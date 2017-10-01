Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying (9577 Views)

Kate Henshaw Replies Fan Who Accused Her Of 'Toning' / Funke Akindele Replies Fan Who Feels “jenifa” Should Start Speaking Good English / "You Are Fat": Halima Abubakar Replies Fan Who Said She Is Too Fat (screenshot) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





A fan of Media personality, Toke Makinwa whose marriage to Maje Ayida was recently dissolved asked her on Twitter if she has any plans on remarrying, she replied the fan saying;



"I just came out of one ���� let me breathe pls"





Gists Via: A fan of Media personality, Toke Makinwa whose marriage to Maje Ayida was recently dissolved asked her on Twitter if she has any plans on remarrying, she replied the fan saying;Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/toke-makinwa-replies-fan-who-asked-if.html

How does this bring our missing $25b? 27 Likes

♤RUSSIA! HERE WE CÚM



♤NIGERIA MUST ZAMBIA 2 Likes

I honestly dunno if I should give a fuc.k. 10 Likes

She seems to see marriage as Unbecoming! 1 Like

...... and so this became a 'postable' news



Some years ago men do marry women who were virgins and the dowry they gave was yams,beans,palm wine, bush meat and honey and kolanut.....Nowadays, a girl has no virginity and you are her 45th boyfriend....on to that her parents ask for 3 million as bride price before other needs..Is that money for her experience .Make una tell me i don confuse. Since we are talking about marriage,help me answer this................Some years ago men do marry women who were virgins and the dowry they gave was yams,beans,palm wine, bush meat and honey and kolanut.....Nowadays, a girl has no virginity and you are her 45th boyfriend....on to that her parents ask for 3 million as bride price before other needs..Is that money for her experience.Make una tell me i don confuse. 9 Likes 1 Share

Yomzzyblog:





A fan of Media personality, Toke Makinwa whose marriage to Maje Ayida was recently dissolved asked her on Twitter if she has any plans on remarrying, she replied the fan saying;











Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/toke-makinwa-replies-fan-who-asked-if.html







lol lol

awòn monitoring spirit



her life

her choice

I couldn't care less

Your bleeping problem 1 Like

If she remarries the marriage go still crash 2 Likes

Now dat we av qualified n heading to Russia, I hope Mikel's gf wont finish him wit $ex wen we gt dere

@lalasticlala I sight you.... 1 Like

Codes151:

How does this bring our missing $25b? $26 billion $26 billion 2 Likes

and we should fry

. 3 Likes

That fan is not a fan...

Toke Makinwa OLOSHO

Sure jare



You have to rest in other to pepare for the new one...

Yomzzyblog:





A fan of Media personality, Toke Makinwa whose marriage to Maje Ayida was recently dissolved asked her on Twitter if she has any plans on remarrying, she replied the fan saying;











Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/toke-makinwa-replies-fan-who-asked-if.html





If she like make she no remarry the world will not stop moving



iranu If she like make she no remarry the world will not stop movingiranu

Codes151:

How does this bring our missing $25b? ur head dey ur neck ur head dey ur neck

uzoclinton:

If she remarries the marriage go still crash What are you? Prophet of doom. What are you? Prophet of doom.

The earlier the better.....Cos u are still on trials oooooo....Try as many guys as possible before you enter menopause....

free2ryhme:





If she like make she no remarry the world will not stop moving



iranu

She never requested the world to stop moving! She never requested the world to stop moving! 3 Likes

thank u grandmom u thought me how to mind my own business

1 Like

Nne5:

I honestly dunno if I should give a fuc.k.

You just did You just did

I hope she knows at the end of the day nobody truly gives a Bleep about her marriage..