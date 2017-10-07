Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / My Sister To Be Deported Back To Nigeria On Arrival In Israel This Morning (10073 Views)

Just when we thought God has answered our prayers, we received the catastrophic news from her this morning.



Her husband who base in Tel Aviv, Israel has been processing her visa since 2015, they've tried different agents and it didn't work out, even tried going with the pilgrimage. All failed.. Their money is still With those agents.



Fortunately, they tried another agent in Lagos and it worked out. to cut the story short, she took off for Israel yesterday at about 2pm, arrived Ethiopia at around 7pm yesterday.. And called to inform us. We were all filled With joy. They took off from Ethiopia at about 2hr from that time and arrived Israel around past 2am this morning.



Unfortunately, we got the shocker from her that some of them weren't given exit card and will be deported With the next available flight cos their data page didn't get to Israel.



Today is saturday and the agent number isn't reachable.



Mum, dad and my siblings have been in a bad mood since we received the news. Her husband has been calling to cheer us up.



Pls, can it b resolved. we've bn praying

This is a real shocker!



Let the experts on her come do justice to this 1 Like

let her calm down I am sure there have been irregularities, no country just deports people anyhow like that. report the travel agent to the police,he may have scammed your sister. 5 Likes 1 Share

Mayb she ddnt have a return ticket....don't know how this travelling paroles works though...let the expert come jare!! 2 Likes

Dis one is definitely village ppl at work 2 Likes

The visa is fake... After your sister get back. Carry army men go beat the agent. He know what he did... 23 Likes

The visa is fake... After your sister get back. Carry army men go beat the agent. He know what he did...



Fake? and wasn't detected here in nigeria, took off frm murtala int'l airport, arrived ethiopia.. stl nt detected to be fake? nd off to israel only to knw d visa is fake?

Everyone is always praying, even when they are trying to illegally undercut the immigration rules of another country. God isn’t mocked, you reap what you sow. Everyone is always praying, even when they are trying to illegally undercut the immigration rules of another country. God isn’t mocked, you reap what you sow. 20 Likes 1 Share

How do u mean bycut bro? does it our immigration officers re wack nd didn't knw there job to our dem take off if any rule was actually breached?

Fake? and wasn't detected here in nigeria, took off frm murtala int'l airport, arrived ethiopia.. stl nt detected to be fake? nd off to israel only to knw d visa is fake? It might be fake,n yes somtyms dey dont detect until u get to ur P.O.E,i av flown with people to j'burg b4,only 4 d immigration at d P.O.E to tell dem to step aside,and once that happens be rest assured ure in murtala,another issue my be what the agent applied for vs what she told them at the point of entry,if the agent filled Tourism,and she tells them she is going to be with her husband, there will be issues....with naija pali,u have to be 100% accurate in ur information,may God help us. It might be fake,n yes somtyms dey dont detect until u get to ur P.O.E,i av flown with people to j'burg b4,only 4 d immigration at d P.O.E to tell dem to step aside,and once that happens be rest assured ure in murtala,another issue my be what the agent applied for vs what she told them at the point of entry,if the agent filled Tourism,and she tells them she is going to be with her husband, there will be issues....with naija pali,u have to be 100% accurate in ur information,may God help us. 36 Likes 1 Share

There’s little doubt that your sister either traveled on a fake visa or lied on her application. The desperation is obvious. Why else would you try to apply as a pilgrim when you know the ultimate purpose is to go squat illegally in another man’s country?



And you claim to have been praying. To what god? A god who condones lying and deceit? There’s little doubt that your sister either traveled on a fake visa or lied on her application. The desperation is obvious. Why else would you try to apply as a pilgrim when you know the ultimate purpose is to go squat illegally in another man’s country?And you claim to have been praying. To what god? A god who condones lying and deceit? 15 Likes

Yes. Some country visa can't be detected here. Only at there port of entry... What Ethiopia airline do here is they login information on there system, connecting fligth only check ur ticket and give u boarding pass.. Yes. Some country visa can't be detected here. Only at there port of entry... What Ethiopia airline do here is they login information on there system, connecting fligth only check ur ticket and give u boarding pass.. 3 Likes

@deff111 nd Twoods .. tnx for ur time nd enlightenment.. I appreciate..



too bad.. after all d stress she's been to.. so, nothing can actually be done to salvage her situation..

UPDATE:



We just received a call frm her, she said her flight is shedule for 1am back to nigeria. It's all good. 1 Like

My question is did your sister went to the embassy her self and collect the visa herself ?.... If not it's 100% fake.. Look for army go beat that agent. Collect your money too... My question is did your sister went to the embassy her self and collect the visa herself ?.... If not it's 100% fake.. Look for army go beat that agent. Collect your money too... 13 Likes

If this is true then your sister can forget about going to the US, Canada, the UK etc. The question of whether you have ever been deported from any country is asked on their application forms. Stating the use of a falsified visa as the reason is sure to lead to an automatic denial. Sometimes, pure honesty is better than endless fasting and prayer. If this is true then your sister can forget about going to the US, Canada, the UK etc. The question of whether you have ever been deported from any country is asked on their application forms. Stating the use of a falsified visa as the reason is sure to lead to an automatic denial. Sometimes, pure honesty is better than endless fasting and prayer. 33 Likes

You said her husband works in Isreal. If he is living there legally, your sister should have simply gone through the legal route for visas, rather than use agents. 11 Likes 1 Share

Flee from Agents....... 3 Likes

The God that maketh d impossible possible can do it. 1 Like

How would u say village are at work @ Nbnote when God dey, make dem fire MFM, the people from village go leave am alone quick quick

The state of israel is security conscious country,so you guys should better ask the agent serious questions



Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International is the World's Most Secure Airport. There are many aviation security systems that outclass our own.



make sure the page they need gets to israel. The state of israel is security conscious country,so you guys should better ask the agent serious questionsmake sure the page they need gets to israel.

So not been able to get the visa all the previous times she tried is not proof enough that she`s not wanted in Israel? 1 Like

All I can say is this, 'The way maker will make way for your sister, in easy way in Jesus name!'





Spend time on travel section of nairaland you'll find some answers too. 1 Like

Agents. Stay away from them. 1 Like