7:29pm
I thought there was a punishment for thieves. They should just get it over with. Tired of seeing this nigga on my screen.
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Flashh: 7:30pm
This Egbegbe guy can deny clear stealing for Africa. He deserve an award for that.
5 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Bunmarium(m): 7:30pm
make dem no go leave this guy oo
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by shumuel(m): 7:31pm
Oh the phone thief, he is still a News
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by PointZerom: 7:31pm
ok
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by AHCB: 7:32pm
Let's hope money hasn't exchange hands.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by BlackDBagba: 7:33pm
Ok
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:33pm
ok
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by eluquenson(m): 7:34pm
Okay oh, it is well with you in jail
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by muller101(m): 7:34pm
Papiikush:them de force u
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by visijo(m): 7:34pm
NigeriaNs.. Watch and see
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by H2omaster: 7:34pm
Seun you for no go jail that time now, now you no dey among those wey first launch iPhone x
4 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by jbreezy: 7:35pm
Let me kip my tot to mysef bfor diz guy steals dem
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by HauteReel: 7:41pm
Such awful singing in this CNN malaysia ad. Wth!
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by bamite(m): 7:45pm
But why them bust em mouth na
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by LUGBE: 7:45pm
Na them, the.. ..check the names
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Lanretoye(m): 7:47pm
Seun egbegbe on the beat again.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by gebest: 7:48pm
why
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Wapkoshcom(m): 7:51pm
ROYALFIXED76510:Scammer goan feed your family first
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Housing(m): 7:54pm
May God bless that Judge the first witness police is out to ruin the case. Prosecutors are the problem of criminal justice
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by johnstar(m): 8:00pm
Dis guy stil dey?
Make dm lock d afonja boi
Ewu
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by goaldynman: 8:07pm
Seun Egbegbe people have bribed the police witness to go at large in order to kill the case! Kudos to the Judge! If it were other Judges they will hurry to strike out the case for lack of diligent prosecution!!
2 Likes
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by tiger28: 8:21pm
JUST imagine if this guy was igbo.......oh boy,it would have been all sorts of threats and marginalization shouts (our son syndrome) Yorubas don't defend thieves.....Seun is on his own!
1 Like
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by seangy4konji: 8:40pm
With no prosecuting witness case closed.
I here y declare Seun egede a free Man. Go and start husstle.
Your president self know about 26 billion dollars na cow meat and amala he still eat this night while hin wife deh use hand rub hin blo
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by seangy4konji: 8:41pm
With no prosecuting witness case closed.
I here y declare Seun egede a free Man. Go and start husstle.
Your president self know about 26 billion dollars na cow meat and amala he still eat this night while hin wife deh use hand rub hin blokos for rock house.
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Ojuororun: 8:47pm
gebest:why what?
|Re: Seun Egbegbe: Judge Orders Arrest Of Police Officer Listed As Witness by Ojuororun: 8:50pm
goaldynman:after all u wil infront alaji alabi pasuma dancin shoki elejo
