Mr Obiano was invited to kick off the 3rd edition of the Governor Obiano Unity Cup when he decided to show off his talents.



hit or miss?



Watch video below.





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtrFJ5ic3Nw



http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/10/wow-governor-obiano-spotted-playing-football-video



Should I celebrate FTC on my own thread?





Hell No!





Isn't this man worthy to be re-elected come November 18?





Runs out of thread Obiano the only guy that knows how to enjoy himself in the right way............save those skills for me in the other..........Runs out of thread 1 Like



See how he raised his leg up to shoot. He is not even afraid of the trousers getting torn! 7 Likes

After the python dance kick me the ball ..the ball the ball. 1 Like

nice

There is no difference between Ibiano , Rochas and Ouk , they can do anything for campaign.... 3 Likes

Earnestly waiting for haters

UNIZIK1stSon:

Isn't this man worthy to be re-elected come November 18? Are you listening to dem haters, Obiano is on target come November 18 Are you listening to dem haters, Obiano is on target come November 18 1 Like

PROPUNTER:

There is no difference between Ibiano , Rochas and Ouk , they can do anything for campaign.... So what do we do then? So what do we do then?

Why is the stadium so empty.

Very poor pitch.

Shame on the governor 5 Likes

Anambra needs a stadium 1 Like

make e no faint ooooo

Is this one a stadium? I can't wait for this bleaching thing to be kicked out 1 Like

Election don reach, them don start to dey behave like mumu. Fvck 9ja politicians mehn! 2 Likes

Yyeske:

So what do we do then?

Obiano sef. The guy go dey tight face like say him fit kill person.

is that a stadium or a field ? 4 Likes

Good job

Shebi na football joggling dem go take vote you for second term?





Naija politicians always showing off during election time







By the way, what's our FTC guy saying?

Look at d pitch where his even struggling to joggle d ball, its as bad as his administration







DT pitch condition alone is enuf to sack him frm office,when he sick re election







NB..not an APC or PDP member,just a concerned citizen 3 Likes

No leflendum No Erection 4 Likes

Seriously how is this news??

Just look at the ugly stadium...

Even primary sch match has more fan than this drunkard looking for those to fool again

You can tell that he's a good football player. I wonder between him and Fashola, who plays better. I've only see Fashola play football.

So this stadium too na International Stadium

Omo see Nigeria field and this guy called Governor still enjoy playing on sand! Na wah ooo!

If he hit nyash for ground now, he will be flown outside the country for massage.

Even Neymar never raise leg like I d sight 4 dat pix

Rubbish. Empty stadium. How wouldn't the stadium be empty when people are not paid and infrastructural investments are not made. I am not accusing the governor of not paying his civil servants but am speaking in general. None of them understands dynamic economics.