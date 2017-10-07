₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,536 members, 3,838,619 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 07:27 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman (10043 Views)
Charles Billion Expecting A Baby With Mimi Pius, U.S Based Woman (Photos) / Mimi Orjiekwe Displays Baby Bump In Red Outfit And Panties - Pictures / Mimi Orjiekwe And Charles-Billion's Traditional Wedding (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by kidap: 12:26pm
Mimi Orjiekwe Quits Marriage As Husband Charles Billion Impregnates Two Women
Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe has finally confirmed the end of her marriage to actor Charles Billion Pius.
While responding to rumours surrounding her relationship with Charles Billion, Mimi said their marriage crashed few months after it was contracted over infidelity.
According to her, the actor has two baby mamas.
Her words:
The couple who got married on the 18th of July 2015 have a beautify daughter named Jasmine.
She was born in the US back in April.
http://news.nollyzone.com/actress-mimi-orjiekwe-divorces-husband-impregnated-2-women/
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by josephine123: 12:32pm
Their problem
3 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by Afrok(m): 12:33pm
Marriage between celebrities crashed?
It's nothing new... next please
24 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by MrNollyzone: 12:37pm
lol
Afrok:
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by NaijaCelebrity: 12:55pm
awon yeyebrities
2 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by Kobicove(m): 1:20pm
Show me a beautiful lady and I will show you a man who is tired of shagging her
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by hilroy: 6:23pm
The speed at which celebrity marriage crashes
4 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by Naff24(f): 6:24pm
Na their problem be that, next pls
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by mamatayour(f): 6:24pm
Next.....dia headache
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by brunofarad(m): 6:24pm
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by Oladipo1166(m): 6:26pm
how 'll this stop me from crying for my spoilt Tab?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by Edu3Again: 6:26pm
Celebrities are messing up marriage.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by highchief1: 6:26pm
kidap:who told u she's beautiful have u seen her without make up..u don't no what's beauty cos u ugly
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by davidodiba(m): 6:27pm
Usual
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by ChiefSweetus: 6:27pm
Kobicove:Some fine girls dey believe in their looks eh?
Not exonerating this atavistic fùckboy though.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by michael142(m): 6:27pm
I saw it coming. Divorce too much for celebs. Meanwhile normal people wives dey cheat fire
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by Ugoeze2016: 6:28pm
Congratulations
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by bedspread: 6:28pm
ITS EXPECTED IN NOLLYWOOD.....
WE WOULD BE SUPRISED IF IT DIDNT CRASH
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by legitnow: 6:28pm
NOW SHE SHOULD GO AND LOOK FOR ANOTHER BINI OR YORUBA MAN TO MARRY.
THEY DAT DO NOT LISTEN WILL FEEL.
NO IGBO MAN WILL AGREE TO MARRY A DIVORCEE AND A BABY MAMA.
DAT DOOR IS PERMANENTLY CLOSED AND NOT AN OPTION.
WE NEVER EVEN MARRY UR FELLOW NOLLYWOOD ASHAWO WITH NO KIDS OR EX-HUSBAND, NA THIS TOKUNBO.
NO FULL BLOODED IGBO MAN WILL TRY THAT, WE WILL FINISH HIM.
3 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by jaxxy(m): 6:28pm
Ok congrats
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by overdrive(m): 6:29pm
Mimi's fault I must say.how can u get married to a man with that kinda gangster hair style
3 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by emusmithy(m): 6:29pm
Beauty has nothing to do in the sustainability of any marriage. QED!
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by lelvin(m): 6:30pm
We don't care
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by OmoAtlanta: 6:31pm
Igbo ladies be like, our men don't cheat. After paying heavy bride price, they dare not cheat.
These is another Yoruba demon.
1 Like
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by Sijo01(f): 6:32pm
Two baby mamas outside matrimony! Dude is a dog
2 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by ivolt: 6:32pm
Right Decision.
This kind of reaction ensures that the future is brighter for our daughters
as randy men get the undiluted message that they do not deserve a family
and their excesses will not be tolerated.
3 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by chigoizie7(m): 6:33pm
Good for them. Another pussy released to guys to fuuuuck.
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by Pavore9: 6:33pm
The man should go marry the two women if he has the liver!
2 Likes
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by sampatt: 6:33pm
josephine123:
|Re: Mimi Orjiekwe Divorces Charles Billion Pius Who Impregnated Another Woman by pweeryambre: 6:35pm
Kobicove:so that's all you have to say to this one now eh...
Video;lesbianism In Nollywood, Mercy Johnson Kissing A Lady / Picture Of Rick Rose In A Room Full Of Money. / Shaggy or Sean Paul
Viewing this topic: Lilchilz(m), Septuagenarian(m), marjo, jeccy(f), brewdave(m), Mojizumototoka(m), ayansegzy, Donpoka(m), farggie, MissEse, losom(f), Nwobosi, AnonymousIP, Yhelay, toyetade, jemimafelix(f), blinkz4real, ebujany(m), cuteoly(f), MropeEleniyan00(m), rationalmind(m), rhamses, sarutobie(m), jearile(m), OJEROBIN, chidex28, benebaby77, okonblessing760, mrbyron(m), Dreamstech2000, Tboy1419(m), LUGBE, otunbaskills(m), policy12, vinc, IsyjolBetty(f), Sleekbaby(f), malawi101(m), chigirl45, Rhozabeth(m), Alao046(m), carboblanko(m), Adegreen, Ncity(f), valdetino(m), Nancy2016, sosoliso123, Lovetinz(m), sesay, chukzyfcbb, lolaxavier(m), awesomenigga(m), welshv, AbbasJR(m), patwilly(m), spicyuzo(m), duduade(m), AuroraB(f), OpssonD1, cosemiha(m), FellepHq(m), legitnow and 122 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7