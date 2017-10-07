₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by poundsanddollars(f): 9:37am
One would be forced to wonder what is in these one corner dance.
Is it just a song or has a spiritual corner in one corner...lol
in this video, this dance scattered a burial ceremony and people forgot they are to be in sober mood. this burial turns into a party.
Watch the surprising video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aqJ2CFDoI2c
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by taylor88(m): 9:38am
One corner dance to hell
No be person wey wear mechanic cloth dey dance am
Not dance for cooperate men
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by kingjomezy(m): 9:40am
That dj get quarrel with the dead body
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by coolcharm(m): 9:43am
That dance is possessed. Many people don't know
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by psalmson001: 9:48am
coolcharm:
So possessed dat even d corpse go dance for grave.
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by Luisema4luv(m): 10:06am
Dj joyless on the wheel
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by splenzard: 10:07am
just when I thought Kenya was the weirdest
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by nairavsdollars: 3:24pm
Satan is daily improving on his marketing skills to lure many to hell. This epilepsy dance is sure an effective strategy
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by djemillionia: 3:25pm
coolcharm:
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by tobiogunboye(m): 3:25pm
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by AntiWailer: 3:25pm
The person die well be dt.
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by ednut1(m): 3:25pm
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by BroZuma: 3:26pm
coolcharm:
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by JamesReacher(m): 3:26pm
Buhari should just die first, I go too dance for one corner
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by kstyle2(m): 3:26pm
Looks kinda weird and repulsive
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by Cladez(m): 3:26pm
I no go talk until the person being buried go wake up tear una better........especially the dj.
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by oka4ugoo: 3:26pm
Double wahala for the dead body
Meanwhile in another news
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by mykh01(m): 3:26pm
I never knew Ghanian's get craze reach these level o.
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by typumps: 3:26pm
One corner dance trend have pull of man noT hot music. That how life is, everyone now doing one corner dance,
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by Gustavo404: 3:27pm
Gradually, we humans are losing our core values.
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by Queenext: 3:27pm
Nawa ooo,the dance is somehow... Very funny
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by omusiliyu(m): 3:27pm
the end is here
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by MrMoney007: 3:27pm
The kind I'll dance when jubril dies in ASS Rock
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by onyekabe(m): 3:27pm
haaha
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by MrsDot(f): 3:27pm
I just pray they don't get epilepsy from d stupid song and crazy dance....
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by mhiztaNexy(m): 3:28pm
coolcharm:you need to change ur thinking trust me
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by SexytorresE: 3:28pm
And who sang it?
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by baritereign24(m): 3:28pm
Nigerian will soon follow suites
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by ogogoroNo1: 3:29pm
Dirty dance
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by emrain(m): 3:29pm
Africa is finally good at something.
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by maxiuc(m): 3:29pm
:Dt
|Re: "One Corner" Dance Scatters Burial Ceremony, Turns It To Party In Ghana (Video) by Chiimdi: 3:29pm
This is madness The DJ got no respect for the dead��
