|Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by PrettyCrystal: 9:28am
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the lawmaker representing Abia South, is currently in the United States for series of events. The senator's "clawing" handshake while greeting the deputy governor of Abia state; Udo Oko Chukwu - has got online users talking for obvious reasons.
Senator Abaribe, Abia deputy governor and his wife, Chief Chuku Chuku, Chief Greg Esotu, Nicholas A Ella, Consul Consulate General of Nigeria, attended a made in Aba event in New York City yesterday.
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Wanice: 9:33am
Nawa o
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Tolexander: 9:36am
People can not claw in peace again!
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by psucc(m): 9:46am
Pls op what's the meaning of that handshake?
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by forreelinc: 9:49am
ose hail hydra
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by raker300: 9:53am
Cultists everywhere...
People join these groups to seek help not cos they want to
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Omeokachie: 10:23am
Handshake "got people talking", but $26b got both the presidency and the people silent!
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by obyrich(m): 10:32am
Omeokachie:
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by onward4life(m): 10:35am
What's the difference between a CULTIST and a TRIBALIST here on Nairaland!
Claws against flaws!
Proudly Street Made!
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Evablizin(f): 11:12am
Naso
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Fidelismaria(m): 12:47pm
okay
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by SWORD419: 1:28pm
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by BreezyCB(m): 1:28pm
Eno even consiqn me
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Edopesin(m): 1:29pm
He Is Probably Among Those That Fund Eiye
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by itsandi(m): 1:29pm
once a belonger, always a belonger
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by LegendaryArnold(m): 1:30pm
They clawed... and so?!
abeg don't have oil to fry pap again
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Irksome: 1:30pm
Mscheww
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Samusu(m): 1:30pm
fraternizing tinz mehn
mah nieger
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Tobium1(m): 1:31pm
And so? Is it your anchor?
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by IZIBLAZE4JESUS(m): 1:31pm
iziblaze #
Soul Hip Hop
#Give You All
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Egalitarian1: 1:31pm
Ndi otu nzizo!
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by solid3(m): 1:31pm
This is to confirm that the senator belongs to a cult of thieves whose gun is an ordinary biro (pen rubber).
In their cult, if they steal, people may loose their lives at the hospitals, on journey and even make the entire country be in Perpetual darkness.
They are greatly feared by the people around them.
But they can be very generous too.
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by HottestFire: 1:31pm
Only if you belong...
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Olukat(m): 1:31pm
$26b didn't get Nigerians talking
Nonsense people
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by lewis512(m): 1:32pm
Cultist dem !!!
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Yahooboi(m): 1:32pm
Issa fwee world
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by TobiTobiTobiWhy: 1:33pm
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by krattoss(m): 1:33pm
Senior norsemen
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Efficient5: 1:33pm
Probably a pirate... First generation fraternity....
|Re: Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe's Handshake With Ude Oko Chukwu In New York (Pics) by Wristler: 1:33pm
I don't understand...
We keep voting in politicians like Dino, Theodore Orji, Saraki, Yahaya Bello, Aregbesola, Ortom and every gaddam others, yet expect them to be politically correct like Obama, Putin or sense-making like Cameron or Hollande How?
