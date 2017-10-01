₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,587 members, 3,838,805 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 09:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu (7142 Views)
Man Discovers Drugs Inside Tubers Of Yam Set To Be Delivered Abroad.Photos/Video / Nigerian Man Killed For Selling Drugs In South Africa. Graphic Photos / Man Killed For Stealing Laptop In Lekki, Lagos. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Rex123(m): 5:00pm
The Enugu State Police Command has commenced an investigation into the alleged killing of a man for stealing a tuber of yam in Amorji Nike community of Abakpa axis in Enugu.
The command ’s spokesman , SP Ebere Amaraizu , said in a statement in Enugu on Saturday that the incident happened on Oct. 4.
Amaraizu said that the incident took place at Amorji Nike community of Abakpa axis in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state .
“It was gathered that a man whose identity is yet to be established was allegedly beaten to death on Oct. 4 at Amorji Nike , Enugu for stealing a yam tuber .
“His corpse was dumped in a compound from where it was recovered ,’’ Amaraizu said .
According to him , investigations have commenced, while two suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident .
“The arrested suspects are currently helping police operatives in their investigations ,’’ he said
http://www.kgnosis.com/2017/10/man-killed-for-stealing-one-tuber-of-yam.html?m=1
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by RETIREDMUMU(m): 8:14pm
killed 4 tubers of yam, recession bited hard.
where is this APC, una see what u did
mumu bubu una too see am
12 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Nkc22: 8:15pm
wow
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by free2ryhme: 8:15pm
Rex123:
Human beings are heartless
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by esmarcq(m): 8:15pm
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Amosjaj(m): 8:16pm
Nigeria is a jungle, full of animals calling themselves human
5 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by fabulousfortune(m): 8:16pm
Just because of yam Fvck Biafrans
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by deepwater(f): 8:16pm
For people to beat a man to death because of a tuber of yam? It is just only anger and frustration that has caused this. This is very bad and not acceptable at all.
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by olamilian1: 8:16pm
Sad
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by eistien(m): 8:17pm
I swear this country don tire me.
those that deserves to be beaten to death are being worshipped by the masses whose wealth are being robbed.
the government is not the problem of this country but it's the people, there are too gullible and they easily fall for propaganda because of religion and tribe.
the thieves in government know these things and use it to control the people, I think it's time we start asking questions, forget APC or PDP, they're all the same, we need to look past tribe and religion in other to progress.
RIP, to the dead.
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Oyetboy(m): 8:17pm
This is serious
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by nairaman66(m): 8:17pm
Nigerian problem
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Chuukwudi(m): 8:17pm
Too bad!
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by aziaka111(m): 8:17pm
so sad,just because of yam?? biabra country Weldon oh
4 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by jayson87: 8:19pm
Biafrauds.........
4 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Akan(m): 8:19pm
free2ryhme:As in the stealing of the yam or the killing of the man
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by 2lateBiafra: 8:20pm
BIAFRANs are very HEARTHLESS
7 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by 400billionman: 8:20pm
Nigerians..
This is so unfair..
A hungry Hausa man will beg for alms and he will get enough help to buy 10 yams. But an Igbo will hardly beg.
Nawa o.
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by phkka1(m): 8:22pm
Stealing a tuber of yam means the man is hungry. Why killing such a man? What happens to the Governors, senators and other government officials who are stealing billions of Naira in preparation for the 2019 election.
7 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by ebbo(m): 8:24pm
Biafra, land of surprise sun
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by chillychill(f): 8:27pm
Eleyi gidi gan o, but why are humans heartless
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by isbish(m): 8:28pm
Instead of you to condemn those that killed that man you are busy abusing APC.
RETIREDMUMU:
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Opakan2: 8:28pm
2lateBiafra:
As in ehnn..
No good news atal, only bad news
1 Like
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by free2ryhme: 8:28pm
Akan:
is the punishment equated to the crime
The appropriate punishment of the crime committed
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by mrbillz(m): 8:29pm
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by 400billionman: 8:29pm
2lateBiafra:
Sharrap.
Is IPOB no longer a terrorist organization.. ?
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by KINGS100(m): 8:30pm
'jungle justice' what is wrong with some people?
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Skmoda360(m): 8:33pm
RETIREDMUMU:just a tuber of yam bro.
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by 400billionman: 8:33pm
This is the worst hunger infested govt in the past 30 years of Nigeria's history..
Suicide started under this govt and Yahoo Plus Skull mining.
Under this govt, govt officials started commissioning super markets and fuel stations as govt projects.
God help Nigeria.
Nawa.
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Atiku2019: 8:34pm
RETIREDMUMU:
His Kinsmen who killed him over a tuber are worse than APC
2 Likes
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Suko110(m): 8:37pm
For the sake of yam one life lost , this country ha lost its priority.
|Re: Man Killed For Stealing A Tuber Of Yam In Enugu by Jeezuzpick(m): 8:37pm
Atiku2019:
But de state na PDP naa......
In fact I'm sure neither the poor fellow nor his killers are APC.
Do You Guys Believe In This Money Ritual Things? / Muslim Shouts "Inshallah" As He Rapes Student Then Asks Her If She Enjoyed It / Sss Officer, Wife, 3 Kids Slaughtered In Kano
Viewing this topic: Ishilove, Einl(m), mobolaji234, ChyEndowed(f), riccadonna(f), leemond(m), Godwinshina(m), ysyowel(m), Naziridamos, Donkalio(m), sirgid2469, Mbediogu(m), ujay4u(m), Ndysney(m), Rolly22(m), verycheese, taurus21, emm85, TheTechMan, Dearlord(m), Iblad0994(m) and 46 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30