₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,239 members, 3,837,505 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 07:43 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa (1077 Views)
Daughter Of Hospital Cleaner In South Africa Becomes A Medical Doctor (photo / Nkiru Emodi, Shoemaker, Wins Entrepreneur Of The Year Award (Photos) / Nairalander Wins Employee Of The Month Award In UAE (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by arinzeejikonye(m): 5:53pm On Oct 06
As many Nigerians excel in diverse fields of endeavour and bag honours, another young Nigerian, Adaku Ufere has shattered the record of the prestigious African Legal Awards to become the youngest African and first Nigerian to win the Attorney of the Year award in this year’s edition of the prestigious award.
At a glittering ceremony held penultimate week in Johannesburg, South Africa, Adaku made history after she was selected among thousands of entries across the continent. African Legal Awards recognises exceptional achievements from within Africa’s legal community and is hosted by Legal Week (organisers of the British Legal Awards) in association with the Corporate Counsel Association of South Africa (CCASA).
Only last year, Adaku was named and received award as one of the 40 Under-40 Leading Lawyers in Nigeria at the Nigerian Legal Awards 2016 which held at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The continent’s 2017 Best Attorney is a graduate of Law from the University of Nigeria (UNN), Nsukka. She also bagged a Second Class Honours Upper Division from the Nigerian Law School, Abuja before proceeding to the University of Aberdeen in Scotland for her Master’s Degree in Law, where she specialised in Oil and Gas.
Born into the academic family of Chief and Chief Mrs. Kingsley Ufere, from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Adaku is an international Oil and Gas lawyer and is Head of Energy Practice at the Pan African Law firm, the Centurion Law Group with its Headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa.
https://thenigerialawyer.com/nigerian-youth-wins-attorney-of-the-year-at-african-legal-award-2017/
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by Yyeske(m): 5:59pm On Oct 06
Brain and Beauty combo, keep it up.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by Amarabae(f): 6:01pm On Oct 06
Congrats to her
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by crackerspub: 6:03pm On Oct 06
As many Nigerians excel in diverse fields of endeavour and bag honours, another young Nigerian, Adaku Ufere has shattered the record of the prestigious African Legal Awards to become the youngest African and first Nigerian to win the Attorney of the Year award in this year’s edition of the prestigious award.
Born into the academic family of Chief and Chief Mrs. Kingsley Ufere, from Arondizuogu in Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, Adaku
Igbo Kwenu!!!
Hehehe that's what we do. It's normal
10 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by oladeebo: 6:10pm On Oct 06
This is Nigerian Legacy I don't want any biafran to come and spoil our celebration!
ok?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by Iykmann(m): 6:12pm On Oct 06
Daughter of the East
5 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by id911: 6:23pm On Oct 06
Chai...beauty and brain! I don't know whether name Igbo girl I go marry but the only stumbling block be say I hear say dem too like money
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by arinzeejikonye(m): 7:35pm On Oct 06
Mynd44,
Lalasticala,
Pls, your attention is needed.......
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by ishowdotgmail(m): 7:26am
Beauty to the real slay queen
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by dejonathan(m): 7:26am
Thank God say no be drug dis one carry
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by Ekealterego: 7:26am
I saw the face and I saw the the achievements. Beauty and brain combo can only be easily found in some region. Nice achievement babe.
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by Ifeconwaba(m): 7:27am
igbo amaka truly the best
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by YelloweWest: 7:27am
Igbos are also going good in SA
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by AroOkigbo(m): 7:27am
The article says her name is ADAKU. ..
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by LexngtonSteele: 7:28am
crackerspub:
Yes...she would get many clients from Ozubulu
Igbo Amaka!!!
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by Born2conquer: 7:28am
I need a Lawyer ASAP!
The company I am working for is OWING me my 3months salary!
_
And because I work from home they no longer respond to my messages.
_
And when they reply it is to say "Calm down,we're trying to confirm if you're really working" for the past 3months!
_
When it is glaring we're Working!
_
It seems the Company just hired us to use and dump us!
_
And this so called company have been hiring AMBASSADORS almost every week!
_
Why don't they wanna pay us? They probably think there is nothing we CAN do .. because we're just a surviving citizens with no VOICE!
_
I NEED LAWYER..and I have proofs
Lawyers on Nl help me! I've been so depressed! And it is already affecting how I behave
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by crackerspub: 7:29am
LexngtonSteele:
Baddest of them all Lexington Steele
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by jomoh: 7:30am
Good one
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by Treash(m): 7:32am
Born2conquer:
Contact me.
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by TheLawTheLegal: 7:34am
j
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by rampantlover: 7:38am
Why can't you Nigerians go home and build your country but most of you will be languishing in different countries and be bragging about Nigeria been the giant of Africa when in reality it is rather the ant of Africa.
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by manikspears: 7:40am
Xeno loading.......
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by kay29000(m): 7:41am
Interesting.
|Re: Nigerian Bags African Attorney Of The Year Award In South Africa by ProDNA: 7:42am
For reliable paternity DNA test, please click on my username and check my signature for our contact numbers and office addresses.
(0) (Reply)
Can Your Cv Beat 3.2 Million People To The Finish Line? / Apply NOW - We Need Your Expertise!!! / PRINCE2 Training Lagos
Viewing this topic: Boss1914(m), joseph227(m), michaelok(m), Ekealterego, Obinwenite(m), alfajohn, joysparrow1(f), mcfarlin(m), Myeyeoo, Uniquewhyte99(m), delana, KEZDON(m), manikspears, Dappertwayne, dewaskillz, Ossaic66(m), peckhamboi, adhakuhnna(f), samkay3g(m), Gbigs(m), senatordave1, aizakun(m), Bede2u(m), ozie96(f), Dakpoghene, Lincoln275(m), Tunbolity, jubril247, cymontempler, Wizdude(m), kluv2(m), dubxy(m), mexcanigeo, Judolisco(m) and 49 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9