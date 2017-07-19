Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt (13387 Views)

Notorious Cultist 'Toshiba' Arrested By Security Operatives In Imo State. Photos / Fake Army Officer In Port-Harcourt Apprehended By Security Operatives (Pics) / Vikings Cult Members Arrested In Enugu By Security Operatives (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





According to Charles, who is an eyewitness and his friend, Jarule pays N6,000 at the parking lot, monthly. It was alleged that Jarule was shot twice by the security men for owing for a month.



Source; A Nigerian man simply identified as Jarule, from Ifako, Lagos, was shot dead, this morning, by some trigger happy security operatives in South Africa, for allegedly owing about N6,000 in rands. The incident took place at Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD). .According to Charles, who is an eyewitness and his friend, Jarule pays N6,000 at the parking lot, monthly. It was alleged that Jarule was shot twice by the security men for owing for a month.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-shot-dead-security-operatives-south-africa-n6k-debt-photo.html 1 Like 1 Share

Very unfortunate. 1 Like

Too bad

Na wa oo!



We really don't have a government in this country.

Which country will fold its arms and watch while its citizens are massacred in their numbers in other countries if not Nigeria where life is worthless than a toilet paper.



South Africa is now Nigerians grave yard as no month passes without death and murder of our citizens there. 34 Likes 2 Shares

Odiegwu

South Africans has declared Wat against 1 Like

South Africans has declared War against 1 Share

Let's read the Police Report.

They don't want development 15 Likes 1 Share

A country without a government will always have her citizens haunted abroad....

They are all asylum seekers trying to get away from buhari and APC induced hardship



All these blood buhari is sucking knowingly and unknowingly will one day choke him 3 Likes

The curse of jubrin the sudanese 2 Likes

GameGod:

They don't want development

Jarule from ifako.. Lagos

Killed by APC Jarule from ifako.. LagosKilled by APC 12 Likes





This can never happen to an individual who's government is responsible. All Buhari knows is Nepotism, hypocrisy and hatred.



South Africans keep killing Nigerians but he just doesn't care a bit. This can never happen to an individual who's government is responsible. All Buhari knows is Nepotism, hypocrisy and hatred.South Africans keep killing Nigerians but he just doesn't care a bit. 4 Likes 1 Share

zombieHUNTER:





Jarule from ifako.. Lagos

Killed by APC

U dey mind that dumb God...





Na Mumu him be he as expecting An Igboid name...



Very Stupid creature U dey mind that dumb God...Na Mumu him be he as expecting An Igboid name...Very Stupid creature 7 Likes

Isokowadoo:





U dey mind that dumb God...





Na Mumu him be he as expecting An Igboid name...



Very Stupid creature I know him too well

He reads only headlines I know him too wellHe reads only headlines 11 Likes

When they read the news and watch how Nigerian Govt kills unarmed Nigerians like water daily why should we expect the south African to respect our people . 8 Likes

FortifiedCity:





This can never happen to an individual who's government is responsible. All Buhari knows is Nepotism, hypocrisy and hatred.



South Africans keep killing Nigerians but he just doesn't care a bit.

Let it be known that the day this South Africans touch any Mustafa Muhammad from the North...

The Fulani pythons will strategically strike oo



For now they can be doing whatever they are doing with the "lesser citizens " Let it be known that the day this South Africans touch any Mustafa Muhammad from the North...The Fulani pythons will strategically strike ooFor now they can be doing whatever they are doing with the "lesser citizens " 4 Likes

SalamRushdie:

When they read the news and watch how Nigerian Govt kills unarmed Nigerians like water daily why should we expect the south African to respect our people .

In a way.... They are making Buhari job easy in diaspora In a way.... They are making Buhari job easy in diaspora 1 Like

South Africa and Aluu no real diff sha



#hisPeaceMatters



#thyWillBeDone

hmmmm #6000.. some people get mind eh

Ok

say no to DSTV n embrace TSTV 6 Likes 1 Share

Was considering south Africa for my PhD programme but with these killings everywhere, I think I consider somewhere else..

Sad - very sad

CastedDude:

A Nigerian man simply identified as Jarule, from Ifako, Lagos, was shot dead, this morning, by some trigger happy security operatives in South Africa, for allegedly owing about N6,000 in rands. The incident took place at Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD). .



According to Charles, who is an eyewitness and his friend, Jarule pays N6,000 at the parking lot, monthly. It was alleged that Jarule was shot twice by the security men for owing for a month.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-shot-dead-security-operatives-south-africa-n6k-debt-photo.html

so sad so sad

No mercy for criminals....shoot them all

come back ur country, dey won't listen.



on pe ke to ku tan 1 Like