Well, they said better late than never, today, the first set of decoders were sold in Abuja,

Just like they promised bein sport is live and direct from Qatar,



They are two types of tstv decoder, the first one is the box type (the one that looks like a cooler with 3G service) and the second one is the flat type (it comes with a camera and 4.5g service)



Enjoy as we awaits the awoof unfold

Cool! 8 Likes 1 Share

The only problem is the language issue, bein 1-10 aired in Arabic not English

And So far the channels are not up to 70 but the picture quality is OK : some in HD while others in SD 60 Likes 5 Shares

So beautiful 7 Likes

senier007:

The only problem is the language issue, bein 1-10 aired in Arabic not English

And So far the channels are not up to 70 but the picture quality is OK : some in HD while others in SD



SD? SD? 8 Likes

senier007:

The only problem is the language issue, bein 1-10 aired in Arabic not English

And So far the channels are not up to 70 but the picture quality is OK : some in HD while others in SD



Have u already installed it?, kindly post pictures of the decode Have u already installed it?, kindly post pictures of the decode 4 Likes

Ok Sir.



We don see ur TV oya show us your decoder too make we see maybe na d gorodom one or flat one u get.... 67 Likes

Just niceeeeee 2 Likes

Hmmmmmmmm am a lil bit impressed @ least D̶̲̥̅̊ε̲̣̣̣̥γ̲̣̣̥ are jst starting u can't be 100% perfect all the time 5 Likes 1 Share

What about the data? Is it included? 2 Likes

senier007:

Well, they said better late than never, today, the first set of decoders were sold in Abuja,

Just like they promised bein sport is live and direct from Qatar,



They are two types of tstv decoder, the first one is the box type (the one that looks like a cooler with 3G service) and the second one is the flat type (it comes with a camera and 4.5g service)



Enjoy as we awaits the awoof unfold

What about the data? Do they include it? What about the data? Do they include it? 3 Likes

Dstv now.. 254 Likes 17 Shares

Don't they-bein sport have English channels? Tho language barrier don't really matter in watching live matches. 15 Likes

Pics of the decoder 3 Likes

ourema:





What about the data? Do they include it?

Yep the decoder will transform your tv into iptv like Yep the decoder will transform your tv into iptv like 21 Likes 2 Shares

Fididiguy:

Don't they-bein sport have English channels? Tho language barrier don't really matter in watching live matches.

They don't have bein 11-13 which aired in English

For now it's only Arabic dominated bein They don't have bein 11-13 which aired in EnglishFor now it's only Arabic dominated bein 1 Like

Billyzone4:

SD?

Some channels aren't HD, some are in SD Some channels aren't HD, some are in SD 1 Like

mm7:



Have u already installed it?, kindly post pictures of the decode



Will do that shortly with some more channels

Be patient (same white set up box) Will do that shortly with some more channelsBe patient (same white set up box)

Billyzone4:

SD? Standard Definition Vs. High Definition Standard Definition Vs. High Definition 20 Likes 2 Shares

senier007:





They don't have bein 11-13 which aired in English

For now it's only Arabic dominated bein Before launch, their Twitter handler had claimed bein sports 11 was included, just wasn't updated on the channel list on the website. Before launch, their Twitter handler had claimed bein sports 11 was included, just wasn't updated on the channel list on the website. 1 Like

Nice one op



My own questions goes thus :



1)The 4g and 3g ,do they have different price?



2)Have you tried the video call?

3)hope the installation wasn't stressful? 4 Likes 1 Share

Make dem start to dey sell this thing for Osun nah.. .



My DSTV sub don finish and I don't plan on doing any other sub.. .going for tiwa n tiwa 59 Likes 3 Shares

Not good enough for Bein Sport 11-13 not included & the channels been < 70. 3 Likes

[quote author=senier007 post=61172849]The only problem is the language issue, bein 1-10 aired in Arabic not English

And So far the channels are not up to 70 but the picture quality is OK : some in HD while others in SD



Even if dey make commentary in Hindu language with 3k subscription, ogbeni its far better Dan does dsthieves siphoning our money with yeye English



BTW...WU English help 185 Likes 10 Shares

senier007:





Will do that shortly with some more channels

Be patient (same white set up box) We are waiting oo, is the white set up box different from the decoder? We are waiting oo, is the white set up box different from the decoder? 1 Like 1 Share

senier007:

The only problem is the language issue, bein 1-10 aired in Arabic not English

And So far the channels are not up to 70 but the picture quality is OK : some in HD while others in SD



Most people including me don't care even if the commentary is in Chinese as long as we can see the footballing/sports action live it is sufficient Most people including me don't care even if the commentary is in Chinese as long as we can see the footballing/sports action live it is sufficient 137 Likes 10 Shares

DTOBS:

Make dem start to dey sell this thing for Osun nah.. .



My DSTV sub don finish and I don't plan on doing any other sub.. .going for tiwa n tiwa

Have you Called them?



What was their reply?



In osun Too , tired of waiting too Have you Called them?What was their reply?In osun Too , tired of waiting too 4 Likes

senier007:

Well, they said better late than never, today, the first set of decoders were sold in Abuja,

Just like they promised bein sport is live and direct from Qatar,



They are two types of tstv decoder, the first one is the box type (the one that looks like a cooler with 3G service) and the second one is the flat type (it comes with a camera and 4.5g service)



Enjoy as we awaits the awoof unfold did they give you the two decoders at the same time plz Explain better did they give you the two decoders at the same time plz Explain better 2 Likes

Abeg make dem come Kaduna , our dstv sub will expire on 9, d 6300 wey I suppose do another sub pesin 4 buy dis tstv 25 Likes 1 Share