Is it just a song or has a spiritual corner in one corner...lol

in this video, this dance scattered a burial ceremony and people forgot they are to be in sober mood. this burial turns into a party.

Watch the surprising video





One corner dance to hell

















No be person wey wear mechanic cloth dey dance am









Not dance for cooperate men 4 Likes

That dj get quarrel with the dead body 5 Likes

That dance is possessed. Many people don't know 41 Likes

So possessed dat even d corpse go dance for grave. So possessed dat even d corpse go dance for grave. 6 Likes

Dj joyless on the wheel 3 Likes

just when I thought Kenya was the weirdest 8 Likes

Satan is daily improving on his marketing skills to lure many to hell. This epilepsy dance is sure an effective strategy 27 Likes 2 Shares

The person die well be dt.

Buhari should just die first, I go too dance for one corner 4 Likes

Looks kinda weird and repulsive

I no go talk until the person being buried go wake up tear una better........especially the dj.

Double wahala for the dead body



Meanwhile in another news 6 Likes

I never knew Ghanian's get craze reach these level o.

One corner dance trend have pull of man noT hot music. That how life is, everyone now doing one corner dance,

Gradually, we humans are losing our core values. 3 Likes

Nawa ooo,the dance is somehow... Very funny 1 Like

the end is here 1 Like

The kind I'll dance when jubril dies in ASS Rock

haaha

I just pray they don't get epilepsy from d stupid song and crazy dance....

And who sang it?

Nigerian will soon follow suites

Dirty dance

Africa is finally good at something.

:Dt