Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:13pm
The Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano has been recorded showing off his football skills at the Rojenny Stadium, Oba in Anambra State.
Mr Obiano was invited to kick off the 3rd edition of the Governor Obiano Unity Cup when he decided to show off his talents.
hit or miss?
Watch video below.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RtrFJ5ic3Nw
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/10/wow-governor-obiano-spotted-playing-football-video
Lalasticlala, mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by UNIZIK1stSon: 7:13pm
Should I celebrate FTC on my own thread?
Hell No!
Isn't this man worthy to be re-elected come November 18?
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by biacan(f): 7:15pm
Obiano the only guy that knows how to enjoy himself in the right way............save those skills for me in the other..........
Runs out of thread
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Tolexander: 7:19pm
See how he raised his leg up to shoot. He is not even afraid of the trousers getting torn!
7 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by bakila: 7:30pm
After the python dance kick me the ball ..the ball the ball.
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Oblitz(m): 7:31pm
nice
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by PROPUNTER(m): 7:31pm
There is no difference between Ibiano , Rochas and Ouk , they can do anything for campaign....
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Yyeske(m): 7:34pm
Earnestly waiting for haters
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Yyeske(m): 7:35pm
UNIZIK1stSon:Are you listening to dem haters, Obiano is on target come November 18
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Yyeske(m): 7:37pm
PROPUNTER:So what do we do then?
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by navada99: 7:48pm
Why is the stadium so empty.
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by DieBuhari: 7:51pm
Very poor pitch.
Shame on the governor
5 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by globemoney: 8:30pm
Anambra needs a stadium
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by free2ryhme: 9:14pm
make e no faint ooooo
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by nairavsdollars: 9:15pm
Is this one a stadium? I can't wait for this bleaching thing to be kicked out
1 Like
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Betmaster3: 9:15pm
Election don reach, them don start to dey behave like mumu. Fvck 9ja politicians mehn!
2 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by LydayBobo(m): 9:15pm
Yyeske:
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by anyebedgreat: 9:16pm
Obiano sef. The guy go dey tight face like say him fit kill person.
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by 9PBLIVE(m): 9:17pm
is that a stadium or a field ?
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by 9jvirgin(m): 9:18pm
Good job
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by emeijeh(m): 9:18pm
Shebi na football joggling dem go take vote you for second term?
Naija politicians always showing off during election time
By the way, what's our FTC guy saying?
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by elyte89: 9:19pm
Look at d pitch where his even struggling to joggle d ball, its as bad as his administration
DT pitch condition alone is enuf to sack him frm office,when he sick re election
NB..not an APC or PDP member,just a concerned citizen
3 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Omofunaab2: 9:19pm
No leflendum No Erection
4 Likes
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Jaynom(m): 9:19pm
Seriously how is this news??
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Nawteemaxie(m): 9:20pm
Just look at the ugly stadium...
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Mrkumareze: 9:20pm
Even primary sch match has more fan than this drunkard looking for those to fool again
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Afam4eva(m): 9:20pm
You can tell that he's a good football player. I wonder between him and Fashola, who plays better. I've only see Fashola play football.
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by DoTheNeedful: 9:20pm
So this stadium too na International Stadium
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by Tobwins: 9:21pm
Omo see Nigeria field and this guy called Governor still enjoy playing on sand! Na wah ooo!
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by stano2(m): 9:22pm
If he hit nyash for ground now, he will be flown outside the country for massage.
Even Neymar never raise leg like I d sight 4 dat pix
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by vioment: 9:23pm
Rubbish. Empty stadium. How wouldn't the stadium be empty when people are not paid and infrastructural investments are not made. I am not accusing the governor of not paying his civil servants but am speaking in general. None of them understands dynamic economics.
|Re: Governor Obiano Shows Off His Football Skills At Anambra Stadium (video) by divineshare(m): 9:24pm
biacan:
