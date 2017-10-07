Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) (1519 Views)

Nigeria can secure their place in next year’s Fifa World Cup when they take on Zambia at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.

Gernot Rohr’s men are three points clear at the summit of Group B with two games left to go, indicating that victory or at least a draw would push them over the line with a game to spare.



The Chipolopolo head into this tie on a revenge mission having bowed 2-1 at home in their first game – a result they could regret should they falter in Uyo.



I pray make light steady for the stadium, please am not saying anything o

I see nigeria loosing this match 1 Like

Two failures



One is minister of darkness



Which means they might take light at the middle of the match.





One is minister of cluelessness



He's all smiles, but when is time to pay match bonus and allowances he go enter ghost mood. 4 Likes

Go You super eagles

Currently in our stadium now 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm

e no easy ooo Who notice fahola AIRe no easy ooo 1 Like

NIGERIA GO LOSEE

Lol I don't know what's happening to Fashola's hair.



I don't know anything o, but I know that when next he comes to this life, he will not try to accept even three meats in his plate talk more of ministries 1 Like

What makes you think Nigeria would loose the Match??

Kingbet:

I see nigeria loosing this match You must be enemy of this country You must be enemy of this country

na Win Sure pass today

Zambia win jare make nigeria keep there shakara mouth off jhoor

Fashola should make sure say light dey stable ok

Pls who knows whose in- charge of Dalung's Wardrope

Dalung the goofer. Is he the referee for the match? 2 Likes

The two both of them will spended our money like the bloody rogues that they are.

Am afraid ooooo.

Them don carry APC bad luck come. Every cast and bind

Unpatriotic pessimistic twerps up



Nigeria 2-0 Zambia

Am afraid ooooo.

Them don carry APC bad luck come. Everybody cast and bind





Kingbet:

I see nigeria loosing this match

nototribalist:

Two failures



One is minister of darkness



One is minister of cluelessness you have a problem , the fact remain that Electricity is better under fashola and sport get more success under dalung you have a problem , the fact remain that Electricity is better under fashola and sport get more success under dalung

Looking for the storm...

visijo:

Currently in our stadium now how are things going? how are things going?

someone should tell Fashola to respect him self. no light in my area and you are watching nonsense match

thank God Jubril Muhammadu did not show face... that useless clown is full of badluck... TUFIAKWA

The match will be 1-0

Abeg match don start o

E be like draw match