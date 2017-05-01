₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by NaijaCelebrity: 7:28pm
Musical Taliban, Oritsefemi is a lucky man. According to him, he will be walking down the aisle on November 25th, 2017 with his heartthrob who already moved in with him shortly after their QUIET court wedding.
Femi is however lucky in the sense that, his wife has been taking care of his two children from two women. He says, his wife has been taking the pains, well not pains, that she has accepted the joy of dropping off his kids at school and tries all her best to unite his family.
He also spoke about s3x, saying s3x in marriage is very important and he encourages couples to digg has many times has possible. He ended it by saying, it pains him when people say they broke up because of s3x! Lol, but wait do people break up because of s3x? Hahaha dead, dead!
“Marriage is something that you have to be very diplomatic about. You have to be very careful and know what you are doing because it has its ups and downs. No marriage is perfect. Some people think that marriage is all about money but it is not. It takes God and the couple to understand each other. Some people talk about cheating in marriage and that is why I sang in my song, ‘Igbeyawo,’ that women should not starve their husband of sex. If you do that, it would bring problems in your home. I don’t want lack of sex to be a problem in my marriage. Any time my wife wants to have sex, I would always give it to her, at any time.
“Sex should not be the problem. Money could cause problems but don’t let sex be the problem. Get close to your wife and try to understand when she needs it. As a wife, you also need to know when your husband needs to have sex. It pains me when I hear that lack of sex is the cause of some people’s marital crisis. I would rather hear a woman say that she wants her husband to work harder.”
The singer told Saturday Beats that he kept his court wedding to himself because he was involved in a lot of controversies at that time. He further hinted that his white wedding which is coming up in November would be an amazing experience.
“I kept my court wedding under wraps because I was in a lot of controversies during that period and I was also trying to work on my management. I was working on my brand image as well. My wife is a very private person and if we had made it public, it would have worked against us because sometimes when you share information like this, anything can happen. I tried as much as possible to keep it to myself especially because my wife loves her privacy.
It was my idea to make it private and when I spoke to my wife about it, she agreed. At the end of the day, the information still leaked. I am still going to have an elaborate white wedding in Nigeria on November 25. I could have decided to do the wedding outside Nigeria but I am a man of the people. When I got to the event centre, I told them that I would be expecting at least 2,000 people but they told me that they believe that at least 3,000 people would be at the wedding, so they volunteered to cater for the other 1,000 people that may come for the wedding free of charge.
My wedding is going to be amazing and it would be strictly by invitation. I already have a song about wedding and people would want me to perform on my wedding day but I would do something different,” he said.
The Mr. Gomina singer who already has two children from two women explained how his wife has been able to unite the family. “There is one great thing I love about my wife, she is very respectful. If you respect people, they would return the same gesture. I love her for the fact that she has the ability to unite my family.
Whenever she is talking to my baby mamas, she respects them and they respect her in return. She takes care of my two children as if they are hers. She takes them to school and even represents them if need be. She advises them and she is so supportive. She is hard working. Although she has her Master’s degree from a school in London, she is also full of ideas. She is someone I can talk to about some business ideas and she would listen and understand,” he said
http://www.tunezmedia.com.ng/2017/10/oritsefemi-picks-november-25th-for.html
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by mrbillz(m): 7:31pm
Finally! I love the fact that he's being responsible
Ride on musical Taliban
3 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by kidap: 7:38pm
How do you know?
mrbillz:
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by mrbillz(m): 7:47pm
kidap:Common sense
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by Mrsoundoro(m): 7:49pm
common sense ke
mrbillz:
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by BlackDBagba: 7:52pm
Ok
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by Hardewarlee(m): 10:22pm
Any bama shey gbeiyawo ase gudugudu meje.... Happy married life in advance
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by Nawteemaxie(m): 10:23pm
Needles and pins, needles and pins;
When a man`s married, then trouble begins!
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by uzoclinton(m): 10:23pm
Without his money he wouldn't have gotten this chick....
Lesson to all Naija guys out there, Make money, that's the only way you will get the girl of your dreams..
Meanwhile 3 years, that's the highest this union can last. and no I no be bad bele. I'm just a keen observer of trends.
Top 10 Shortest Nigerian Celebrity Marriages
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by saxwizard(m): 10:23pm
in his voice
igbeyawo ogba gu du gu du meji
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by cristianisraeli: 10:24pm
waste of money
tomorrow we go hear say una don break up
i no pray make una break up like nwamaikpe .lol
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by muller101(m): 10:24pm
So he did black or colored wedding before.
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by lelvin(m): 10:24pm
After testing the merchandise 1500 times... Badguy Taliban
2 Likes
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by kereman1(m): 10:25pm
so agbero dey do wedding
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by emi12(f): 10:25pm
That's fine..
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by Demonicide(f): 10:25pm
So what abt the 4months anniversary he celebrated some months back. You've not even married proper proper sef.
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by rasazee(m): 10:25pm
Hmmmmm. Musical terrorist
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:26pm
Ok after Two children...
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by FemiEddy(m): 10:26pm
a day to my baiday....cool
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by kimbraa(f): 10:26pm
Some ladies will never learn. Hope she did her homework as to why he has two kids with two different women before saying 'Yes' to him. I don't mean his version but that of the ladies and people around him. Peace of mind in marriage is something money and fame can't buy in marriage.
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by rattlesnake(m): 10:26pm
hahahhah after they have hehehe
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by uduvwurode(m): 10:27pm
success all the way!
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by gaeul(f): 10:27pm
good one
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by greatman247(m): 10:28pm
Hurray!!! Finally!!! Good, Nice one.
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by Adaumunocha(f): 10:29pm
Guys in their 40's and still single ryt now
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by EmperorLee(m): 10:33pm
kereman1:
So lunatics dey on Nairaland ?
1 Like
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by WizPrince1(m): 10:35pm
kimbraa:
So you now know more than her that is getting married to him. You think she doesn't know this fact before saying yes to him Or you're just jealous? Because I know if it's you, you'd just hop in on the yes without this thing you just said. Ladies with bad mouth, theirs is always the worse.
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by Bizideas7(m): 10:36pm
Is it a must to let the public know?
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by Slayer2: 10:36pm
Aww that's my b-day.
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by Akinz0126(m): 10:36pm
This Taliban sef got me thinking Mr oritsefemi are You one of them?
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by PetrePan(m): 10:38pm
Hardewarlee:You clearly dont knw d song
|Re: Oritse Femi And Nabila Fash White Wedding To Hold November 25th by kereman1(m): 10:42pm
EmperorLee:
agbero b defend his area fada. birds of d same feathers
1 Like
