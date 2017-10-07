₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by kidap: 6:07am
Nollywood actress and mother of two,Laide Bakare who just become a United States citizen years after her bitter divorce from her US-based husband, Olumide Okufulure is today celebrating her 37th birthday.
The oyo state born actress took to her Instagram page to share some stunning photos to celebrate her 37th birthday.
See photos below....
http://news.nollyzone.com/laide-bakare-celebrates-37th-birthday-stunning-photos/
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by kidap: 6:08am
more
1 Like
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by MustiizRaja(m): 6:12am
looking so Ravishing that even her beauty makes me proud
2 Likes
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by NaijaCelebrity: 6:22am
hbd
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by cassidy1996(m): 6:25am
cute! Happy Birthday...... her fine face, Big breast and big back has made way for her....
6 Likes
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Explorers(m): 6:37am
Cool, HBD
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by BreezyCB(m): 6:42am
Happy Birthday
More life
1 Like
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by olasaad(f): 6:49am
HBD namesake
2 Likes
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by NairalandCS(m): 6:57am
What a MILF.
I don't mind hitting that.
7 Likes
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:59am
Hbd to you pretty
At 37, she's still shaggable
2 Likes
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Afrok(m): 7:03am
Happy Birthday to her...
She looks cool at her age...
I was expecting some of the pics to show her bumbum that's bigger than bombay, I wasn't disappointed
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by LexngtonSteele: 7:06am
NairalandCS:
Negro...are you a wife batterer?
I wouldn't mind EFFing that, to be more precise ... though some parts would be black, some parts yellow as per Tura soap
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Tamarapetty(f): 7:08am
HBD
1 Like
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by NairalandCS(m): 7:18am
LexngtonSteele:
Lmao. Tura soap ?
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by stillondmatter: 7:53am
She's as beautiful as always. ...evergreen l'omo
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Nollyzonenews: 8:18am
LexngtonSteele:
1 Like
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by nairavsdollars: 8:57am
37? She is 44
4 Likes
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by toyinjimoh(m): 8:59am
Government need to ban bleaching creams in Nigeria we hardly know beautiful ladies with thier real flesh these days
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Iamvictor(m): 9:00am
Ok
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by autotrader014(m): 9:02am
She is beautiful..
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by veeveejay(f): 9:03am
MustiizRaja:too much makeup. can't even recognize her.
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by EgunMogaji: 9:04am
3 Likes
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Henryyy(m): 9:05am
Oyo babes just dey fine like mami water. Hbd sister Laide Bakare.
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Tahra: 9:06am
Hbd.
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by exlinklodge: 9:12am
lovely
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by holluwai(m): 9:15am
37, nibo?
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by wazobianaija: 9:17am
fine girl looking sexy
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by kay29000(m): 9:18am
She is still set. Happy birthday to her.
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Lanre4uonly(m): 9:18am
All the best wishes to her on her birthday.
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by simbol(f): 9:19am
Happy birthday beautiful olaide bakare llnp Age with grace.
|Re: Laide Bakare Celebrates Her 37th Birthday With Stunning Photos by Tecno66: 9:21am
ishowdotgmail:
