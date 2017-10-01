Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Career / SARS Officers Are Not Supposed To Wear Plain Cloth While On Duty - PPRO, Dolapo (2190 Views)

"The officer is a member of the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS). SARS officers are not supposed to wear plain clothes while on duty".



She further revealed that the force has a special outfit for SARS officers which enables citizens to identify them when they are approached by one.



Dolapo Badmus also advised citizens on what to do when they are approached by a person in plain clothes claiming to be a police officer.



Watch The Video Below:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fs19vYTYQxE



Source:

http://www.nairaplus.com/2017/10/sars-officers-are-not-supposed-to-wear.html



I don't know where our police got this orientation of carrying arms in plain dress.



Arms and plain dress don't match at all.



If your job designation as a uniformed security personnel involves carrying arms, you should be in uniform, biko.



Intelligent operatives need not carry arms, otherwise, the operation is no longer "secret". The thing taya me ohI don't know where our police got this orientation of carrying arms in plain dress.Arms and plain dress don't match at all.If your job designation as a uniformed security personnel involves carrying arms, you should be in uniform, biko.Intelligent operatives need not carry arms, otherwise, the operation is no longer "secret". 6 Likes

Tell them oo 1 Like

SARS are criminals....imagjne approaching a check point and you see people with guns dressed up in natives or jeans and putting on bathroom slippers....things you will Never ever see in sane countries even Ghana police wear their full uniform everything in Nigeria is different imagine if the custom boss of another country visits Nigeria he will be welcomed by a Nigerian custom boss who doesn't even have an official uniform very shameful 11 Likes 1 Share

This is naijs 2 Likes

This is naijA

Most of these crimes going on in Lagos are mostly carried out by off duty policemen. Spits 3 Likes

I wonder oh! Any way, any body that watched the video should pls tell me what she said we should do to them, na that one I wan hear 2 Likes





If you like, carry this matter for head to your own detriment...if mufti wearing Sars approach you, once him show you identification, do yourself good and cooperate...



Who no go no know o! If you like, carry this matter for head to your own detriment...if mufti wearing Sars approach you, once him show you identification, do yourself good and cooperate...Who no go no know o! 5 Likes

They can wear polo abi? 1 Like 1 Share

Any thing way consine naija police or SARS in short any naija force.

I go be like 1 Like

onise ibi ni...come to my area u will see some with koko-waves, not different from arm robber.

Those guys are criminals...



Imagine a so called security agent telling me to drop funds,

When e nor wear uniform and e nor even get badge?



Lawless society! 3 Likes

Ok

Only talk talk, and you think those goat will follow what this one is talking, 1 Like

I'm guessing dey go about with casual clothes so dey can always get away with their numerous crimes. Its not jus SARS even d police doesn't seem to have a particular uniform anymore. Travelling thru okene to d east U'll meet atleast 3 different uniforms all policemen. If u are not on duty den U are not on duty. I think d confusion started after d introduction of blue jersey for d police 1 Like

And they are NOT mandated to chase suspected unarmed Internet scammers around the city! That is NOT part of their job description. There's a reason why their name is SARS:...Specal Anti ROBBERY Squad. Let them go after deadly ARMED robbers and kidnappers alone.



Madam PRO, ring that into their ears. 2 Likes

They do oo.

Kkkk

This is a very serious issue. They re many here in Enugu. You can't even tell difference between them Nd armed robbers.

Yahoo yahoo SARS

but the thing is they will not listen. you start to think they're above the law(untouchable) after an encounter with them

SARS are criminals period 2 Likes

Slippers and plain cloths makes our SARS looks like Armed robbers.

This beautiful police officer has 3 daily duties.......

1. House/Home duty

2. Make-up duty

3. Police work

Weldon ma

Make One of her co-worker -SARS slap her she go know say we no need confront.. MUFTI OR UNIFORM

SARS:who are you ,identify your self

man:brings out identity card

SARS:this picture no look like you let me see your phone

man:that's against my right

SARS;corks gun

man:fearfully release phone

SARS:you get 2 gmail account you be yahooboy ,you even get Facebook omg you get foreign number for your contact ,yeee online banking again my friend I go show you today

man:explaining

if man no strong atworst I'm go cough out 10----100k

if man na weyrey ,na accidental miss

the nigeria police lack d proper orientation of a proper and wel organise security outfit ..the way the 9ja police dress n organise themselve re the reason youths re nt welling to join the force ..how can a police officer dress in mufti to work or even on duty ,whereas their brothers in the armed forces dress combatantly to work day in day out ..the police should copy the armed force ..nd the 9ja police would be a great organisation worth joining.



I was apprehended by one SARS official

Lol I'm sure he will never forget me



SARS: let me see your phone

Me: does it look like government property?

What law states that you should search me?

What offence have I committed to warrant being embarrassed?

After a few rhetorical questoons , I was unapprehended lol



If you know what to say, you got no issue with the police. Lol once upon a timeI was apprehended by one SARS officialLol I'm sure he will never forget meSARS: let me see your phoneMe:does it look like government property?What law states that you should search me?What offence have I committed to warrant being embarrassed?After a few rhetorical questoons , I was unapprehended lolIf you know what to say, you got no issue with the police.

Nice