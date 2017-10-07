₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,320 members, 3,837,864 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 11:11 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) (26902 Views)
Nigeria's Hairiest Woman Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard To Look More Feminine / Banky W Transformed His Look To Ugly Beard Guy For A Movie Shoot(pics,vid) / Yemi Alade Shows Her Beard Gang (see Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by dably: 6:33am
Nigeria's hairiest woman, Queen Okafor took to her IG page to show off her new look. She shave most of her beard because, according to her, she wants to look more feminine.
http://www.gistmore.com/nigerias-hairiest-woman-shaves-beard
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by dingbang(m): 6:37am
I wonder who shags this one
17 Likes
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:41am
Na I.gbo woman
That region go thick die like sambisa #yuck
64 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by midolian(m): 6:41am
dingbang:Not every woman is *shaggable*.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by midolian(m): 6:42am
ishowdotgmail:of course..it has to be.
11 Likes
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by ishowdotgmail(m): 6:42am
midolian:
You are more than correct. Some are better left with their fate
24 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by opeyemiieblog(m): 6:48am
ohhhmyy
mumu Alhaji wey like women
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ZDpM3-8-aA&feature=youtu.be
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by NairalandCS(m): 6:51am
What is this now ?
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Hashimyussufamao(m): 6:52am
pls how does this decrease the price of rice? useless post everywhere
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by shurley22(f): 6:54am
Still no difference
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by generationz(f): 7:03am
She needs laser treatment to completely remove it.
We all are beautifully and wonderfully created in God's image.
31 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by wtfcoded: 7:04am
she now wants the real d!ck. So she has to look more girlie.
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by bewla(m): 7:08am
call when is clean
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Tamarapetty(f): 7:17am
ow kay
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by iamchybs(m): 7:23am
This bros sef
1 Like
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Neymar1095(m): 7:35am
God forbid bad thing. Person go still Marry this One.
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Tinnytony24(m): 8:23am
Tufiakwa!! ... Am nt still convinced that dis ryt here is a woman.... Na man be dis ...
3 Likes
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by yeyeboi(m): 8:23am
midolian:
Lol , this ur " shaggable " tie wrapper
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Ayo4251(m): 8:23am
Na news?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by lelvin(m): 8:23am
Yuck!
5 Likes
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by KanesHost: 8:23am
WOW! Everything about her looks like that of a man
Her eyes, her nose, her lips.
You no sure say na mistake she take get breast so?
2 Likes
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Bolustical: 8:24am
Igbo Amaka
14 Likes
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by MrRhymes101(m): 8:24am
Maybe she is about to get married... wedding MC
1 Like
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by samx4real(m): 8:24am
So she don finally tire?
Kwontinu
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Siddeek: 8:24am
She didn't create herself.That's how her creator wanted her to be.It can happen to anyone
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by LaughButton01(m): 8:24am
I would just advice her to stop shaving. this one workxt. she come be like person wey just comot inside barber waste bin
1 Like
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Uyi168(m): 8:24am
The boobi package small o
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by seangy4konji: 8:24am
I would dick her down anytime.
Nothing like a hairy lady.
1 Like
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by fk001: 8:25am
Eeeeeeeeeeeewwwwwwwwwww
Who will marry this lady now.
yaaaaaaaamaaa, very irritating and offensive.
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by adeniyi55: 8:25am
speechless
1 Like
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by Ezigbonmadu: 8:25am
Igbo kwenu! And my people will still expect me to pay 10 million Naira bride price for this?
Thank God for Queen Okafor. At least she's brave enough to live the way God created her. Just take a shaving stick from igbo girls and they all become like this. Yuck!
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Queen Okafor Shaves Her Beard (Photos) by iceboy4752(m): 8:26am
Is this one not a man!
Denrele Says His Wedding Is Taking Place At The End Of 2015. / Omoyele Sowore & Charly Boy Pictured Together / Munachi Abii Meets Kechi Okwuchi, Sosoliso Plane Crash Survivor
Viewing this topic: martineverest(m), Eekanem(m), obataokenwa(m), Abrahamperkins22, ChukuHD, Cashrange660, seleroms, bhybhar(m), Jointhemiltons2(m), dj4tolex, Benyong, Akinoau(m), Freiden(m), dapiahno(m), BaLyrix(m), alorax2(f), stabilizer, melakes(m), maninchrist(m), Sermwell(m), writers100(m), Mahmudk2, twhizzyawe, stonecoldcafe, skullzflex(m), Darkseid(m), Layowale, ayourlerweezo(m), Viergeachar, TimeMod1, seunzor, PrinceEdward(m), damoceile, Kamusty, Femistico(m), justjentle(m), ice25(f), tajualesh, tutaboi(m), Frezhkid10(m), mzclare(f), Meritbaba(m), Ballack1(m), juddytee, xcelay(m), ANGELLILLY(f), oscar4lyf(m), theSpark(m), Hahdi(m), momove4real25(f), ToyeBrainz(m), Gbolahan43, Oluwajemberun(m), Evablazze(m), SkyLinkss(m), preciousgt(m), Hormoniyi(m), maxyeboa, tuco02, Fistop, gifted166, dasparrow, bamirotola and 104 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23