₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,473 members, 3,838,425 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 04:57 PM

Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) - Sports - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) (1519 Views)

Super Eagles Team Train In Uyo Ahead Of Epic Zambia Clash. Photos / Victor Moses Stylishly Lands In Uyo Ahead Of Zambia Clash. Photos / South Africa Arrives Uyo Ahead Nigeria AFCON Qualifier's Clash (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by pumpkingal: 2:39pm
Minister of power, works and housing, Raji fashola and The Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon dalung arrives Uyo, the host city of the anticipating World Cup qualifying match between Super Eagles of Nigeria and Chipolopolo of Zambia.

Nigeria can secure their place in next year’s Fifa World Cup when they take on Zambia at Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo on Saturday.
konga ads

Gernot Rohr’s men are three points clear at the summit of Group B with two games left to go, indicating that victory or at least a draw would push them over the line with a game to spare.

The Chipolopolo head into this tie on a revenge mission having bowed 2-1 at home in their first game – a result they could regret should they falter in Uyo.

SEE MORE PHOTOS >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/nigeria-vs-zambia-fashola-and-dalung-storm-uyo-ahead-of-super-eagles-kick-off-photos/

lalasticlala myn44

1 Share

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by pumpkingal: 2:46pm
SEE MORE PHOTOS >>> http://www.enzyhub.com/nigeria-vs-zambia-fashola-and-dalung-storm-uyo-ahead-of-super-eagles-kick-off-photos/

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by 2RUTHHURTS(m): 2:52pm
I pray make light steady for the stadium, please am not saying anything o grin
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Kingbet: 3:17pm
I see nigeria loosing this match

1 Like

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by nototribalist: 4:50pm
Two failures

One is minister of darkness

Which means they might take light at the middle of the match.


One is minister of cluelessness

He's all smiles, but when is time to pay match bonus and allowances he go enter ghost mood.

4 Likes

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by honsaint(m): 4:50pm
Go You super eagles
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by visijo(m): 4:50pm
Currently in our stadium now

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by kagari: 4:50pm
Hmmm
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by TDEMONEW: 4:50pm
Who notice fahola AIR grin grin grin e no easy ooo

1 Like

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Derekethan1: 4:50pm
NIGERIA GO LOSEE
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by neutrotoba(m): 4:51pm
Lol I don't know what's happening to Fashola's hair.

I don't know anything o, but I know that when next he comes to this life, he will not try to accept even three meats in his plate talk more of ministries

1 Like

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Eaglemoney(m): 4:51pm
What makes you think Nigeria would loose the Match??
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Adefemiaderoju1: 4:51pm
Kingbet:
I see nigeria loosing this match
You must be enemy of this country
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by attention007(m): 4:51pm
na Win Sure pass today
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by ayoadekunle79(m): 4:51pm
Zambia win jare make nigeria keep there shakara mouth off jhoor
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by reyscrub(m): 4:51pm
Fashola should make sure say light dey stable ok
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Litesanti(m): 4:51pm
Pls who knows whose in- charge of Dalung's Wardrope angry angry
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 4:52pm
Dalung the goofer. Is he the referee for the match?

2 Likes

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by seguno2: 4:52pm
The two both of them will spended our money like the bloody rogues that they are.
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by DinoP: 4:52pm
Am afraid ooooo.
Them don carry APC bad luck come. Every cast and bind
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Flatties: 4:52pm
Unpatriotic pessimistic twerps up

Nigeria 2-0 Zambia
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by DinoP: 4:52pm
Am afraid ooooo.
Them don carry APC bad luck come. Everybody cast and bind
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by lelvin(m): 4:53pm
.

Kingbet:
I see nigeria loosing this match

Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by sokera: 4:53pm
nototribalist:
Two failures

One is minister of darkness

One is minister of cluelessness
you have a problem , the fact remain that Electricity is better under fashola and sport get more success under dalung
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Foodforthought(m): 4:53pm
Looking for the storm...
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by iSpread(m): 4:53pm
visijo:
Currently in our stadium now
how are things going?
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by phemflex90(m): 4:53pm
someone should tell Fashola to respect him self. no light in my area and you are watching nonsense match
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by AFONJACOW(m): 4:53pm
thank God Jubril Muhammadu did not show face... that useless clown is full of badluck... TUFIAKWA
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by itsandi(m): 4:54pm
The match will be 1-0
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by kajsa08(f): 4:54pm
Abeg match don start o
E be like draw match
Re: Fashola and Dalung storm Uyo ahead of Super Eagles match against Zambia (photos) by Queendoncom(f): 4:54pm
Two failures. Nigeria is definitely going to lose.

(0) (1) (Reply)

Welcome To Our Great Kingdom Of Richis,powers,wealths And Fame.(illuminati) / Rodgers: Ronaldo Is The Best Player In The World. / Lippi: Reus A Danger But Juventus Still Favourites Against Dortmund

Viewing this topic: xelow231(m), yinkuscious(m), fabby101, Oloyebo(m), Aghans(m), sainty2k3(m), OtunbaAde101(m), Onnasucs1(m), KAYD007(m), victorvezx(m), DonConst(m), handzomee(m), owenseddies, mumuguyman(m), Eleniyan15(m), iSpread(m), dannydevito(m), Viking007(m), melomelo, moffat(m), nasonaso, ykferrari73, softmind24, Brugo(m), peemyke(f), ogayor, maduinfo, Almusty6060(m), neutrotoba(m), Xtremer1, Lieyel09(m), Pain, AFONJACOW(m), Money4passion99, Chiefwandungu(m), phemflex90(m), Wizzoe360, sokera, felixomor, waledeji(m), HOHPEHYERMIE(m), EaglesT(m), Iamtribe(m), Foodforthought(m), AbuMikey(m), ginggerxy, ajigiteri(m), sonchuks1(m), blogbaby(f), Braze9(m), peripepe(m), seguno2, ayo84(m), Ensquare(m), jomoh, hathiba, ogbestone, olamurphy95, Babewensabi, Nollyzonenews, femmmmy(m), RoyalBlak007, Babakenny(m), psalmistkakah(m), 12go(m), busterr(m), Donaltus, ajokebelle(f), Talkingboy, Obascoetubi, Danjuma827(m), draigboje(m), MrPeterson(m), gubamsude(m), mailalaba, mfolon, AllyPolly, heedshow(m), njoku10(m), justphillips(m), farihafaheemah(m), Sunnisko, Viccctor(m), crazygod(m), kingraj01, nototribalist, lelvin(m), classicking(m), model419(m), rojamide(m), nusirat(m), vicadon, nwaUrasi(m), safarigirl(f), Peteragan(m), Yhemit(m), 1Alex4u, yemmit90, Yhelay, wuramide, dikachi01(m), princeade86(m), Chekwube91, omoagbeke(m), talktrue1(m), Crazytrump(m), successinlife, sinequanon1955(m), Fdot(m), kenny9ce(m), Angeleye5(m), mingles, tobimillar, dadydee(m), Itimkpataka2, blackky187(m), ojlifa, crackerspub, Sleezwizz, themano, adeowo84(m), Abass07(m), Hmajeed(m), Naijagotit1, omoiyamayor(m), deji17, jejetaiwo(m), Amebo1(m), uniqueicon, Jamsken(m), Omobolajiatanda(m), naijaracist(m), irririchris(m), arukwe123, paflex, Queendoncom(f), karnafiu03, DonFreshmoney(m), ogalawyer(m), Sly2017, Naxtrad(m), Lekan155, oluwaseunhere, Abbotp, harveybeaks(f), Cholls(m) and 305 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 19
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.