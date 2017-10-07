Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable (12102 Views)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_tRBhvHmoQ





SaharaTV interviews prominent Igbo lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) on issue concerning ipob and Nnamdi Kanu, inwhich he stated that Biafra Is Not Viable accounting to his experience as a Biafran soldier.

He must be an Afonja...

Lazy Igbo men coming in 3...2...1..

How did you guess?

We all know this, even before he buttresses it, he's only adding his ting voice to a sacrosanct fact.

A lot of former soldiers think it's viable though.

The name Afonja also includes those who reason like the original Afonja

pls am tired of this biafra news on my screen.

referendum = war



Thats the thinking of shallow minds. Yet today Spain is apologising to the injured Catalans, the sooner we see that guns don't always work the better for us all. It is very possible to achieve Biafra without firing a single shot.



But it would have been a lot better to have a united Nigeria that's filled with love and devoid of nepotism because the government of today has proven that fiscal corruption isn't the worst thing destroying Nigeria but Nepotistic corruption is.

So obvious

lazy failures who have been given 10mb will enter this thread and shout biafra or we will go into hiding.

Another blow to the misery of the terrorists by another Aboki

How can a man who can't even manage himself will promise to create a country for you?



At 50 he is still residing in his father's house means I'm more successful than him

Everyone who lived through the war has condemned any rehashing of Biafra. I was just talking to my old man the other night. He almost blew a gasket because of how upset he got talking about these morons trying to push us back into the hells of war.

Biafra is Vary possible, with well coordinated & Strategic Guerilla warfare.

Oga,to speak military grammar dey sweet u...

Guerrilla warfare is no war.Its 'hit n run' war.

You n who wan do dat one for south east n for how many years?

If a Northern slaps an ipob member his brothers will start shouting Afonja

The conditions then and now are not the same

referendum = war



That the thinking of shallow minds. Yet today Spain is apologising to the injured Catalans, the sooner we see that guns don't always work the better for us all. Its very possible to achieve Biafra without firing a single shot.



To add to the bolded, another thinking which may be classified as shallow is the comparison of a jungle society like Nigeria to a millenium old civilisation like Spain, and expecting the same reactions and results in both societies.

Oga,to speak military grammar dey sweet u... Guerrilla warfare is no war.Its 'hit n run' war. You n who wan do dat one for south east n for how many years?

We are hoping on you to start the guerilla warfare soonest

pls am tired of this biafra news on my screen.

Small children who don't knw what war is will come and insult this man now or call him afonja

He will be labelled all sorts now