The oyo state born actress took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos to celebrate her 37th birthday.



See photos below....







more 1 Like

looking so Ravishing that even her beauty makes me proud 2 Likes

hbd

cute! Happy Birthday...... her fine face, Big breast and big back has made way for her.... 6 Likes

Cool, HBD

Happy Birthday







More life 1 Like

HBD namesake 2 Likes

What a MILF.



I don't mind hitting that. 7 Likes





At 37, she's still shaggable Hbd to you prettyAt 37, she's still shaggable 2 Likes



She looks cool at her age...

I was expecting some of the pics to show her bumbum that's bigger than bombay, I wasn't disappointed Happy Birthday to her...She looks cool at her age...I was expecting some of the pics to show her bumbum that's bigger than bombay, I wasn't disappointed

NairalandCS:

Negro...are you a wife batterer?



I wouldn't mind EFFing that, to be more precise ... though some parts would be black, some parts yellow as per Tura soap

HBD HBD 1 Like

LexngtonSteele:





Lmao. Tura soap ? Lmao. Tura soap ?

She's as beautiful as always. ...evergreen l'omo

LexngtonSteele:





37? She is 44 4 Likes

Government need to ban bleaching creams in Nigeria we hardly know beautiful ladies with thier real flesh these days 1 Like 1 Share

Ok

She is beautiful..

MustiizRaja:

looking so Ravishing that even her beauty makes me proud too much makeup. can't even recognize her. too much makeup. can't even recognize her.

3 Likes

Oyo babes just dey fine like mami water. Hbd sister Laide Bakare.

Hbd.

lovely

37, nibo?

fine girl looking sexy

She is still set. Happy birthday to her.

All the best wishes to her on her birthday.

Happy birthday beautiful olaide bakare llnp Age with grace.