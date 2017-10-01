₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:38am
The long awaited Made-in-Aba Fashion show was held last night in New York in fulfillment of the pledge made by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to ensure that Aba tailors and designers are given a global platform to strut their stuff.
The event was the annual convention of the Abia State National Association of North America.
Selected designers from Aba shipped their products to the US and they were modeled by Abia sons and daughters who live in the US to the admiration of the crowd that attended the event.
Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu and his wife, Viviene represented Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the event and restated the commitment of the State Government to continue to provide support to local manufacturers in the state, as a strategy of boosting the local economy in the state.
President of the Abia State National Association of North America, Dr. Chris Ike told the audience that this was their own little contribution to help boost the dreams of the Ikpeazu administration to help reposition the state.
Delivering a keynote speech, Senator representing Abia South at the Nigerian Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe stated that the efforts at turning the economy of Aba town and the entire state is being badly hit by the current agitation which creates a picture of insecurity thereby discouraging people from coming to do business in Aba.
Also present at the large gathering were Singer Ruffcoin 'Nwa Aba', Abia Chief press secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos and a host of other prominent Men of 'Aba' origin.
View beautiful photos from the 'Made-in-Aba' fashion show below.
Credit: O. Ememanka
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/10/new-york-agog-made-aba-fashion-show-held-us-photos
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:38am
More photos.....
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by UNIZIK1stSon: 9:38am
Check out Ruff Coin Nwa Aba's performance Photos >>>>>
http://mynaijainfo.com/2017/10/new-york-agog-made-aba-fashion-show-held-us-photos
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by clevvermind(m): 10:10am
THIS IS NICE. ABA I HAIL.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by LawrenceDike: 11:30am
a welcome development.
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by lordimmaogidi(m): 12:18pm
interesting
1 Like
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by KingTom(m): 1:37pm
This is nice. I had a guy make me a pair of sandals like three years ago and up till now its still in top shape, cheap too. I salute the Abians most especially the Aba people.
10 Likes
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by Zonacom(m): 1:42pm
I just like this Abaribe of a man.
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by scholes0(m): 1:43pm
...
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by JoNach: 1:43pm
Hmm
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by ChristineC: 1:44pm
Interesting. Next up should be Innoson Motors coming up with American, European and Australian specs
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by Kingspin(m): 1:44pm
You mean it.. We can get there if........
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by yusburg: 1:44pm
Am in love with this
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by Finstar: 1:45pm
This is the reason why the Afonjas won't not let the igbos go.. They are too valuable.. Quote me and see ogun thunder visit you..
3 Likes
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by obaoyedotun(m): 1:45pm
So you mean to tell me this Gowns are made in Aba, how do they portray the culture and heritage of Aba people and igbos in general
UNIZIK1stSon:
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by Ra88: 1:46pm
Pharaoh let my people go!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by KingGBsky(m): 1:46pm
Why did they use this small room for the fashion show na?
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by J0hnTrevolt(m): 1:46pm
Aba una too moshhh
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by JoNach: 1:47pm
We are proud developers ,creative , and hard working people ... If u don't like us , choose 3rd mainland bridge or Niger bridge to jump off from into the lagoon. It can't change our God given talent. #Igboamaka
2 Likes
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by madridguy(m): 1:48pm
Who's holding you?
Ra88:
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by nkwuocha1: 1:48pm
K
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by jacoik(m): 1:48pm
If only they can be giving the manpower and government of the day patronize them. If only we Nigeria can patronize what we have, believe me the country will be the best
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by piperson(m): 1:49pm
That's a good one
They should focus on elevating their brand instead of recreating other product and misspelling their nomenclature e.g
Nika instead of Nike
Abibas instead of adidas
Gusi instead of Gucci
Sanel instead of Chanel
Etc
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by Eaa247(m): 1:49pm
we ve to promote our own.
These guys can compete wit the best from anywhere if they r encouraged by the government nd d local consumers
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by alpha2zulu: 1:51pm
Igbo kwenu!
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by BrutalJab: 1:51pm
Nice one.
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by UNIQUEISRAEL(m): 1:51pm
ok
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by cardoctor(m): 1:53pm
Hmmmm. Well done
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by busco59: 1:53pm
Nice move Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, but please ensure that the products are durable aside from that the are really nice, cheaper and fancy.
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by IneedSugarMumy1(m): 1:53pm
Nice
|Re: Photos From Made-In-Aba Fashion Show In New York, US by Cladez(m): 1:54pm
obaoyedotun:See this man they are making products for people from every angle to use and not necessary igbos.......go and tell Gucci,paul smith,polo etc to make products specially for their use.
Haters would always disgrace themselves in public.They don't think before they comment due to that strong urge to hate.
7 Likes
