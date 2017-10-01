₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017
SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo
|SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Muckross1122(m): 6:48pm On Oct 06
Zonal Police PRO, SP Dolapo Badmus has reacted to the viral video of a Police officer who was pictured in plain clothes while carrying a gun.
"The officer is a member of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS). SARS officers are not supposed to wear plain clothes while on duty".
She further revealed that the force has a special outfit for SARS officers which enables citizens to identify them when they are approached by one.
Dolapo Badmus also advised citizens on what to do when they are approached by a person in plain clothes claiming to be a police officer.
Watch The Video Below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs19vYTYQxE
Source:
http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/sars-officers-are-not-supposed-to-wear.html
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by LionDeLeo: 7:00pm On Oct 06
The thing taya me oh
I don't know where our police got this orientation of carrying arms in plain dress.
Arms and plain dress don't match at all.
If your job designation as a uniformed security personnel involves carrying arms, you should be in uniform, biko.
Intelligent operatives need not carry arms, otherwise, the operation is no longer "secret".
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Adeevah(f): 7:00pm On Oct 06
Tell them oo
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Factfinder1(f): 7:23am
SARS are criminals....imagjne approaching a check point and you see people with guns dressed up in natives or jeans and putting on bathroom slippers....things you will Never ever see in sane countries even Ghana police wear their full uniform everything in Nigeria is different imagine if the custom boss of another country visits Nigeria he will be welcomed by a Nigerian custom boss who doesn't even have an official uniform very shameful
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by sunnyanet(m): 7:23am
This is naijs
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by sunnyanet(m): 7:24am
This is naijA
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Papiikush: 7:24am
Most of these crimes going on in Lagos are mostly carried out by off duty policemen. Spits
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Babachukwu: 7:24am
I wonder oh! Any way, any body that watched the video should pls tell me what she said we should do to them, na that one I wan hear
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Timoleon(m): 7:24am
If you like, carry this matter for head to your own detriment...if mufti wearing Sars approach you, once him show you identification, do yourself good and cooperate...
Who no go no know o!
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Realdeals(m): 7:24am
They can wear polo abi?
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by OnyeJombo: 7:24am
Any thing way consine naija police or SARS in short any naija force.
I go be like
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by habibest06(m): 7:25am
onise ibi ni...come to my area u will see some with koko-waves, not different from arm robber.
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by KxngKrypt(m): 7:25am
Those guys are criminals...
Imagine a so called security agent telling me to drop funds,
When e nor wear uniform and e nor even get badge?
Lawless society!
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by dejonathan(m): 7:25am
Ok
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by XCLUX(m): 7:25am
Only talk talk, and you think those goat will follow what this one is talking,
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Nbote(m): 7:25am
I'm guessing dey go about with casual clothes so dey can always get away with their numerous crimes. Its not jus SARS even d police doesn't seem to have a particular uniform anymore. Travelling thru okene to d east U'll meet atleast 3 different uniforms all policemen. If u are not on duty den U are not on duty. I think d confusion started after d introduction of blue jersey for d police
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Hedonistically: 7:25am
And they are NOT mandated to chase suspected unarmed Internet scammers around the city! That is NOT part of their job description. There's a reason why their name is SARS:...Specal Anti ROBBERY Squad. Let them go after deadly ARMED robbers and kidnappers alone.
Madam PRO, ring that into their ears.
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by AntiWailer: 7:25am
They do oo.
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by princechiemekam(m): 7:25am
Kkkk
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by JONNYSPUTE(m): 7:26am
This is a very serious issue. They re many here in Enugu. You can't even tell difference between them Nd armed robbers.
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by BreezyCB(m): 7:26am
Yahoo yahoo SARS
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by olatade(m): 7:26am
but the thing is they will not listen. you start to think they're above the law(untouchable) after an encounter with them
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Nathdoug(m): 7:26am
SARS are criminals period
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by seunny4lif(m): 7:26am
Slippers and plain cloths makes our SARS looks like Armed robbers.
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Discharge(m): 7:27am
This beautiful police officer has 3 daily duties.......
1. House/Home duty
2. Make-up duty
3. Police work
Weldon ma
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Born2conquer: 7:27am
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by JON01: 7:27am
Make One of her co-worker -SARS slap her she go know say we no need confront.. MUFTI OR UNIFORM
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Greatmind23: 7:27am
SARS:who are you ,identify your self
man:brings out identity card
SARS:this picture no look like you let me see your phone
man:that's against my right
SARS;corks gun
man:fearfully release phone
SARS:you get 2 gmail account you be yahooboy ,you even get Facebook omg you get foreign number for your contact ,yeee online banking again my friend I go show you today
man:explaining
if man no strong atworst I'm go cough out 10----100k
if man na weyrey ,na accidental miss
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by Christane(m): 7:29am
the nigeria police lack d proper orientation of a proper and wel organise security outfit ..the way the 9ja police dress n organise themselve re the reason youths re nt welling to join the force ..how can a police officer dress in mufti to work or even on duty ,whereas their brothers in the armed forces dress combatantly to work day in day out ..the police should copy the armed force ..nd the 9ja police would be a great organisation worth joining.
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by SWYM(m): 7:29am
Lol once upon a time
I was apprehended by one SARS official
Lol I'm sure he will never forget me
SARS: let me see your phone
Me: does it look like government property?
What law states that you should search me?
What offence have I committed to warrant being embarrassed?
After a few rhetorical questoons , I was unapprehended lol
If you know what to say, you got no issue with the police.
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by itiswellandwell: 7:29am
Nice
|Re: SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo by seunlayi(m): 7:30am
oga ppro, you don't need to tell us, you can directly instruct your boys
