₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,891,587 members, 3,838,805 topics. Date: Saturday, 07 October 2017 at 09:43 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? (2072 Views)
Have You Dated A Girl/Guy Who Doesn't FORGIVE? / Any Guy Who Doesn't Have A House And A Car Should Not Get Married Or Even Date! / Ladies Can You Date A Guy Shorter Than You (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by UyiIredia(m): 7:25pm
Even if the guy has no money would you date him? No be marry o, just date.
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Rokia2(f): 7:26pm
What I want to know is that will I be dating money or the person?
6 Likes
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Papiikush: 7:28pm
If you no get money, just stay away from women and love.
7 Likes
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by IamKashyBaby(f): 7:30pm
No offense BUT I CANT.. especially those brokeazz forming posh
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Israeljones(m): 7:32pm
Rokia2:.
we sabi una....all talk and no do....
Easier said than done..
5 Likes
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by jericco1(m): 7:32pm
Doesn't have money as in how? You people are very funny.
1 Like
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by makydebbie(f): 7:33pm
So far he's not going to be asking me for money then I'm good because I won't disturb him either.
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by RoyalBlak007: 7:33pm
IamKashyBaby:
♤ ♪
♤"tick-tock"
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Rokia2(f): 7:34pm
Israeljones:I don't blame you for this statement. My type is truly rare to find. No point arguing with you.
8 Likes
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by RoyalBlak007: 7:34pm
jericco1:
♤ I swear!
♤ money for "chopping"
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by RETIREDMUMU(m): 7:34pm
all i know is not all girl r golddigger, but the enduring ones r rare
1 Like
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by IamKashyBaby(f): 7:36pm
RoyalBlak007:
Where have u been? I was looking for u ooo
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by phintohlar(f): 7:37pm
jericco1:as in if he no get money make he hide hin face
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by RoyalBlak007: 7:38pm
IamKashyBaby:
♤Been in my dark room
♤...Still waiting for the pizza lady
1 Like
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by sunshineG(m): 7:39pm
makydebbie:hope for broke guys like me have arrived
1 Like
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by lovelani(m): 7:40pm
makydebbie:
hmm....sounds decent.
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by IamKashyBaby(f): 7:41pm
RoyalBlak007:
Hahahahah...Dark room ni?
Where is ur babymama?
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Lalas247(f): 7:42pm
Only if he has ambition or striving to be better
If
He is just a broke ass bum no ambition ... those one who sit at home and blame everyone but themselves. then NO!
1 Like
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by makydebbie(f): 7:42pm
sunshineG:
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by makydebbie(f): 7:43pm
lovelani:
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by sunshineG(m): 7:45pm
makydebbie:oh happy day
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by MhisTahrah: 7:47pm
He's not gonna be broke forever so why not? As long as he's not lazy.It doesn't have to be all about money, you know?
1 Like
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by lovelani(m): 7:47pm
makydebbie:Etisien?
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by makydebbie(f): 7:48pm
sunshineG:Better come and be going.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by makydebbie(f): 7:49pm
lovelani:3y3
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by lovelani(m): 7:50pm
makydebbie:which region are you from? mine: volta region
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Adaumunocha(f): 7:51pm
I have dated a broke guy before... God knows I can't do so now.
Please no one should quote me spewing shii pls.
3 Likes
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by sunshineG(m): 7:51pm
Lalas247:
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Lalas247(f): 7:52pm
sunshineG:U want me to put something in ur mouth
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Lalas247(f): 7:52pm
Adaumunocha:U know someone will d beauty of NL
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by lilmax(m): 7:54pm
like someone said, as far he is not asking for money
a guy without money should not think of dating
|Re: Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? by Proudlyblack(f): 7:54pm
It depends on the dude
If he is someone striving to have a promising future sure I will and he better not start asking me for money unnecessarily but if he is a NFA it's a no
2 Likes
I Need A Serious Decent And A Working Class Lady For A Serious Relationship / Your Steps Are Ordered Part 3 / Do People Cheat In A Relationship?
Viewing this topic: Egein(m), keemi(m), SmartQuotes(m), MetaHuman, elantraceey(f), Adadioranma79(f), Nicolars(m), ngng, highchief1, DNA9(m), Ojim07(m), bany88, Moyo4u, cristianisraeli, boluxta123(f), user147, tinobrace(m), pipsempire, STILESGANG, puskin, seyiofficial(m), tollytexy(m), Albion05, Godchild2015(f), neonly, GoroTango, BrainnewsNg(f), xelow231(m), vickychris, blkmum700, austine4real(m), nigeriapolitics(f), ginggerxy, hertz9te(m), desireattire, Xtopher123(m), soberdrunk(m), ogreemah(m), jumpampass(m), ProsperMVE(m), Bodmit(m), Mediapace, emmanuelWord(m), Certified007, sleemchoko(m), Alcatraz005, mabiola, BiafraMyAss(m), Sokoflow(m), amebovillage(m), JamesReacher(m), preshdiva(f), Onyeedum(m), DancingSkeleton(m), Denko2721987(m), Martino240(m), thingsyoudo123(m), Donpoka(m), KardinalZik(m), wheelzino(m), octacore(m), felixthrill(m), Eddiecute86(m), illustriousson(m), Crixie(m), GIDIBANKZ(m), assyn(m), legaxi(m), Nigga44, jonaifame22(m), TheSage1, yahaya276, Chikkichukky(f), NaijaMutant(f), Mabpaine(m), AmaechiLinus(m), zenti99(m), koolJ1(f), shervydman(m), markonuche14, iammolise(m), QueenMarvella(f), akanbiaa(m), MEILYN(m), Pat081, Rinsola32(f), yomislim, nijaomegacode(m), dikason017(m), Olateef(m), Badboiz(m), bidemz(m), Zizicardo(f), oroleye(m), mashcent(m), damzy88, tolanibae(f), Bobo121(m), henrybomb(m), Yves4real(f), lenghtinny(m), tahoe(m), emmyreelz(m), DEADALIVE, Emeritus001(m), kereman1, Tizbid(m), Chuvin22(m), ofsegs, schumastic(m), Miracle4Sure, Vicargeneral, mancityguy, Mindfulness, vivyXx3(f), Blackfire(m), casdoruche, useful4us(m), deepwater(f), Nosyke(m), KevinDein, Shayolevels, zutu(m), Franco2017(m), stitcheD(m), Magnetron(m), emmyspark007(m), kunlegboye(m), ErnyyBobo, bonka, Ancientboy(m), justineu(m), Tobycharles, thatnaijaboy, Adeogun01abiodun, Bj5all(m), ede1(m), darltastic(m), profmsboi(m), Crazytrump(m), missyb08(f), Profkomolafe(m), prossity, Lexiboyd(m), fotadmowmend(m), Heromaniaa, holluville, toseen7, kakadinho0880, iFirst, Vick4v(m), FlyTee(m), omoboy110, galaxi(m), achael(m), citizenjuwon(m), giusjr(m), Holuu(m), Vikings55, dbblessboy(m), GloriaAdanne, sino2000(m), obiorathesubtle, Franktmubarak1(m), Thomdey, taylor88(m), brimdans(m), teeyma(f), MrMash(m), ghostmist, yeldey, cruz97(m), mrphysics(m), thoollz, peculiar20(f), TGaines, DesireBenjamin, Eben04(m), Nedfed(m), beethoven, Olarewajub, vllar(m), Bullet1234(m), milkymouth(m), Tundetiler2011(m), Bruno3000(m), Atlantia(f) and 145 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17