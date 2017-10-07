Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State (8472 Views)

One Chance Robbers Nabbed In Alausa (Photo) / Four ‘one Chance’ Robbers Nabbed In Abuja [see Photo] / Six ‘One Chance’ Robbers Nabbed In Kwara (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to NGHUBS, the suspects were nabbed after a group of guys numbering about 12 robbed a hostel in Next Level street, in Ifite, Awka, Anambra state.



Two members of the crew were caught by residence on Saturday October 7th. The suspects were beaten black and blue by the angry mob.



The duo admitted to being part of the crew that robbed the alleged hostel and to being cultists.



An eyewitness who spoke to NGHUBS on the condition of anomity said



“As a group of abt 12 guys came and rob a hostel at the same next level street was robbed of their belonging, buh believe me the residence of the area are fully at alert as 2 of the member the group was caught, they open up that the crime was carried out by a cult group know as bagga and that the majority of them are from another institution”



http://nghubs.info/suspected-armed-robbers-nabbed-in-anambra-state/ Luck ran out of two suspected armed robbers who robbed their victims in Ifite, an area dominated by students in Awka, Anambra state.According to NGHUBS, the suspects were nabbed after a group of guys numbering about 12 robbed a hostel in Next Level street, in Ifite, Awka, Anambra state.Two members of the crew were caught by residence on Saturday October 7th. The suspects were beaten black and blue by the angry mob.The duo admitted to being part of the crew that robbed the alleged hostel and to being cultists.An eyewitness who spoke to NGHUBS on the condition of anomity said“As a group of abt 12 guys came and rob a hostel at the same next level street was robbed of their belonging, buh believe me the residence of the area are fully at alert as 2 of the member the group was caught, they open up that the crime was carried out by a cult group know as bagga and that the majority of them are from another institution”

Lalasticlala mynd44 1 Like

These ones armed rubbers







Abi anti-biafra arrest



No gain in cultism

Shun cultism and do something profitable with your lives.

Instead wasting the lives of human randomly forming Hardman or strongman why not join ogboni at least with any blood you shed it increases your wealth Baggers are criminalsNo gain in cultismShun cultism and do something profitable with your lives.Instead wasting the lives of human randomly forming Hardman or strongman why not join ogboni at least with any blood you shed it increases your wealth

taylor88:

These ones armed rubbers







Abi anti-biafra arrest 8 Likes 2 Shares

taylor88:

These ones armed rubbers







Abi anti-biafra arrest

They were caught by their brothers.



Or are you implying there are no armed robbers in the East? 2 Likes

which hand them use carry the gun sef 1 Like

If these two guys come rob me without gun I swear I go single handedly beat these two malnourished criminals 1 Like

bu6sted. . . . . .

check my signature ⏬⏬⏬⬇️⬇️

It's their work

Everyday for the the thief, one day for the owner.

Are u sure that skeleton isnt from south sudan??

Is it the beating that gave that one erection strong face??







Anyway what do I know, lemme come and be going Anyway what do I know, lemme come and be going





IPod flatty





See dah Guy dick for dah second pishure IPod flattySee dah Guy dick for dah second pishure

No more IPOB Demonstration; so they have resorted stealing

Let them be reducing abeg

so you dey fear gun? You no get odechi?



zulex880:

If these two guys come rob me without gun I swear I go single handedly beat these two malnourished criminals Without gunso you dey fear gun? You no get odechi? 1 Like

They took a break from biafra protest

[If they ask these ones now, they will tell you they are staunch Biafra supporters.



Waiting for his e-ranting brothers to come and blame the Army for this too. 1 Like

Yes

Baggar, shoot them on the left ass

nghubs1:

Lalasticlala mynd44

Na one go miss lead the other.



Thank God, they were not killed.



If i was Gov, i will deal with dem but spare their life becos they can still change. Na one go miss lead the other.Thank God, they were not killed.If i was Gov, i will deal with dem but spare their life becos they can still change.

taylor88:

These ones armed rubbers







Abi anti-biafra arrest



U lack sense U lack sense 3 Likes

Kids

BUHARI GO N FACE BOKO HARAM LEAVE EAST ALONE

Kill them.

madridguy:

Without gun so you dey fear gun? You no get odechi?



Odechi dey work police dey arrest all herbalist and masquerades for Lagos state Odechi dey work police dey arrest all herbalist and masquerades for Lagos state

The first pic tho...

Small children...this what get rich quick syndrome has done and will still do to other people without hardwork

Jungle . . .

zulex880:

Baggers are criminals

No gain in cultism

Shun cultism and do something profitable with your lives.

Instead wasting the lives of human randomly forming Hardman or strongman why not join ogboni at least with any blood you shed it increases your wealth

Do you shed blood in Ogboni to increase your wealth? Repent and give your life to Christ. He came that you might have life and have it more abundantly - John10:10b. Do you shed blood in Ogboni to increase your wealth? Repent and give your life to Christ. He came that you might have life and have it more abundantly - John10:10b.