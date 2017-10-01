Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu (7142 Views)

The command ’s spokesman , SP Ebere Amaraizu , said in a statement in Enugu on Saturday that the incident happened on Oct. 4.



Amaraizu said that the incident took place at Amorji Nike community of Abakpa axis in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state .









“It was gathered that a man whose identity is yet to be established was allegedly beaten to death on Oct. 4 at Amorji Nike , Enugu for stealing a yam tuber .









“His corpse was dumped in a compound from where it was recovered ,’’ Amaraizu said .







According to him , investigations have commenced, while two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident .

“The arrested suspects are currently helping police operatives in their investigations ,’’ he said









killed 4 tubers of yam, recession bited hard.



where is this APC, una see what u did



mumu bubu una too see am 12 Likes

wow

Rex123:

Human beings are heartless Human beings are heartless 2 Likes

Nigeria is a jungle, full of animals calling themselves human 5 Likes

Fvck Biafrans Just because of yamFvck Biafrans 16 Likes 1 Share

For people to beat a man to death because of a tuber of yam? It is just only anger and frustration that has caused this. This is very bad and not acceptable at all. 1 Like

Sad

I swear this country don tire me.





those that deserves to be beaten to death are being worshipped by the masses whose wealth are being robbed.





the government is not the problem of this country but it's the people, there are too gullible and they easily fall for propaganda because of religion and tribe.





the thieves in government know these things and use it to control the people, I think it's time we start asking questions, forget APC or PDP, they're all the same, we need to look past tribe and religion in other to progress.





RIP, to the dead. 2 Likes

This is serious

Nigerian problem

Too bad!

so sad,just because of yam?? biabra country Weldon oh 4 Likes

Biafrauds......... 4 Likes

free2ryhme:





Human beings are heartless As in the stealing of the yam or the killing of the man As in the stealing of the yam or the killing of the man

BIAFRANs are very HEARTHLESS 7 Likes

Nigerians..



This is so unfair..



A hungry Hausa man will beg for alms and he will get enough help to buy 10 yams. But an Igbo will hardly beg.



Nawa o.

Stealing a tuber of yam means the man is hungry. Why killing such a man? What happens to the Governors, senators and other government officials who are stealing billions of Naira in preparation for the 2019 election. 7 Likes

Biafra, land of surprise sun

Eleyi gidi gan o, but why are humans heartless







RETIREDMUMU:

killed 4 tubers of yam, recession bited hard.



where is this APC, una see what u did



mumu bubu una too see am Instead of you to condemn those that killed that man you are busy abusing APC. 2 Likes

2lateBiafra:

BIAFRANs are very HEARTHLESS



As in ehnn..



No good news atal, only bad news As in ehnn..No good news atal, only bad news 1 Like

Akan:

As in the stealing of the yam or the killing of the man

is the punishment equated to the crime



The appropriate punishment of the crime committed is the punishment equated to the crimeThe appropriate punishment of the crime committed 2 Likes

2lateBiafra:

BIAFRANs are very HEARTHLESS



Sharrap.



Is IPOB no longer a terrorist organization.. ? Sharrap.Is IPOB no longer a terrorist organization.. ?

'jungle justice' what is wrong with some people?

RETIREDMUMU:

killed 4 tubers of yam, recession bited hard.



where is this APC, una see what u did



mumu bubu una too see am just a tuber of yam bro. just a tuber of yam bro.

This is the worst hunger infested govt in the past 30 years of Nigeria's history..



Suicide started under this govt and Yahoo Plus Skull mining.



Under this govt, govt officials started commissioning super markets and fuel stations as govt projects.



God help Nigeria.



Nawa.

RETIREDMUMU:

killed 4 tubers of yam, recession bited hard.



where is this APC, una see what u did



mumu bubu una too see am



His Kinsmen who killed him over a tuber are worse than APC His Kinsmen who killed him over a tuber are worse than 2 Likes

For the sake of yam one life lost , this country ha lost its priority.