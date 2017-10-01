Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Yahoo Boys With Exotic Car And House Arrested By EFCC In Lagos. Photos (32178 Views)

They are alleged to have defrauded their victims, mostly American and European citizens, millions of Dollars. The suspects, school drop-outs, have confessed to have been involved in romance/ marriage scam, Internet advertisement scam, spoofing of emails and interception of business mails.



They have also confessed to be working as couriers for movement of stolen funds by other cyber-criminals. They own companies with no fixed addresses, which they used to cover up the real sources of their money.



Items recovered from the suspects at the time of their arrest include laptops, handsets and phishing scripts, among others. They will soon be charged to court



3 Likes



Someone snitched on dem... But last last dem go still release dem so long as na EFCC catch dem.





Partially represented,one nigerians at work.



EFCC continue catching your fellow wire wire members. Partially represented,one nigerians at work.EFCC continue catching your fellow wire wire members.

this is what will happn when u refused to sacrifice Or do what u supposed to do in time







Some people might understand wat I mean





in the voice of Olamide " awon real gee ni bato o "

hmmm... na wa ooo

Every way na way,every hustle na hustle.

Yahooozeee

NCAN people be like mehn!!!! this is wrong combination

The name checkers would be confused but it seems one side led the other side to the crime

Evil communication corrupts good manners. Just negodu how they have corrupted our children just because we have cohabitted with children of darkness for too long...chukwudi and chijioke, I vex for una

Did they use gun to rob the foolish oyibo woman

Mtcherw

Tolexander:

2 - 2 goalless draw

Goal - Goal Draw and over 3.5. 19.85 odds on bet365 Goal - Goal Draw and over 3.5. 19.85 odds on bet365





Homeboiy:

Did they use gun to rob the foolish oyibo woman



Street to take over Are you also in the shady deal?

madridguy:

Are you also in the shady deal?





Network no free me post pix





I had to post this pix cos anybody with iPhone 6+ in here is termed a yahoo boy





How did DSS know that they r yahoo boys?



Network no free me post pixI had to post this pix cos anybody with iPhone 6+ in here is termed a yahoo boyHow did DSS know that they r yahoo boys?I want to see evidence

hard work pay, their is dignity in labour.





They'll be hurriedly charged to court/jailed while those who illegally awarded $26b illegal NNPC contracts dine and wine on the Rock and others who stole hundreds of millions walks free by exploitation our laws.



What a fuc.ked up justice system. Yahoo guys with love for Venza are like bread and butterThey'll be hurriedly charged to court/jailed while those who illegally awarded $26b illegal NNPC contracts dine and wine on the Rock and others who stole hundreds of millions walks free by exploitation our laws.What a fuc.ked up justice system. 39 Likes





Homeboiy:





Network no free me post pix Picture of wetin?



Aside super eagles and football , their is nothing else I fancy about this country and I can hardly be patriotic to her.



Ghana and other african countries don't target this internet fraudsters like this and they yielding the dividends unlike naija.



This yahoo boys duping white people contribute a lot to our economy, so whether you like it or not, you must have benefited one way or the other from yahoo yahoo..pr



Naija money in Switzerland, uk and so many countries don enter voice mail. Our leaders are still stashing millions abi billions of dollars abroad, yet they aren't held accountable.

Nigeria is stupid countryAside super eagles and football , their is nothing else I fancy about this country and I can hardly be patriotic to her.Ghana and other african countries don't target this internet fraudsters like this and they yielding the dividends unlike naija.This yahoo boys duping white people contribute a lot to our economy, so whether you like it or not, you must have benefited one way or the other from yahoo yahoo..prNaija money in Switzerland, uk and so many countries don enter voice mail. Our leaders are still stashing millions abi billions of dollars abroad, yet they aren't held accountable.Scamming people is very bad and shouldn't be supported, but in a failed country like Nigeria with so much population, and lack of jobs for graduates and shady future for undergraduates what do you expect

They stand,they gallant

They stand,they gallant

Cos them be Chief Lieutenant

funny..

See as police dey admire the venza.



Lol.



What is wrong with loving oyibo, and not loving her again?



All the money we dey give naija babes, do they return it after breakup? 21 Likes

I stand with yahoo boys

Tolexander:

2 - 2 goalless draw

No victor, no vanquish!



Nothing like 2-2 goaless draw in football.



Nothing like 2-2 goaless draw in football.Thank me for correcting you. Nothing like 2-2 goaless draw in football.Thank me for correcting you.

East west collabo.

Evablizin:





Partially represented,one nigerians at work.



EFCC continue catching your fellow wire wire members.



So you are saying that federal character is adequately represented in this Board of Directors now under arrest ? So you are saying that federal character is adequately represented in this Board of Directors now under arrest ?

Northern NCAN chairman be like

See as NCAN members dey sheathe their swords.