Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa (1077 Views)

Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo / Nkiru Emodi, Shoemaker, Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award (Photos) / Nairalander Wins Employee Of The Month Award In UAE (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





At a glittering ceremony held penultimate week in Johannesburg, South Africa, Adaku made history after she was selected among thousands of entries across the continent. African Legal Awards recognises exceptional achievements from within Africa’s legal community and is hosted by Legal Week (organisers of the British Legal Awards) in association with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA).







Only last year, Adaku was named and received award as one of the 40 Under-40 Leading Lawyers in Nigeria at the Nigerian Legal Awards 2016 which held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The continent’s 2017 Best Attorney is a graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka. She also bagged a Second Class Honours Upper Division from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja before proceeding to the University of Aberdeen in Scotland for her Master’s Degree in Law, where she specialised in Oil and Gas.







Born into the academic family of Chief and Chief Mrs. Kingsley Ufere, from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Adaku is an international Oil and Gas lawyer and is Head of Energy Practice at the Pan African Law firm, the Centurion Law Group with its Headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa.







https://thenigerialawyer.com/nigerian-youth-wins-attorney-of-the-year-at-african-legal-award-2017/ As many Nigerians excel in diverse fields of endeavour and bag honours, another young Nigerian, Adaku Ufere has shattered the record of the prestigious African Legal Awards to become the youngest African and first Nigerian to win the Attorney of the Year award in this year’s edition of the prestigious award.At a glittering ceremony held penultimate week in Johannesburg, South Africa, Adaku made history after she was selected among thousands of entries across the continent. African Legal Awards recognises exceptional achievements from within Africa’s legal community and is hosted by Legal Week (organisers of the British Legal Awards) in association with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA).Only last year, Adaku was named and received award as one of the 40 Under-40 Leading Lawyers in Nigeria at the Nigerian Legal Awards 2016 which held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.The continent’s 2017 Best Attorney is a graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka. She also bagged a Second Class Honours Upper Division from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja before proceeding to the University of Aberdeen in Scotland for her Master’s Degree in Law, where she specialised in Oil and Gas.Born into the academic family of Chief and Chief Mrs. Kingsley Ufere, from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Adaku is an international Oil and Gas lawyer and is Head of Energy Practice at the Pan African Law firm, the Centurion Law Group with its Headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa. 5 Likes

Brain and Beauty combo, keep it up. 1 Like

Congrats to her 1 Like

As many Nigerians excel in diverse fields of endeavour and bag honours, another young Nigerian, Adaku Ufere has shattered the record of the prestigious African Legal Awards to become the youngest African and first Nigerian to win the Attorney of the Year award in this year’s edition of the prestigious award.





Born into the academic family of Chief and Chief Mrs. Kingsley Ufere, from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Adaku







Igbo Kwenu!!!





Hehehe that's what we do. It's normal Born into the academic family ofAdakuIgbo Kwenu!!!Hehehe that's what we do. It's normal 10 Likes

This is Nigerian Legacy I don't want any biafran to come and spoil our celebration!

ok? 2 Likes

Daughter of the East 5 Likes

Chai...beauty and brain! I don't know whether name Igbo girl I go marry but the only stumbling block be say I hear say dem too like money 1 Like

Mynd44,

Lalasticala,



Pls, your attention is needed.......

Beauty to the real slay queen

Thank God say no be drug dis one carry 1 Like

I saw the face and I saw the the achievements. Beauty and brain combo can only be easily found in some region. Nice achievement babe. 1 Like

igbo amaka truly the best

Igbos are also going good in SA 1 Like

The article says her name is ADAKU. .. 1 Like

crackerspub:









Born into the academic family of Chief and Chief Mrs. Kingsley Ufere, from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Adaku







Igbo Kwenu!!!





Hehehe that's what we do. It's normal





Yes...she would get many clients from Ozubulu



Igbo Amaka!!! Yes...she would get many clients fromIgbo Amaka!!!

I need a Lawyer ASAP!



The company I am working for is OWING me my 3months salary!

_

And because I work from home they no longer respond to my messages.

_

And when they reply it is to say "Calm down,we're trying to confirm if you're really working" for the past 3months!

_

When it is glaring we're Working!

_

It seems the Company just hired us to use and dump us!

_

And this so called company have been hiring AMBASSADORS almost every week!

_

Why don't they wanna pay us? They probably think there is nothing we CAN do .. because we're just a surviving citizens with no VOICE!

_

I NEED LAWYER..and I have proofs



Lawyers on Nl help me! I've been so depressed! And it is already affecting how I behave

LexngtonSteele:





Yes...she would get many clients from Ozubulu



Igbo Amaka!!!





Baddest of them all Lexington Steele Baddest of them all

Good one

Born2conquer:

I need a Lawyer ASAP!



The company I am working for is OWING me my 3months salary!

_

And because I work from home they no longer respond to my messages.

_

And when they reply it is to say "Calm down,we're trying to confirm if you're really working" for the past 3months!

_

When it is glaring we're Working!

_

It seems the Company just hired us to use and dump us!

_

And this so called company have been hiring AMBASSADORS almost every week!

_

Why don't they wanna pay us? They probably think there is nothing we CAN do .. because we're just a surviving citizens with no VOICE!

_

I NEED LAWYER..and I have proofs



Lawyers on Nl help me! I've been so depressed! And it is already affecting how I behave

Contact me. Contact me.

j

Why can't you Nigerians go home and build your country but most of you will be languishing in different countries and be bragging about Nigeria been the giant of Africa when in reality it is rather the ant of Africa.

Xeno loading.......

Interesting.