₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,174 members, 3,837,318 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 03:46 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv (35536 Views)
Delay In Sales Of TSTV Decoders Worries Nigerians / Bright Echefu Ikechukwu, The Owner Of TSTV (Profile, Photos) / Some Funny Reactions On TSTV (pictures/quotes) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by senier007(m): 7:49pm On Oct 06
Well, they said better late than never, today, the first set of decoders were sold in Abuja,
Just like they promised bein sport is live and direct from Qatar,
They are two types of tstv decoder, the first one is the box type (the one that looks like a cooler with 3G service) and the second one is the flat type (it comes with a camera and 4.5g service)
Enjoy as we awaits the awoof unfold
124 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by BreezyCB(m): 7:51pm On Oct 06
The ting goes Skrrrat!
Pap pap ka ka ka!
Skidiki pap pap!
And a pu pu drrrr boom!
SKYAAA!
390 Likes 18 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by doubleportion: 7:52pm On Oct 06
Cool!
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by ghettowriter(m): 7:53pm On Oct 06
That guy 2 steps above me is on some strong narcotics.
246 Likes 12 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by senier007(m): 7:56pm On Oct 06
The only problem is the language issue, bein 1-10 aired in Arabic not English
And So far the channels are not up to 70 but the picture quality is OK : some in HD while others in SD
60 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by willyede(m): 7:59pm On Oct 06
So beautiful
7 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by Billyzone4: 7:59pm On Oct 06
senier007:SD?
8 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by mm7: 8:06pm On Oct 06
senier007:Have u already installed it?, kindly post pictures of the decode
4 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by RSVP(m): 8:11pm On Oct 06
Ok Sir.
We don see ur TV oya show us your decoder too make we see maybe na d gorodom one or flat one u get....
67 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by EvilMetahuman: 8:20pm On Oct 06
Just niceeeeee
2 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by tommylee(m): 8:22pm On Oct 06
Hmmmmmmmm am a lil bit impressed @ least D̶̲̥̅̊ε̲̣̣̣̥γ̲̣̣̥ are jst starting u can't be 100% perfect all the time
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by ourema(f): 8:28pm On Oct 06
What about the data? Is it included?
2 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by ourema(f): 8:29pm On Oct 06
senier007:
What about the data? Do they include it?
3 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by policy12: 8:32pm On Oct 06
Dstv now..
254 Likes 17 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by Fididiguy(m): 8:45pm On Oct 06
Don't they-bein sport have English channels? Tho language barrier don't really matter in watching live matches.
15 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by ubergold(m): 8:51pm On Oct 06
Pics of the decoder
3 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by senier007(m): 8:59pm On Oct 06
ourema:
Yep the decoder will transform your tv into iptv like
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by senier007(m): 9:00pm On Oct 06
Fididiguy:
They don't have bein 11-13 which aired in English
For now it's only Arabic dominated bein
1 Like
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by senier007(m): 9:00pm On Oct 06
Billyzone4:
Some channels aren't HD, some are in SD
1 Like
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by senier007(m): 9:01pm On Oct 06
mm7:
Will do that shortly with some more channels
Be patient (same white set up box)
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by dustmalik: 9:10pm On Oct 06
Billyzone4:Standard Definition Vs. High Definition
20 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by dustmalik: 9:13pm On Oct 06
senier007:Before launch, their Twitter handler had claimed bein sports 11 was included, just wasn't updated on the channel list on the website.
1 Like
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by Mediapace: 9:17pm On Oct 06
Nice one op
My own questions goes thus :
1)The 4g and 3g ,do they have different price?
2)Have you tried the video call?
3)hope the installation wasn't stressful?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by DTOBS(m): 9:29pm On Oct 06
Make dem start to dey sell this thing for Osun nah.. .
My DSTV sub don finish and I don't plan on doing any other sub.. .going for tiwa n tiwa
59 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by Dainikel(m): 9:31pm On Oct 06
Not good enough for Bein Sport 11-13 not included & the channels been < 70.
3 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by elyte89: 9:44pm On Oct 06
[quote author=senier007 post=61172849]The only problem is the language issue, bein 1-10 aired in Arabic not English
And So far the channels are not up to 70 but the picture quality is OK : some in HD while others in SD
Even if dey make commentary in Hindu language with 3k subscription, ogbeni its far better Dan does dsthieves siphoning our money with yeye English
BTW...WU English help
185 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by mm7: 9:50pm On Oct 06
senier007:We are waiting oo, is the white set up box different from the decoder?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by godwinony(m): 9:55pm On Oct 06
senier007:Most people including me don't care even if the commentary is in Chinese as long as we can see the footballing/sports action live it is sufficient
137 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by Mediapace: 9:57pm On Oct 06
DTOBS:
Have you Called them?
What was their reply?
In osun Too , tired of waiting too
4 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by saintdeby(m): 9:58pm On Oct 06
senier007:did they give you the two decoders at the same time plz Explain better
2 Likes
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by kheart(m): 10:06pm On Oct 06
Abeg make dem come Kaduna , our dstv sub will expire on 9, d 6300 wey I suppose do another sub pesin 4 buy dis tstv
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Picture Quality Of TSTV: Bein Sport HD Live On Tstv by galadima77(m): 10:19pm On Oct 06
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha
17 Likes 1 Share
(0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (Reply)
Do You Know This Classic Nigerian Sitcom? / Amarachi Uyanne Wins Nigeria’s Got Talent [video] / How Do I Become A Nigerian Movie Star?
Viewing this topic: Temi9ice(m), Lilv(m), slimany, damilareoye(m), Ladiva, odalon, tolurx(m), henrygale(m), phemolala07(m), Ayesa(m), bukitt, saintkola(m), DaddyYoo, Lexusgs430, faladeSM1132(m), sambos994(m), stanisbaratheon, CHYMA0258(m), DSpokesMan(m), 9iceDaniel, niyi09(m), ynkthomas, obafemee80(m), daddyg(m), Gigabite(m), scaujumic(m), shorlla(m), Ziggyduben(m), bemtos, Chuksaluta(m), gogis(m), Olasco973, Ymodulus, alegbeleye(m), charasho(m), Originakalokalo(m), Lancelott(m), jojo55gh, Sannixyz, Sociologie(m), yomtolly(f), dfo12(m), OccieliciousOC, Ollymurs(m), praisecity(m), Blezzy007, lakesider(m), helicopterman(m), Itulah(m), orhtaru(m), madjune, bola555(f), TheFlex(m), LUCKIE2014(m), Adaowerri111, slimmaintenance(m), ANGELLILLY(f), IamSINZ(m), cooleo(m), fruitfulbae, lovewins, YorubaMod, GMTIII(m), Ramcie(f), CirocBoi(m), SSPX(m) and 93 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 66