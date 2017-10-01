₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Yomzzyblog: 4:31pm
A fan of Media personality, Toke Makinwa whose marriage to Maje Ayida was recently dissolved asked her on Twitter if she has any plans on remarrying, she replied the fan saying;
"I just came out of one ���� let me breathe pls"
Gists Via: http://www.yomzzyblog.com/2017/10/toke-makinwa-replies-fan-who-asked-if.html
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Codes151(m): 4:34pm
How does this bring our missing $25b?
27 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by RoyalBlak007: 4:36pm
♤RUSSIA! HERE WE CÚM
♤NIGERIA MUST ZAMBIA
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Nne5(f): 4:36pm
I honestly dunno if I should give a fuc.k.
10 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Tolexander: 4:41pm
She seems to see marriage as Unbecoming!
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by MykOnyxo(m): 8:09pm
...... and so this became a 'postable' news
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by billynoni(m): 8:09pm
Since we are talking about marriage,help me answer this................
Some years ago men do marry women who were virgins and the dowry they gave was yams,beans,palm wine, bush meat and honey and kolanut.....Nowadays, a girl has no virginity and you are her 45th boyfriend....on to that her parents ask for 3 million as bride price before other needs..Is that money for her experience .Make una tell me i don confuse.
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by supersystemsnig: 8:09pm
Yomzzyblog:
lol
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by masada: 8:09pm
awòn monitoring spirit
her life
her choice
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Jaimeez: 8:10pm
I couldn't care less
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Mouthgag: 8:10pm
Your bleeping problem
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by uzoclinton(m): 8:11pm
If she remarries the marriage go still crash
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by oshe11(m): 8:11pm
Now dat we av qualified n heading to Russia, I hope Mikel's gf wont finish him wit $ex wen we gt dere
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Maafiaalady: 8:11pm
@lalasticlala I sight you....
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by princeade86(m): 8:11pm
Codes151:$26 billion
2 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by joeaz58: 8:12pm
and we should fry
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Shezhawt(f): 8:12pm
.
3 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Ugoeze2016: 8:12pm
That fan is not a fan...
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by MillionDollars: 8:12pm
Toke Makinwa OLOSHO
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Funkybabee(f): 8:15pm
Sure jare
You have to rest in other to pepare for the new one...
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by free2ryhme: 8:16pm
Yomzzyblog:
If she like make she no remarry the world will not stop moving
iranu
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by onajison(m): 8:16pm
Codes151:ur head dey ur neck
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by MaritzaNL(f): 8:18pm
uzoclinton:What are you? Prophet of doom.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Maydfourth: 8:19pm
The earlier the better.....Cos u are still on trials oooooo....Try as many guys as possible before you enter menopause....
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Pavore9: 8:21pm
free2ryhme:
She never requested the world to stop moving!
3 Likes
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by aziaka111(m): 8:22pm
thank u grandmom u thought me how to mind my own business
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by vicky6: 8:27pm
1 Like
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by pcguru1(m): 8:28pm
Nne5:
You just did
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by OGsteven(m): 8:30pm
I hope she knows at the end of the day nobody truly gives a Bleep about her marriage..
|Re: Toke Makinwa Replies Fan Who Asked If She Plans On Remarrying by Mobsync(m): 8:30pm
Ugoeze2016:
That's true. He's indirectly asking her when her next book will be out.
Maybe he wants to read an encyclopedia.
