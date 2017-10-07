Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) (11799 Views)

Senator Abaribe, Abia deputy governor and his wife, Chief Chuku Chuku, Chief Greg Esotu, Nicholas A Ella, Consul Consulate General of Nigeria, attended a made in Aba event in New York City yesterday.



Senator Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South, is currently in the United States for series of events. The senator's "clawing" handshake while greeting the deputy governor of Abia state; Udo Oko Chukwu - has got online users talking for obvious reasons.

Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/senator-enyinnaya-abaribes-handshake-in-new-york.html

Nawa o

People can not claw in peace again! 11 Likes

Pls op what's the meaning of that handshake?

ose hail hydra ose hail hydra 1 Like 1 Share

Cultists everywhere...



People join these groups to seek help not cos they want to 11 Likes 2 Shares

Handshake "got people talking", but $26b got both the presidency and the people silent! 90 Likes 5 Shares

Omeokachie:

Handshake "got people talking", but $26b got both the presidency and the people silent!





5 Likes 1 Share

What's the difference between a CULTIST and a TRIBALIST here on Nairaland!



Claws against flaws!



Proudly Street Made! 11 Likes 1 Share

Naso

okay

Eno even consiqn me

He Is Probably Among Those That Fund Eiye

once a belonger, always a belonger 2 Likes

They clawed... and so?!



abeg don't have oil to fry pap again 1 Like

Mscheww

fraternizing tinz mehn



mah nieger

And so? Is it your anchor?

iziblaze #

Soul Hip Hop

#Give You All

Ndi otu nzizo! 3 Likes

This is to confirm that the senator belongs to a cult of thieves whose gun is an ordinary biro (pen rubber).



In their cult, if they steal, people may loose their lives at the hospitals, on journey and even make the entire country be in Perpetual darkness.



They are greatly feared by the people around them.



But they can be very generous too.





Only if you belong...











Nonsense people $26b didn't get Nigerians talkingNonsense people 1 Like

Cultist dem !!!

Issa fwee world

Senior norsemen 1 Like

Probably a pirate... First generation fraternity....