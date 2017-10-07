₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by BlueBrothers(m): 4:57pm On Oct 06
Customers and non customers of Access Bank Plc have been offered a unique platform that gives them access to loans against their next salary payment.
In a statement on Tuesday, the lender said, “The Payday Advance from Access Bank, in collaboration with Remita does not require any collateral or guarantor, and enables customers to obtain a loan instantly without going to the bank. In this regard, they are able to meet their urgent financial needs before payday.”
Commenting on the initiative, the Executive Director, Personal Banking, Access Bank, Victor Etuokwu, was quoted as saying, “This offering is unique given that the beneficiaries do not have to be existing customers of Access Bank but hardworking salary earners who will now be able to obtain instant loans without a guarantor or stress.”
He added, “Access Bank is known for offering lifestyle products and services that enable its customers meet their financial obligations especially in difficult times.”
SOURCE:https://brandspurng.com/access-bank-remita-introduce-salary-advance-scheme/
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by froz(m): 7:21am
Good initiative... though watch out for abuse.
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by niqqaclaimz(m): 7:37am
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:38am
Ok
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by john4reala(m): 7:38am
cool
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by shurley22(f): 7:39am
Nice one
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by kay29000(m): 7:39am
HMM
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by SmartchoiceNGR: 7:39am
first Bank has this nau. Not new since about 5 years ago
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by mailingdgreat: 7:39am
Una wan rope me Abi? Now una no put terms and conditions o. After we don enter una go trap person like fish inside net. Not again!
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by dewaskillz: 7:41am
Wonderful innovation. And they get to gain too by their interest rate.
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by DaudaAbu(m): 7:41am
And the bank would turn to....
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by Alexgeneration(m): 7:41am
Interesting
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by caniva(m): 7:41am
'll first check the T & C before confirming if it's good one or not. Afterall, banks are know to be exploiiters.
|Re: Access Bank, Remita Introduce Salary Advance Scheme by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 7:42am
I'm not understanding, anyway I pity people who share boundaries with 'borrowing'; banks are better killers these days!!
