|Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by PrettyCrystal: 6:03pm
The EFCC Lagos Zonal office, have arrested four suspected Internet fraudsters. They are: Oluwaseun Michael, 28; Igbokwe Chijioke, 27; Felix Chukwudi, 22 and Babajide Goloba. The quartet were arrested in different parts of Lagos, following intelligence report received by the Commission.
They are alleged to have defrauded their victims, mostly American and European citizens, millions of Dollars. The suspects, school drop-outs, have confessed to have been involved in romance/ marriage scam, Internet advertisement scam, spoofing of emails and interception of business mails.
They have also confessed to be working as couriers for movement of stolen funds by other cyber-criminals. They own companies with no fixed addresses, which they used to cover up the real sources of their money.
Items recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest include laptops, handsets and phishing scripts, among others. They will soon be charged to court
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/efcc-arrests-four-suspected-internet-frauds.html
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by madridguy(m): 6:03pm
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Tolexander: 6:07pm
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Nbote(m): 6:09pm
Someone snitched on dem... But last last dem go still release dem so long as na EFCC catch dem.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Evablizin(f): 6:11pm
Partially represented,one nigerians at work.
EFCC continue catching your fellow wire wire members.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Crownadex(m): 6:11pm
this is what will happn when u refused to sacrifice Or do what u supposed to do in time
Some people might understand wat I mean
in the voice of Olamide " awon real gee ni bato o "
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by josephine123: 6:12pm
hmmm... na wa ooo
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Josephjnr(m): 6:14pm
Every way na way,every hustle na hustle.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by IVORY2009(m): 6:16pm
Yahooozeee
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by philanthropist1(m): 6:17pm
NCAN people be like mehn!!!! this is wrong combination
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by AnodaIT(m): 6:20pm
The name checkers would be confused but it seems one side led the other side to the crime
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Hofbrauhaus: 6:27pm
Evil communication corrupts good manners. Just negodu how they have corrupted our children just because we have cohabitted with children of darkness for too long...chukwudi and chijioke, I vex for una
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 6:38pm
Did they use gun to rob the foolish oyibo woman
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 6:39pm
Mtcherw
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Tenkobos(m): 6:42pm
Tolexander:Goal - Goal Draw and over 3.5. 19.85 odds on bet365
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by madridguy(m): 6:45pm
Are you also in the shady deal?
Homeboiy:
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Homeboiy(m): 6:48pm
madridguy:
Network no free me post pix
I had to post this pix cos anybody with iPhone 6+ in here is termed a yahoo boy
How did DSS know that they r yahoo boys?
I want to see evidence
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Anambra1stSon(m): 6:50pm
哈人都 我人口 怕有
hard work pay, their is dignity in labour.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by TheFreeOne: 6:50pm
Yahoo guys with love for Venza are like bread and butter
They'll be hurriedly charged to court/jailed while those who illegally awarded $26b illegal NNPC contracts dine and wine on the Rock and others who stole hundreds of millions walks free by exploitation our laws.
What a fuc.ked up justice system.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by madridguy(m): 6:50pm
Picture of wetin?
Homeboiy:
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by emmyspark007(m): 6:56pm
Nigeria is stupid country
Aside super eagles and football , their is nothing else I fancy about this country and I can hardly be patriotic to her.
Ghana and other african countries don't target this internet fraudsters like this and they yielding the dividends unlike naija.
This yahoo boys duping white people contribute a lot to our economy, so whether you like it or not, you must have benefited one way or the other from yahoo yahoo..pr
Naija money in Switzerland, uk and so many countries don enter voice mail. Our leaders are still stashing millions abi billions of dollars abroad, yet they aren't held accountable.
Scamming people is very bad and shouldn't be supported, but in a failed country like Nigeria with so much population, and lack of jobs for graduates and shady future for undergraduates what do you expect
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Florblu(f): 6:57pm
They stand,they gallant
Cos them be Chief Lieutenant
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by richeso: 7:15pm
funny..
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Negotiate: 7:21pm
See as police dey admire the venza.
Lol.
What is wrong with loving oyibo, and not loving her again?
All the money we dey give naija babes, do they return it after breakup?
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Elnino4ladies: 7:34pm
I stand with yahoo boys
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Elnino4ladies: 7:35pm
Tolexander:
Nothing like 2-2 goaless draw in football.
Thank me for correcting you.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by muller101(m): 8:03pm
East west collabo.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by Jakumo(m): 8:24pm
Evablizin:
So you are saying that federal character is adequately represented in this Board of Directors now under arrest ?
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by timilehing(m): 8:44pm
Northern NCAN chairman be like
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by BafanaBafana: 8:44pm
See as NCAN members dey sheathe their swords.
|Re: Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos by nairavsdollars: 8:44pm
Igbokwe Chijioke. No be Joe Igbokwe pikin be that?
