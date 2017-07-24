₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by envoguemag(f): 6:10am
With the increase in Breast Cancer rates in recent times, the focus now is what can be done to wipe out Breast cancer completely. The Question is "What can a woman do to reduce the risk of developing breast cancer". It is clear now that women should be brought up to date on the latest scientific findings concerning the reduction of breast cancer risk. The most encouraging discovery is the power of Naturally occurring substances in fruits and vegetables and grains to promote good health and prevent disease. Research scientists have concluded that dietary factors could play a role in as many as 70% of all cancers and 35-70% of all cancers can be prevented by a healthy diet.
The key to breast cancer prevention lies in minimizing as many of the individual risk factors as possible as a slight reduction in risk can save thousands of lives over time. These changes includes Dietary change, lifestyle changes and living clean > preventing contact with synthetic chemicals as much as possible. These synthetic chemicals are usually oxidants that cause damage to body cells and the genetic material in cells. Chemicals used in the preservation of over processed foods, cosmetics and body products.
The scientific search for ways to prevent cancer is the focus of a new medical research discipline called preventive oncology. Oncology is the branch that deals with cancer and treatment. Preventive Oncology refers to cancer and its prevention, It seeks for ways of preventing the development of a malignant tumour.
Before, most of the concerns about reducing breast cancer has been focused on secondary prevention, in which the the tumour is detected in time using self examination, mammography and biopsies but these secondary measures do not prevent cancer.
Primary prevention stops the processes that can lead to the formation of cancerous breast cells in the first place. The goal then is to provide you with information necessary to create your own primary breast cancer prevention.
1. Dietary Changes- Available statistics has shown that a large percentage of people eat a lot of fats and carbohydrates, little protein and very little fruits and vegetables and on top of that laden themselves with a host of synthetic chemicals in Body products and over processed foods> this disrupts and alters cell function.
The world health Organization (WHO) has said that we need to eat the highest amounts of fruits and vegetables and whole grains followed by proteins and less of fats and carbohydrates.
Phytochemicals are a plant's natural pharmacy and these plants contains a host of vitamins and minerals that can help us fight disease and prevent cancer. Fruits and vegetables with whole grains contains a lot of Vit C and B, Low calorie density, high natural fibre and antioxidants.
Snack food, fast foods and high fats in foods are unhealthy as they produce lipid peroxides that destroy anti-oxidants.
Aim to eat 5-servings of different fruits and vegetables each day with whole grains. These foods includes Carotene rich, deep green and deep yellow vegetables and Cruciferous vegetables (Cabbage) which contains indole3-carbinol.
Soybeans which contains Isoflavones and high in fiber. Carrot, parsley and a host of others.
2. Exercise Regularly- Aerobic Exercise is believed to reduce the risk of Breast cancer. It has to be performed on a regular Basis at least 30minutes, 3 times a week. It also reduces the risk of other tumors.
3. Make lifestyle changes like prevention of smoking, reduction of Alcohol intake and adopt Organic living.
4. Prevent synthetic chemicals as much as possible. You are responsible for what you put on your body. For Cosmetics and body products >check the contents before you buy. In this case less is better. For example I would prefer a body cream that contains Shea Butter, coconut oil and honey to that which contains Titanium dioxide, stearic acid, cetearyl alcohol, isopropyl myristate, methyl &propyl paraben, tocopheryl acetate and whole what nots!
5. Breast self examination is also important
These changes are directly under your control so go ahead and adopt these changes and you are sure to live a fulfilling and happy life.
By Chinenye Ozota
Envogue Magazine #Health
For more endeavor to read Envogue Magazine on Issuu.com/envoguemagazine.
You can download the app and search for Envogue Magazine to read.
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by Springdale: 1:08pm
FTC
I joined nairaland today n I became FTC. Where’s my reward oooo
Cancer will never get any of us and any member of our families. Amen!
6 Likes
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by SteadyOdds(m): 1:08pm
z
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by cutesmilez(m): 1:08pm
OP! one more point
Regular sucking........
2 Likes
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by Dearlord(m): 1:08pm
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by MaryBenn(f): 1:08pm
Breast sucking by an Adult male does not in any way prevent breast cancer o ...
Rather breast sucking by an infant i.e breast feeding actually helps prevent cancer.
These guys below keep wishing oo
2 Likes
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by maxiuc(m): 1:08pm
What about breast sucking
Don't tell me it doesn't help
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by crispus09(m): 1:09pm
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by SteadyOdds(m): 1:09pm
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by Lancelott(m): 1:10pm
Funny as this might sound, handling and caressing the breasts also helps.
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by abdelrahman: 1:11pm
Their breasts should be prevent from squeezing by the badass.
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by Lancelott(m): 1:11pm
Funny as this might sound, fo*dling and caressing the breasts also helps.
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by watchindelta(m): 1:12pm
D ONLY TIP I KNOW IS JST SUCKING
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by Kobicove(m): 1:12pm
A friend lost his wife last week to breast cancer
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by KnowMore: 1:13pm
Ok
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by minexpo(m): 1:13pm
:Pwhat about sucking
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by pembisco(m): 1:14pm
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by bayocanny: 1:17pm
cutesmilez:Bad guy
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by femi4: 1:20pm
MaryBenn:It does, infant doesn't suck that much when compared to adult male
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by gr8eminent(m): 1:21pm
Also heard that regular handling of the breast plays a major role in preventing breast cancer.
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by nddydamzi(m): 1:23pm
you see they said regular exercise..I know sex is one of the exercise that involves all parts of the body.
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by 9jatatafo(m): 1:24pm
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by Vicjay1(m): 1:25pm
MaryBenn:Your comment is not scientifically proven
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by MaryBenn(f): 1:25pm
femi4:
False go and read on breast cancer not just some hungry bloggers writing trash
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by femi4: 1:27pm
MaryBenn:http://starrfmonline.com/2017/07/24/suck-womens-breasts-to-stop-cancer-expert/
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by MaryBenn(f): 1:29pm
Vicjay1:
The Internet is your friend, go and read
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by SWORD419: 1:29pm
our slay mamas dont wanna read such articles but rather beauty and fashion shiit
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by femi4: 1:31pm
MaryBenn:Stop displaying your ignorance. I m not interested in sucking your breast. I m just telling you the fact
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by MaryBenn(f): 1:33pm
femi4:
Well Breast feeding is Number 1
|Re: Breast Cancer Awareness Month: Prevention Is Key by MaryBenn(f): 1:34pm
femi4:
Your problem... suck whatever u want, still your problem Breast feeding remains the best way
Viewing this topic: Onosbillion(m), Gabriella1710(f), emmynent(m), Twinkle004(f), opemipo2013, Okunrinogun, Desdemona(f), Rolings, smtx(m), phemmistry, oluwatooni(f), kayneri(m), EmmGee, Phamoxy(m), Ladyzinny and 41 guest(s)
