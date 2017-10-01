₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by josephine123: 6:09pm
A Plus Size Nigerian Woman, Gift Chinelo ( instagram user @gift_chinelo ) who is fashionable 53year old, a single mother openly passed a strong romantic message to Singer Timaya via comment on his post offering to be his Sugar mummy..
She wrote:
"You look so strong, let me be your sugar mum "
Singer Timaya is yet to respond to this, but we hope he will accept Gift Chinelo's Offer.
Source: http://www.nairanaijanews.com.ng/2017/10/let-me-be-your-sugar-mum-53year-old.html
1 Like
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by josephine123: 6:09pm
Konji na bastard
10 Likes
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by SAMBARRY: 6:17pm
See a grown adult woman and some people's mother disgracing herself like this
26 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by EKITI001: 6:22pm
she needs sumtin strong ..
9 Likes
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by scrapNG: 6:35pm
she looks happy , rich n sexy...
timaya should please consider her
5 Likes
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by PointZerom: 6:37pm
Foolish woman
2 Likes
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by auntysimbiat(f): 6:47pm
PointZerom:
For being free n not hiding feelings ?
Na wa 4 u oooO
33 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by oatzeal(m): 8:08pm
Lol.. Free chubby mama for the plantain boy
1 Like
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by EKITI001: 9:48pm
Where is lalasticlala
1 Like
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by josephine123: 10:03pm
EKITI001:I wonder oo
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by Flashh: 10:40pm
She is not even attractive.
4 Likes
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by selflover(f): 10:41pm
His mouth like he wants to suck her boobs for real
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by uduvwurode(m): 10:41pm
lolzz. person don suffer sha.
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by davodyguy: 10:41pm
You don't have money to pay him
He's a musician
Once he plays music inside your studio, you will pay him to recharge
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by hazan041: 10:41pm
So someone cannot Strong in peace again
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by 1bunne4lif(m): 10:41pm
Let me come and be going
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by greatman247(m): 10:41pm
Tori don wowo.! I just weak for this.
1 Like
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by OCTAVO: 10:41pm
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by lekanation(m): 10:41pm
madam elephant self wan show say she dey there. shameless old hag
2 Likes
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by maxiuc(m): 10:41pm
I thought timaya loves them big
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by Philipmems(m): 10:42pm
I sorry for all the people wen they insult the woman. What has she done wrong? Expressing her feelings in this free world is a crime... una for Naija need to change una archaic orientation /perspective.
4 Likes
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by CaroLyner(f): 10:42pm
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by Yusfunoble(m): 10:42pm
Chai! See person mama.
2 Likes
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by Alphasoar(m): 10:42pm
@OP, Why do you hope that Timaya will accept her offer. All these bloggers sef. Like, Egberi nor get better work to do na?
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by Ugoeze2016: 10:43pm
O ya Timaya abeg don't let this slip through your fingers
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by elChapo1: 10:43pm
see them, destiny swallowers. read the holy book of proverbs very well bro timaya.
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by kobijacobs(m): 10:45pm
when other women are striving to be role models and good examples to the younger generation, this one has chosen to be "sugar mummy" to timaya. when the guy no be sugar ant
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by Noblesoul123: 10:48pm
So this one dey apply to be sugar mummy?
Oya, plantain seller over to you.
Heavy D is coming for your plantain.
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by 00Ademi(m): 10:50pm
Timaya
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by Gangster1ms: 10:50pm
Omo mehn I just weak here..see her pics.. She is clearly suffering from konji.. See her fvcking that car. Retired olosho
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by wayne4loan: 10:58pm
|Re: "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum by searchhussein(m): 10:59pm
Timaya
