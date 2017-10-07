Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Winners Of The National Tourism Essay Competition: Ogbaga Sunday, Temitope Steve (1569 Views)

The occasion was attended by dignitaries and top government officials such as former Miss tourism Nigeria, Mrs Abigail Adesina Olagbaye, Director General of Nigerian tourism development cooperation (NTDC), Mr Folorunsho Coker,Alhaji Rabo Salen, Mrs Fatima Olufunke Raji Rasaki (senate committee chairman on culture and tourism), Mrs Adejoke Orelope (Senior special assistant to the president on SDGs) among others.

Winners include Ogbaga sunday, Temitope Steve, Bello Mayowa, Rhandy Iyang. They all were awarded cash prizes, Ipads and would also be opportuned to tour Nigeria and Africa in a bid to create awareness for tourism.



We wish them the best in their bid to help Nigeria create awareness about tourist attraction sites in Nigeria





Congratulations to them..



This is FP worthy.. Let's celebrate bright minds

Niice one

Congratulations to the young folks.



NCAN. Over to you.

