It was glamour and frenzy last night at Abuja conference hall of Nanet suites where a grand event was held to host and present awards and prizes to the winners of national tourism essay competition coordinated by Desigo Limited.
The occasion was attended by dignitaries and top government officials such as former Miss tourism Nigeria, Mrs Abigail Adesina Olagbaye, Director General of Nigerian tourism development cooperation (NTDC), Mr Folorunsho Coker,Alhaji Rabo Salen, Mrs Fatima Olufunke Raji Rasaki (senate committee chairman on culture and tourism), Mrs Adejoke Orelope (Senior special assistant to the president on SDGs) among others.
Winners include Ogbaga sunday, Temitope Steve, Bello Mayowa, Rhandy Iyang. They all were awarded cash prizes, Ipads and would also be opportuned to tour Nigeria and Africa in a bid to create awareness for tourism.
We wish them the best in their bid to help Nigeria create awareness about tourist attraction sites in Nigeria
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:21am
more pictures..
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by sayentease(m): 9:34am
Congratulations to them..
500k for this recession..
Make us proud guys!!
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:37am
sayentease:
be like say na the money you need? the money and the ipad enter my eye small
thanks for calling on lala
we need stuffs like this more on fp to encourage our youths
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by sayentease(m): 9:39am
ConcNiggress56:
Lol.. 500k na big money oo..
I heard about this competition tho.. It was well publicised but I actually it was scam.. As per Nigeria weyn we dey na
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:40am
sayentease:
sorry ehn!!!!
next year is there.. the organisers said it is an annual competition..
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by sayentease(m): 9:42am
ConcNiggress56:
Me, Seun lalasticlala mynd44 obinoscopy and obontami et al will all participate by God's grace
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by scholes0(m): 1:40pm
Niice one
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by hucienda: 1:42pm
Congratulations to the young folks.
NCAN. Over to you.
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by NokiaN8(m): 1:43pm
REMEMBER your country,and the good ladies out there.. congrats to you on your crown
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by JoNach: 1:43pm
Hmm
|Re: Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve by lyntiffany(f): 2:11pm
hucienda:yes i have reported.......hmmmmm am seeing Ogbaga Sunday as the first runner-up is he not an ipod terrorist with well developed brain better than that of your leader jubrin?
