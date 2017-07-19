₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by CastedDude: 4:09pm
A Nigerian man simply identified as Jarule, from Ifako, Lagos, was shot dead, this morning, by some trigger happy security operatives in South Africa, for allegedly owing about N6,000 in rands. The incident took place at Johannesburg Central Business District (CBD). .
According to Charles, who is an eyewitness and his friend, Jarule pays N6,000 at the parking lot, monthly. It was alleged that Jarule was shot twice by the security men for owing for a month.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/10/nigerian-man-shot-dead-security-operatives-south-africa-n6k-debt-photo.html
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by LionDeLeo: 4:10pm
Very unfortunate.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by josephine123: 4:10pm
Too bad
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by hatchy: 4:10pm
Na wa oo!
We really don't have a government in this country.
Which country will fold its arms and watch while its citizens are massacred in their numbers in other countries if not Nigeria where life is worthless than a toilet paper.
South Africa is now Nigerians grave yard as no month passes without death and murder of our citizens there.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by Homeboiy(m): 4:15pm
Odiegwu
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by makdcash(m): 4:17pm
South Africans has declared Wat against
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by makdcash(m): 4:18pm
South Africans has declared War against
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by orisa37: 4:19pm
Let's read the Police Report.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by GameGod(m): 4:20pm
They don't want development
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by zombieHUNTER: 4:21pm
A country without a government will always have her citizens haunted abroad....
They are all asylum seekers trying to get away from buhari and APC induced hardship
All these blood buhari is sucking knowingly and unknowingly will one day choke him
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by fulaniHERDSman(m): 4:22pm
The curse of jubrin the sudanese
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by zombieHUNTER: 4:24pm
GameGod:
Jarule from ifako.. Lagos
Killed by APC
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by FortifiedCity: 4:30pm
This can never happen to an individual who's government is responsible. All Buhari knows is Nepotism, hypocrisy and hatred.
South Africans keep killing Nigerians but he just doesn't care a bit.
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by Isokowadoo: 4:31pm
zombieHUNTER:
U dey mind that dumb God...
Na Mumu him be he as expecting An Igboid name...
Very Stupid creature
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by zombieHUNTER: 4:34pm
Isokowadoo:I know him too well
He reads only headlines
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by SalamRushdie: 4:35pm
When they read the news and watch how Nigerian Govt kills unarmed Nigerians like water daily why should we expect the south African to respect our people .
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by zombieHUNTER: 4:38pm
FortifiedCity:
Let it be known that the day this South Africans touch any Mustafa Muhammad from the North...
The Fulani pythons will strategically strike oo
For now they can be doing whatever they are doing with the "lesser citizens "
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by zombieHUNTER: 4:40pm
SalamRushdie:
In a way.... They are making Buhari job easy in diaspora
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by onward4life(m): 5:08pm
South Africa and Aluu no real diff sha
#hisPeaceMatters
#thyWillBeDone
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by Spylord48: 6:04pm
hmmmm #6000.. some people get mind eh
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by Zico5(m): 7:31pm
Ok
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by oshe11(m): 7:31pm
say no to DSTV n embrace TSTV
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by coolhamid(m): 7:32pm
Was considering south Africa for my PhD programme but with these killings everywhere, I think I consider somewhere else..
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by FisifunKododada: 7:33pm
Sad - very sad
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by free2ryhme: 7:35pm
CastedDude:
so sad
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by Ramaa(m): 7:35pm
No mercy for criminals....shoot them all
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:38pm
come back ur country, dey won't listen.
on pe ke to ku tan
|Re: Nigerian Man Shot Dead In South Africa By Security Operatives Over N6k Debt by Omoluabi16: 7:38pm
Those cursed South African b******s. What do they derive in killing nigerians. They forget we once saved them from their white masters.
