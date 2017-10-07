₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by nghubs1: 10:49am
Luck ran out of two suspected armed robbers who robbed their victims in Ifite, an area dominated by students in Awka, Anambra state.
According to NGHUBS, the suspects were nabbed after a group of guys numbering about 12 robbed a hostel in Next Level street, in Ifite, Awka, Anambra state.
Two members of the crew were caught by residence on Saturday October 7th. The suspects were beaten black and blue by the angry mob.
The duo admitted to being part of the crew that robbed the alleged hostel and to being cultists.
An eyewitness who spoke to NGHUBS on the condition of anomity said
“As a group of abt 12 guys came and rob a hostel at the same next level street was robbed of their belonging, buh believe me the residence of the area are fully at alert as 2 of the member the group was caught, they open up that the crime was carried out by a cult group know as bagga and that the majority of them are from another institution”
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by taylor88(m): 10:50am
These ones armed rubbers
Abi anti-biafra arrest
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by zulex880: 10:51am
Baggers are criminals
No gain in cultism
Shun cultism and do something profitable with your lives.
Instead wasting the lives of human randomly forming Hardman or strongman why not join ogboni at least with any blood you shed it increases your wealth
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Israeljones(m): 10:52am
taylor88:
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by GavelSlam: 10:52am
taylor88:
They were caught by their brothers.
Or are you implying there are no armed robbers in the East?
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by mofeoluwadassah: 10:54am
which hand them use carry the gun sef
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by zulex880: 10:55am
If these two guys come rob me without gun I swear I go single handedly beat these two malnourished criminals
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by AkProsper(m): 11:23am
bu6sted. . . . . .
check my signature ⏬⏬⏬⬇️⬇️
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by brainpulse: 2:55pm
It's their work
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by OmoAtlanta: 2:55pm
Everyday for the the thief, one day for the owner.
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by SWORD419: 2:56pm
Are u sure that skeleton isnt from south sudan??
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by priscaoge(f): 2:57pm
Is it the beating that gave that one
Anyway what do I know, lemme come and be going
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Oloripelebe: 2:57pm
IPod flatty
See dah Guy dick for dah second pishure
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by nairavsdollars: 2:57pm
No more IPOB Demonstration; so they have resorted stealing
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by cardoctor(m): 2:58pm
Let them be reducing abeg
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by madridguy(m): 2:58pm
Without gun so you dey fear gun? You no get odechi?
zulex880:
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Proffdada: 2:59pm
They took a break from biafra protest
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Bolustical: 3:00pm
[If they ask these ones now, they will tell you they are staunch Biafra supporters.
Waiting for his e-ranting brothers to come and blame the Army for this too.
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Bolustical: 3:00pm
Yes
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Evergreen4(m): 3:01pm
Baggar, shoot them on the left ass
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by legitnow: 3:02pm
nghubs1:
Na one go miss lead the other.
Thank God, they were not killed.
If i was Gov, i will deal with dem but spare their life becos they can still change.
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by johnstar(m): 3:02pm
taylor88:
U lack sense
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by bentlywills(m): 3:03pm
Kids
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by CHANNELStv2020: 3:04pm
BUHARI GO N FACE BOKO HARAM LEAVE EAST ALONE
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Handsomebeing(m): 3:05pm
Kill them.
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by zulex880: 3:06pm
madridguy:Odechi dey work police dey arrest all herbalist and masquerades for Lagos state
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Tinnytony24(m): 3:07pm
The first pic tho...
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Factfinder1(f): 3:08pm
Small children...this what get rich quick syndrome has done and will still do to other people without hardwork
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by Desyner: 3:10pm
Jungle . . .
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by phkka1(m): 3:11pm
zulex880:
Do you shed blood in Ogboni to increase your wealth? Repent and give your life to Christ. He came that you might have life and have it more abundantly - John10:10b.
|Re: Suspected Armed Robbers Nabbed In Anambra State by zulex880: 3:12pm
phkka1:Pastor Calm i never said I'm a member of ogboni Goat
