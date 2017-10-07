₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Solomonudofia(m): 2:48am
SaharaTV interviews prominent Igbo lawyer and former President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Dr Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) on issue concerning ipob and Nnamdi Kanu, inwhich he stated that Biafra Is Not Viable accounting to his experience as a Biafran soldier.
watch the video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y_tRBhvHmoQ
cc: lalasticlala
7 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by policy12: 3:08am
He must be an Afonja...
34 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by TheKabal: 3:09am
Lazy Igbo men coming in 3...2...1..
44 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by laudate: 3:10am
policy12:How did you guess?
26 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by IamPatriotic(m): 3:12am
We all know this, even before he buttresses it, he's only adding his ting voice to a sacrosanct fact.
5 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by jumobi1(m): 3:13am
A lot of former soldiers think it’s viable though.
12 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by NothingDoMe: 3:23am
policy12:The name Afonja also includes those who reason like the original Afonja
7 Likes 2 Shares
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by kingkardesh17(m): 3:37am
pls am tired of this biafra news on my screen.
9 Likes 1 Share
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by istandfortruth: 3:40am
referendum = war
Thats the thinking of shallow minds. Yet today Spain is apologising to the injured Catalans, the sooner we see that guns don't always work the better for us all. It is very possible to achieve Biafra without firing a single shot.
But it would have been a lot better to have a united Nigeria that's filled with love and devoid of nepotism because the government of today has proven that fiscal corruption isn't the worst thing destroying Nigeria but Nepotistic corruption is.
32 Likes 5 Shares
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by God2man(m): 3:44am
So obvious
2 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by vedaxcool(m): 6:04am
lazy failures who have been given 10mb will enter this thread and shout biafra or we will go into hiding.
40 Likes 1 Share
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Yyeske(m): 6:33am
Another blow to the misery of the terrorists by another Aboki
6 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Bari22(m): 6:50am
Children of run
The real unity beggars
How can a man who can't even manage himself will promise to create a country for you?
At 50 he is still residing in his father's house means I'm more successful than him
8 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by LoveMachine(m): 6:54am
Everyone who lived through the war has condemned any rehashing of Biafra. I was just talking to my old man the other night. He almost blew a gasket because of how upset he got talking about these morons trying to push us back into the hells of war.
33 Likes 4 Shares
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Eastfield1: 6:55am
Biafra is Vary possible, with well coordinated & Strategic Guerilla warfare.
1 Like
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Okoroawusa: 6:56am
Let me come n go n come n comment.
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Okoroawusa: 7:02am
Eastfield1:Oga,to speak military grammar dey sweet u...
Guerrilla warfare is no war.Its 'hit n run' war.
You n who wan do dat one for south east n for how many years?
28 Likes 1 Share
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by opalu: 7:04am
Eya
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by seunowa(f): 7:12am
policy12:If a Northern slaps an ipob member his brothers will start shouting Afonja
19 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by aolawale025: 7:22am
The conditions then and now are not the same
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by obailala(m): 7:25am
istandfortruth:To add to the bolded, another thinking which may be classified as shallow is the comparison of a jungle society like Nigeria to a millenium old civilisation like Spain, and expecting the same reactions and results in both societies.
10 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Eastfield1: 7:31am
Okoroawusa:.
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Yyeske(m): 7:35am
Eastfield1:We are hoping on you to start the guerilla warfare soonest
11 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by shurley22(f): 8:41am
No comments
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by bloatboi: 8:41am
kingkardesh17:
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by rbernaldo2: 8:42am
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by Factfinder1(f): 8:42am
Small children who don't knw what war is will come and insult this man now or call him afonja
9 Likes
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by ULSHERLAN(m): 8:43am
He will be labelled all sorts now
Re: Olisa Agbakoba: As A Biafran Soldier, I Can Tell You That Biafra Is Not Viable by silas24(m): 8:44am
That much is obvious to anyone who has read about the war. Unfortunately the blood sucking demon is still on the prowl and he has once again set his sights on the east, with Kanu as his flag bearer.
Let them rush to war against the trigger happy Nigerian army, by the time it's all over the survivors will pick up the pieces and restart the cycle again..
#nocommonsense.
9 Likes
