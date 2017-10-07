Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Romance / Can You Date A Guy Who Doesn't Have Money? (2072 Views)

Even if the guy has no money would you date him? No be marry o, just date.

What I want to know is that will I be dating money or the person? 6 Likes

If you no get money, just stay away from women and love.









No offense BUT I CANT.. especially those brokeazz forming posh

we sabi una....all talk and no do....

we sabi una....all talk and no do....

Easier said than done.. we sabi una....all talk and no do....Easier said than done..

Doesn't have money as in how? You people are very funny. 1 Like

So far he's not going to be asking me for money then I'm good because I won't disturb him either. 9 Likes 2 Shares

I don't blame you for this statement. My type is truly rare to find. No point arguing with you.

all i know is not all girl r golddigger, but the enduring ones r rare 1 Like

Where have u been? I was looking for u ooo

as in if he no get money make he hide hin face

hope for broke guys like me have arrived

So far he's not going to be asking me for money then I'm good because I won't disturb him either.

hmm....sounds decent.

Where is ur babymama? Hahahahah...Dark room ni?Where is ur babymama?

Only if he has ambition or striving to be better

If



He is just a broke ass bum no ambition ... those one who sit at home and blame everyone but themselves. then NO! 1 Like

hope for broke guys like me have arrived

oh happy day oh happy day

He's not gonna be broke forever so why not? As long as he's not lazy.It doesn't have to be all about money, you know? 1 Like

Better come and be going.

makydebbie:

which region are you from? mine: volta region

I have dated a broke guy before... God knows I can't do so now.

Please no one should quote me spewing shii pls. 3 Likes

Only if he has ambition or striving to be better

If



He is just a broke ass bum no ambition ... those one who sit at home and blame everyone but themselves. then NO!

U want me to put something in ur mouth

I have dated a broke guy before... God knows I can't do so now.

U know someone will d beauty of NL

like someone said, as far he is not asking for money



a guy without money should not think of dating