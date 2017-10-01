₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,152 members, 3,837,235 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 01:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow (9512 Views)
21 Relationship Rules That Matter ... / Ladies- The Most Important Relationship Advice You'll Ever Get. / Most Important Relationship Questions In A Romantic Relationship (1) (2) (3) (4)
|4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by FitnessDoctor: 6:58pm On Oct 06
Hello, guys, it's your favorite health blogger, Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor
No relationship comes with an instruction manual (although your parents are your natural instruction manual) and that is why most people are having it wrong. Being in a relationship is more than just about love (emotions) because emotions will definitely change under harsh conditions. Loving something who you don't know anything about or is not related to you in any way is a very big step that should be taken seriously.
So sit back and let your favorite health blogger dish some rules you should think about when in a relationship.
Now, One rule you matured men and women, and teenage boys and girls break in relationships is that no matter the quarrel, the fight, the war, you should never ever suggest a breakup (that is when you still see a future with him/her and not when you are being pounded to death)...
Here are 4 important relationships rules you must follow
1. Understanding Boundaries
Face it no matter how you much love her and she loves you, both of you will always have boundaries. How many of you have every shaved your girlfriend's pubic hair? None huh! you see that's the example of a boundary. There are might be more and that depends on you. The job of both parties is to understand each other's boundaries and respect it, also give time for both boundaries to be open up. The fewer the boundaries the higher the chance the relationship would survive.
2. Understanding Emotions
Relationships are romantic, sweet and whatever (meaning there is a lot of emotions involved) now for all those men who they don't care about all that female drama. Sorry, you have to and so goes for women. Understanding his/her emotions doesn't mean playing love and romance and buying gifts or surprising her sometimes or even being the best in bed.
Copyright: Paul Samuel FitnessDoctor (realfitbody.com)
It is about studying the person you are dealing with (it takes time but only those who are really in a relationship for commitment could give it a try), their reactions, behavior and trying to improve on their bad sides like a friend and a lover.
Don't believe that stuff that women say about you trying to change who they are.
3. Understand Your Position in the Relationship
Knowing your position and understanding it is two different things.
Ladies are meant to be submissive or equal depending on the relationship. Men are meant to be alpha, equal or submissive depending on the relationship, now knowing and understanding your position in a relationship would help lead to a better relationship.
Now Imagine a relationship which the lady is meant to be submissive and when they have a quarrel she hisses and walks out making the man feel lesser. So it is important to know your position in every relationship to prevent simple mistakes.
Note: Not in all relationships the lady is equal to the man.
4. Know A Lot About Your Partner
Information is power and in relationships, it is very important to avoid unexpected situations. When I say you should know a lot about your partner, I don't mean hunting down his exes, I mean going farther than just the stuff you guys talk about on dates and learning more about your partner.
This knowledge will give you an edge in your relationship helping you understand better who you are dealing with and the best way to deal with such a person.
So there you have it. Remember to choose wisely, even the best men have flaws.
Source: http://www.realfitbody.com/2017/10/relationship-rules.html
4 Likes
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Bitcoiin: 7:22pm On Oct 06
Nice one
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Flashh: 10:12pm On Oct 06
When you have the money and car(s), she would apply these rules herself, without minding if you do same.
Money would make the rules for ya.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by lifegoeson12k: 10:12pm On Oct 06
Learn a skill that will pay you for the rest of your life, you can as well earn during learning
http://www.nairaland.com/4075188/winning-forex-imarketlive-owned-forex
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Evaberry(f): 10:12pm On Oct 06
...
I've never been a fan of relationships because most people don't understand what relationships are about
There are no rules to relationships because it's not formal and shouldn't be treated as such.
when two People really want each other, everything will come naturally to them, they will know what to do, how to do it and when to do it.
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by josephine123: 10:13pm On Oct 06
Cool
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Beesluv: 10:13pm On Oct 06
Well done
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by eddieguru(m): 10:13pm On Oct 06
OK
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by justscorchone(m): 10:14pm On Oct 06
This only applies if you are dating a foreign girl.relationships with naija girl na freestyle things.no manual.
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by ugochukwufrenzy(m): 10:14pm On Oct 06
op..pls go and sit down.u no get talk
1 Like
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by KxngKrypt(m): 10:15pm On Oct 06
Number 5;
Have a shït load of Money, Without that, Naija girls nor go even send you.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Lalas247(f): 10:15pm On Oct 06
Lovely write up
Number. 4 is key a lot till today don’t even know who they are laying with
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by sthecy(f): 10:15pm On Oct 06
i observe All
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by sdkalu: 10:15pm On Oct 06
Add communication to the list.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by mayowascholar: 10:15pm On Oct 06
good one
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by ifex370(m): 10:15pm On Oct 06
Bla bla bla
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Factfinder1(f): 10:16pm On Oct 06
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Kennitrust: 10:16pm On Oct 06
no matter what
when the relationship is real
it will stand the test of time
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by evanso6226: 10:16pm On Oct 06
Ok ooo
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by ghettowriter(m): 10:16pm On Oct 06
Brilliant!
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by irofulu(f): 10:16pm On Oct 06
Nice one.
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by jbreezy: 10:18pm On Oct 06
I dont really believe diz shitz bouh relationship's survival...a relationship dat will last will last, a relationship dat wn't, wn't...gbam!!!
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Homeboiy(m): 10:21pm On Oct 06
Not to a Nigerian girl abi
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Kennitrust: 10:23pm On Oct 06
internal and external love go last
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by stano2(m): 10:24pm On Oct 06
No rules, I repeat no rules so u don't get disappointed.
All the relationships I've been into, I'm not perfect but I wasn't at fault unless being broke at some point is fault.
I don't take that poo serious, I do my part to make it work, if u ain't doing ur part.. Off u go.. . No time.
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Emeritus001(m): 10:25pm On Oct 06
We are in a dynamic world, expect a dynamic relationship.... Things can change, be dynamic, treat matters as they arise, no static rules and be calm... Emeritus
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Kenontop: 10:25pm On Oct 06
you try.
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by davoremix(m): 10:26pm On Oct 06
the major thing you need in a relationship as a guy is money. trust me, everything else will fall in place, just make sure you don't go broke.
1 Like
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Kennitrust: 10:26pm On Oct 06
5. don't create doubt
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by Goandie: 10:31pm On Oct 06
Evaberry:
you av a point, the rules are just want will end a relationship fast coz pple don't keep to rules no mata wat.
but to have a successful relationship you just need 3things and if i tell you love is not part of it, will you believe mi
|Re: 4 Important Relationship Rules You Must Follow by DirtyGold: 10:34pm On Oct 06
After doing all these things, I've still got ex....
What's tha business?
Should I Unfollow All Of Them Guys Following Me?? / So They Have A Strippers Club In Sapele In Delta State?...see 18+ Only Photos / 16 Innocent Photos That Can B Ruined By Your Dirty Mind
Viewing this topic: Andersonken(m), Cetona(f), Kennethodinaka(m), Naijabin(m), sweetilicious(f), DeepLearning, selflover(f), kelly27(m), fifty234 and 24 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10