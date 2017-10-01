



The event was the annual convention of the Abia State National Association of North America.



Selected designers from Aba shipped their products to the US and they were modeled by Abia sons and daughters who live in the US to the admiration of the crowd that attended the event.



Deputy Governor Ude Oko Chukwu and his wife, Viviene represented Governor Okezie Ikpeazu at the event and restated the commitment of the State Government to continue to provide support to local manufacturers in the state, as a strategy of boosting the local economy in the state.



President of the Abia State National Association of North America, Dr. Chris Ike told the audience that this was their own little contribution to help boost the dreams of the Ikpeazu administration to help reposition the state.



Delivering a keynote speech, Senator representing Abia South at the Nigerian Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe stated that the efforts at turning the economy of Aba town and the entire state is being badly hit by the current agitation which creates a picture of insecurity thereby discouraging people from coming to do business in Aba.



Also present at the large gathering were Singer Ruffcoin 'Nwa Aba', Abia Chief press secretary, Enyinnaya Appolos and a host of other prominent Men of 'Aba' origin.



View beautiful photos from the 'Made-in-Aba' fashion show below.



Credit: O. Ememanka



