Nollywood actress Mimi Orjiekwe has finally confirmed the end of her marriage to actor Charles Billion Pius.



While responding to rumours surrounding her relationship with Charles Billion, Mimi said their marriage crashed few months after it was contracted over infidelity.



According to her, the actor has two baby mamas.

Her words:



The couple who got married on the 18th of July 2015 have a beautify daughter named Jasmine.



She was born in the US back in April.









Their problem 3 Likes



It's nothing new ... next please Marriage between celebrities crashed?It's nothing new... next please 24 Likes

Afrok:

Marriage between celebrities crashed?

It's nothing new ... next please lol

awon yeyebrities 2 Likes

Show me a beautiful lady and I will show you a man who is tired of shagging her 12 Likes 1 Share





The speed at which celebrity marriage crashes 4 Likes

Na their problem be that, next pls 2 Likes 1 Share

Next.....dia headache

how 'll this stop me from crying for my spoilt Tab? 1 Like 1 Share

Celebrities are messing up marriage. 2 Likes 1 Share

who told u she's beautiful have u seen her without make up..u don't no what's beauty cos u ugly who told u she's beautiful have u seen her without make up..u don't no what's beauty cos u ugly 1 Like 1 Share

Usual

Kobicove:

Show me a beautiful lady and I will show you a man who is tired of shagging her Some fine girls dey believe in their looks eh?

Not exonerating this atavistic fùckboy though. Some fine girls dey believe in their looks eh?Not exonerating this atavistic fùckboy though.

I saw it coming. Divorce too much for celebs. Meanwhile normal people wives dey cheat fire

Congratulations

ITS EXPECTED IN NOLLYWOOD.....



WE WOULD BE SUPRISED IF IT DIDNT CRASH

NOW SHE SHOULD GO AND LOOK FOR ANOTHER BINI OR YORUBA MAN TO MARRY.



THEY DAT DO NOT LISTEN WILL FEEL.



NO IGBO MAN WILL AGREE TO MARRY A DIVORCEE AND A BABY MAMA.



DAT DOOR IS PERMANENTLY CLOSED AND NOT AN OPTION.



WE NEVER EVEN MARRY UR FELLOW NOLLYWOOD ASHAWO WITH NO KIDS OR EX-HUSBAND, NA THIS TOKUNBO.



NO FULL BLOODED IGBO MAN WILL TRY THAT, WE WILL FINISH HIM. 3 Likes

Ok congrats

Mimi's fault I must say.how can u get married to a man with that kinda gangster hair style 3 Likes

Beauty has nothing to do in the sustainability of any marriage. QED!

We don't care 1 Like

Igbo ladies be like, our men don't cheat. After paying heavy bride price, they dare not cheat.



These is another Yoruba demon. 1 Like

Two baby mamas outside matrimony! Dude is a dog 2 Likes

Right Decision.

This kind of reaction ensures that the future is brighter for our daughters

as randy men get the undiluted message that they do not deserve a family

and their excesses will not be tolerated. 3 Likes

Good for them. Another pussy released to guys to fuuuuck.

The man should go marry the two women if he has the liver! 2 Likes

josephine123:

Their problem