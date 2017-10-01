Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Timaya, Let Me Be Your Sugar Mum" - 53-Year-Old, Plus-Sized Single Mum (12724 Views)

She wrote:

"You look so strong, let me be your sugar mum "



Singer Timaya is yet to respond to this, but we hope he will accept Gift Chinelo's Offer.





Konji na bastard 10 Likes

See a grown adult woman and some people's mother disgracing herself like this 26 Likes 2 Shares

she needs sumtin strong .. 9 Likes

she looks happy , rich n sexy...

timaya should please consider her 5 Likes

Foolish woman 2 Likes

For being free n not hiding feelings ?



Na wa 4 u oooO For being free n not hiding feelings ?Na wa 4 u oooO 33 Likes 1 Share

Lol.. Free chubby mama for the plantain boy 1 Like

Where is lalasticlala 1 Like

EKITI001:

Where is lalasticlala I wonder oo I wonder oo 1 Like 1 Share

She is not even attractive. 4 Likes

His mouth like he wants to suck her boobs for real

lolzz. person don suffer sha.

You don't have money to pay him



He's a musician



Once he plays music inside your studio, you will pay him to recharge 2 Likes 1 Share

So someone cannot Strong in peace again 10 Likes 1 Share

Let me come and be going

Tori don wowo.! I just weak for this. 1 Like

madam elephant self wan show say she dey there. shameless old hag 2 Likes





I thought timaya loves them big



I sorry for all the people wen they insult the woman. What has she done wrong? Expressing her feelings in this free world is a crime... una for Naija need to change una archaic orientation /perspective. 4 Likes





Chai! See person mama. Chai! See person mama. 2 Likes

@OP, Why do you hope that Timaya will accept her offer. All these bloggers sef. Like, Egberi nor get better work to do na?

O ya Timaya abeg don't let this slip through your fingers

see them, destiny swallowers. read the holy book of proverbs very well bro timaya.

when other women are striving to be role models and good examples to the younger generation, this one has chosen to be "sugar mummy" to timaya. when the guy no be sugar ant 2 Likes 1 Share

So this one dey apply to be sugar mummy?



Oya, plantain seller over to you.



Heavy D is coming for your plantain.

Timaya

Omo mehn I just weak here..see her pics.. She is clearly suffering from konji.. See her fvcking that car. Retired olosho Omo mehn I just weak here..see her pics.. She is clearly suffering from konji.. See her fvcking that car. Retired olosho