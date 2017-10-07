₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by pumpkingal: 2:39pm
Minister of power, works and housing, Raji fashola and The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon dalung arrives Uyo, the host city of the anticipating World Cup qualifying match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chipolopolo of Zambia.
Nigeria can secure their place in next year’s Fifa World Cup when they take on Zambia at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.
Gernot Rohr’s men are three points clear at the summit of Group B with two games left to go, indicating that victory or at least a draw would push them over the line with a game to spare.
The Chipolopolo head into this tie on a revenge mission having bowed 2-1 at home in their first game – a result they could regret should they falter in Uyo.
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by pumpkingal: 2:46pm
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 2:52pm
I pray make light steady for the stadium, please am not saying anything o
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Kingbet: 3:17pm
I see nigeria loosing this match
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by nototribalist: 4:50pm
Two failures
One is minister of darkness
Which means they might take light at the middle of the match.
One is minister of cluelessness
He's all smiles, but when is time to pay match bonus and allowances he go enter ghost mood.
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by honsaint(m): 4:50pm
Go You super eagles
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by visijo(m): 4:50pm
Currently in our stadium now
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by kagari: 4:50pm
Hmmm
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by TDEMONEW: 4:50pm
Who notice fahola AIR e no easy ooo
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Derekethan1: 4:50pm
NIGERIA GO LOSEE
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by neutrotoba(m): 4:51pm
Lol I don't know what's happening to Fashola's hair.
I don't know anything o, but I know that when next he comes to this life, he will not try to accept even three meats in his plate talk more of ministries
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Eaglemoney(m): 4:51pm
What makes you think Nigeria would loose the Match??
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 4:51pm
Kingbet:You must be enemy of this country
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by attention007(m): 4:51pm
na Win Sure pass today
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by ayoadekunle79(m): 4:51pm
Zambia win jare make nigeria keep there shakara mouth off jhoor
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by reyscrub(m): 4:51pm
Fashola should make sure say light dey stable ok
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Litesanti(m): 4:51pm
Pls who knows whose in- charge of Dalung's Wardrope
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 4:52pm
Dalung the goofer. Is he the referee for the match?
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by seguno2: 4:52pm
The two both of them will spended our money like the bloody rogues that they are.
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by DinoP: 4:52pm
Am afraid ooooo.
Them don carry APC bad luck come. Every cast and bind
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Flatties: 4:52pm
Unpatriotic pessimistic twerps up
Nigeria 2-0 Zambia
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by DinoP: 4:52pm
Am afraid ooooo.
Them don carry APC bad luck come. Everybody cast and bind
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by lelvin(m): 4:53pm
.
Kingbet:
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by sokera: 4:53pm
nototribalist:you have a problem , the fact remain that Electricity is better under fashola and sport get more success under dalung
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Foodforthought(m): 4:53pm
Looking for the storm...
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by iSpread(m): 4:53pm
visijo:how are things going?
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by phemflex90(m): 4:53pm
someone should tell Fashola to respect him self. no light in my area and you are watching nonsense match
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by AFONJACOW(m): 4:53pm
thank God Jubril Muhammadu did not show face... that useless clown is full of badluck... TUFIAKWA
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by itsandi(m): 4:54pm
The match will be 1-0
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by kajsa08(f): 4:54pm
Abeg match don start o
E be like draw match
|Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Queendoncom(f): 4:54pm
Two failures. Nigeria is definitely going to lose.
